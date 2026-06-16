The Best Golf Course Homes In The Woodlands For Under $4 Million — True Fairway Living

Nature is part of the very fabric of The Woodlands and living next to one of this pioneering master planned community’s five golf courses gives a view of the outdoors few others have. The Woodlands is home to a Champions Tour stop and was home to the LPGA Major Chevron Championship for several years.

It is also a land where PGA Tour stars such as Patrick Reed, Sahith Theegala and Jhonattan Vegas live and practice. Two-time women’s golf Major winner Stacy Lewis grew up and honed her game in The Woodlands. In many ways, The Woodlands is a golf paradise with a number of Texas’ top courses.

Living near — or off the fairways — of one of them drives that home. These are the Best Golf Course Homes In The Woodlands For Under $4 Million:

32 Palmer Woods Drive, Cochran’s Crossing

Hedges keep things private in the backyard of 32 Palmer Woods, next to the Palmer course.

Listing Price: $3,350,000

The Important Numbers: 2005 (year built), 6,504 square feet, five bedrooms, five full and one half bathrooms, 1.62 acre lot

This home overlooks The Palmer Course at The Woodlands Country Club and the backyard’s pool, spa, patio and pool bath are tranquil spaces for unwinding and entertaining. The living spaces boast walls of windows that fill the home with natural light.

And there is no need to worry about stray golf shots here. 32 Palmer Woods comes with a lot large enough to provide a buffer between the private wooded lot and the course.

Two primary suites downstairs give this home extra flexibility. Two dedicated studies, one with a fireplace, are downstairs as well.

Listed by Mike Seder of The Seder Group

1 / 0 32 Palmer Woods is on the Palmer Course, but is just off Cochran’s Crossing for an easy commute. The lot is 1.62 acres, and has plenty of room for backyard amenities. Hedges keep things private in the backyard of 32 Palmer Woods, next to the Palmer course. Walls of windows keep things bright and airy, with stunning views of the Palmer course nearby.

64 Autumn Crest, Cochran’s Crossing

Autumn Crest’s pool and spa have you outdoors close to the action.

Listing Price: $3,250,000

The Important Numbers: 1991 (year built), 6,513 square feet, five to six bedrooms, five full and one half bathrooms, .88 acre lot

Hollymead is home to this open floor plan house. After a total renovation in 2021, this home comes with expansive windows to take in the views of the golf course. Its outdoors features include a summer kitchen, a pergola, pool and spa, and a patio to take in views of The Palmer Course.

The primary wing opens to a gym and sunroom accessible from the pool and spa. A large, luxurious primary wing has a spa-like bath, custom closets, a gym and sunroom that is within easy access of the pool and spa. There is even a second primary bedroom suite downstairs.

As for the golf? The Palmer Clubhouse is just a short walk away.

Listed by Zach Richmond of Richmond Realty Group

1 / 0 Autumn Crest’s pool and spa have you outdoors close to the action. Autumn Crest’s kitchen is a chef’s delight. The primary bath at 64 Autumn Crest is open and bright. A porch and veranda in the front at 64 Autumn Crest is warm and inviting.

10 Norlund Way, Carlton Woods

Carlton Wood’s golf course is on full view from 10 Norlund Way.

Listing Price: $3,700,000

The Important Numbers: 2002 (year built), 6,673 square feet, five bedrooms, five full and two half bathrooms, .78 acre lot

This home overlooks the 15th fairway of the Jack Nicklaus Golf Course in Carlton Woods. A recently added pool and spa, along with an outdoor kitchen, make the most of those outdoor views. The neighborhood has a guard station that is staffed 24 hours a day to ensure privacy and security.

Inside, two first level primary suites and three upstairs bedrooms with en suite baths make this the perfect home for a large family or someone who enjoys having guests over.

Listed by Mike Seder of The Seder Group

1 / 0 The backyard pool at 10 Norlund Way has plenty of views of the course at Carlton Woods. Carlton Wood’s golf course is on full view from 10 Norlund Way.

78 Badger Lodge Circle, Carlton Woods Creekside

The Tom Fazio course sits just behind the home at 10 S. Badger Lodge.

Listing Price: $3,450,000

The Important Numbers: 2013 (year built), 6,113 square feet, five to six bedrooms, seven full and three one bathrooms, .43 acre lot

This modern home sits on the Tom Fazio Championship golf course in the Carlton Woods Creekside.

The nearly half-acre lot includes a a pool/spa, fire pit and outdoor fireplace and kitchen designed to keep everyone outdoors. Renowned Austin-based interior design firm Cravotta Interiors carefully curated the home with bespoke features and finishes. A fully reimagined kitchen includes rift cut white oak cabinetry, Calacatta leathered quartzite stone waterfall island, Miele coffee machine and a customized pantry.

Listed by Jennifer Elmi of The Elmi Group