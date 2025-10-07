A Fort Worth Scottish-Inspired Castle Hits the Market for $4.75 Million

A vaulted wood-beam ceiling crowns the home’s indoor pool and spa, creating a year-round retreat with panoramic lake views and seamless access to the landscaped grounds. (Courtesy)

Perched above the shoreline of Eagle Mountain Lake, the stone manor commands more than three acres of wooded waterfront, offering panoramic views that merge Scottish-inspired architecture with North Texas scenery. (Courtesy)

Now a picturesque ruin north of Glasgow, Buchanan Castle once served as the ancestral home of the de Bullet family. Its weathered turrets and Gothic arches inspired the Fort Worth estate’s distinctive design on the shores of Eagle Mountain Lake. (Courtesy)

No fairytale is complete without a castle. While castle sightings in Texas are admittedly rare, the recent listing of a $4.75 million manor with floor-to-ceiling stone walls proves that storybook architecture can thrive in Fort Worth. With French doors and panoramic views of Eagle Mountain Lake, this one-of-a-kind estate blends European romance with Texas-sized luxury.

The Fort Worth Castle With Scottish Roots

Built in the mid-1990s by Fort Worth attorney Eugene de Bullet, who passed away earlier this year, the “castle on Eagle Mountain Lake,” as it was locally known, was modeled after Buchanan Castle, his ancestral family’s estate in Stirlingshire, Scotland. During a visit to the ruined castle, he photographed the remaining turrets and archways and returned to Texas, determined to recreate its spirit on the shores of his hometown lake.

After nearly a decade searching for the right property and architect, construction began on the shores of Eagle Mountain Lake at 9888 Boat Club Drive. The four-story home was built of hand-cut stone, complete with towers, turrets, and medieval-inspired detailing. Though not an exact replica, the similarities between the original structure and the new manor are evident, giving Fort Worth the closest expression of Scottish castle architecture in the region.

Inside Fort Worth’s Lakeside Castle: A Masterpiece of Stone, Luxury, and Legacy

Set on just over three acres of gated waterfront, the residence spans more than 6,500 square feet of stone craftsmanship and architectural grandeur. The estate features towers, turrets, and expansive doorways that offer an escape into another time and era against the lake’s natural backdrop.

Inside, a chef’s kitchen with an oversized island opens into a grand living area anchored by a stone fireplace and framed by floor-to-ceiling windows and French doors that reveal sweeping water views. The primary suite includes dual en suite baths and a private balcony, while several guest suites, a game room with rooftop access, and an indoor pool and spa provide year-round comfort. A private elevator connects all four levels, including a four-car garage below.

Beyond the main home, a carriage house with a full kitchen and balcony, and a secluded guest cottage expand the estate’s versatility. At the water’s edge, a boathouse and deepwater dock complete this extraordinary property

Fall & Halloween Gifts Swipe

















Next

For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Kristen Holle at (817)-808-9464.