Your PaperCity Account
Real Estate / Houses

Texas’ Renowned Goodthyme Farm Now Listed For $19.99 Million — Inside Bailey and Pete McCarthy’s Dreamy Family Vision In Bellville

A $10 Million Price Drop For a Remarkable 352 Acre Farm

By //

1/0
Curtis & Windham Architects designed the five-bedroom home at Goodthyme Farm in Bellville (Photo by Kerry Kirk Photography)

Curtis & Windham Architects designed the five-bedroom home at Goodthyme Farm in Bellville (Photo by Kerry Kirk Photography)

The swimming pool at Goodthyme Farm is one of many family friendly amenities on the 352-acre farm. (Photo by Kerry Kirk Photography)

The swimming pool at Goodthyme Farm is one of many family friendly amenities on the 352-acre farm. (Photo by Kerry Kirk Photography)

The 100 year-old farmhouse at Goodthyme Farm was renovated into a charming five-bedroom guest house. (Photo by Kerry Kirk Photography)

The 100 year-old farmhouse at Goodthyme Farm was renovated into a charming five-bedroom guest house. (Photo by Kerry Kirk Photography)

The living room in the main house at Goodthyme Farm features an elevated ceiling and wood burning fireplace (Photo by Kerry Kirk Photography)

The living room in the main house at Goodthyme Farm features an elevated ceiling and wood burning fireplace (Photo by Kerry Kirk Photography)

View to the wet bar at one end of the living room at Goodthyme Farm (Photo by Kerry Kirk Photography)

View to the wet bar at one end of the living room at Goodthyme Farm (Photo by Kerry Kirk Photography)

The formal dining room at Goodthyme Farm (Photo by Kerry Kirk Photography)

The formal dining room at Goodthyme Farm (Photo by Kerry Kirk Photography)

The rustic yet spacious kitchen at Goodthyme Farm (Photo by Kerry Kirk Photography)

The rustic yet spacious kitchen at Goodthyme Farm (Photo by Kerry Kirk Photography)

The breakfast nook next to the kitchen at Goodthyme Farm (Photo by Kerry Kirk Photography)

The breakfast nook next to the kitchen at Goodthyme Farm (Photo by Kerry Kirk Photography)

The grounds at Goodthyme Farm include a wood-burning pizza oven and cozy patio. (Photo by Kerry Kirk Photography)

The grounds at Goodthyme Farm include a wood-burning pizza oven and cozy patio. (Photo by Kerry Kirk Photography)

The spacious screened porch at Goodthyme Farm offers bug-free open air entertaining. (Photo by Kerry Kirk Photography)

The spacious screened porch at Goodthyme Farm offers bug-free open air entertaining. (Photo by Kerry Kirk Photography)

The cozy living room in the guest house focuses on a wood-burning fireplace. (Photo by Kerry Kirk Photography)

The cozy living room in the guest house focuses on a wood-burning fireplace. (Photo by Kerry Kirk Photography)

Two pole barns flank the paddock at Goodthyme Farm (Photo by Michael McNamara of ZenHouse Collective)

Two pole barns flank the paddock at Goodthyme Farm (Photo by Michael McNamara of ZenHouse Collective)

The garden shed, covered growing plot, and greenhouse at Goodthyme Farm ideal for growing vegetables and flowers year-round. (Photo by Michael McNamara of ZenHouse Collective)

The garden shed, covered growing plot, and greenhouse at Goodthyme Farm ideal for growing vegetables and flowers year-round. (Photo by Michael McNamara of ZenHouse Collective)

Outdoor seating with fire pit overlooks one of two ponds at Goodthyme Farm. (Photo by Kerry Kirk Photography)

Outdoor seating with fire pit overlooks one of two ponds at Goodthyme Farm. (Photo by Kerry Kirk Photography)

The air conditioned guest camper at Goodthyme Farm features one bedroom and bath with kitchenette, (Photo by Kerry Kirk Photography)

The air conditioned guest camper at Goodthyme Farm features one bedroom and bath with kitchenette, (Photo by Kerry Kirk Photography)

One of two serviceable pole barns on the grounds of Goodthyme Farm (Photo by Kerry Kirk Photography)

One of two serviceable pole barns on the grounds of Goodthyme Farm (Photo by Kerry Kirk Photography)

An areal view of the versatile acreage at Goodthyme Farm (Photo by Michael McNamara of ZenHouse Collective)

An areal view of the versatile acreage at Goodthyme Farm (Photo by Michael McNamara of ZenHouse Collective)

The pool at Goodthyme Farm (Photo by Kerry Kirk Photography)

The pool at Goodthyme Farm (Photo by Kerry Kirk Photography)

Since the first doors opened on Bailey and Pete McCarthy’s Goodthyme Farm in Bellville in 2018, friends, family and, yes, the media have been swooning over the Curtis & Windham Architects designed dwelling decorated by AD100 New York designer Miles Redd. The McCarthys listed the remarkable 352-acre farm with Compass agent Caroline Bean at a price of $29 million last September.

Today with a 31 percent drop, the fabulous farm is listed for $19,995,000. And that sounds like a deal.

Goodthyme Farm
The swimming pool at Goodthyme Farm is one of many family friendly amenities on the 352-acre farm. (Photo by Kerry Kirk Photography)

When the McCarthys purchased the Goodthyme Farm property, the central structure was a 100-year-old farm house that measured in at 4,500 square feet, which serves as a charming guest house with five bedrooms today. From there, the couple built the 5,220-square-foot, five bedroom farmhouse and filled out the acreage with a tennis court, heated in-ground swimming pool, multiple greenhouses and the requisite out buildings.

Bailey McCarthy is founder of up-beat lifestyle company Biscuit Home and Pete McCarthy is a partner in the buzzy restaurant group Goodnight Hospitality, which has brought Houston diners March, The Marigold Club, Montrose Cheese & Wine, and Rosie Cannonball.

“We have loved the way the home has supported our family as we have grown. We bought the farm when our son was 6 months old, and we would visit nearly every weekend with friends and family when our children were little,” Bailey McCarthy tells PaperCity.

“As our kids grew up, we added on to the farm to be able to host more people. And our Labor Day Jamborees became legendary. We decided to sell because for the past few years, as our children have gotten older, we haven’t been able to use it as much as it should be enjoyed. It is time for a new family to make their memories.

“One year we had 35 people visit us, including 19 kids under 7, out for the holiday weekend. While the home is beautifully designed by Miles Redd and David Kaihoi, the design serves the way we live. And easily handles wet bathing suits and the bare feet that run in and out all day.”

Goodthyme Farm
The living room in the main house at Goodthyme Farm features an elevated ceiling and wood burning fireplace (Photo by Kerry Kirk Photography)

Adding to the authentic country charm of the property are the resident cows, longhorns, donkeys, chickens and a pony who have the run of fenced pastures and farmyard. Vegetable and herb gardens add to the charm as well as to the farm-to-table ethos. For kicks add in the air-conditioned guest camper .

“We see it as the perfect home for a country gentleman farmer or a grand second home for residents of Houston, Dallas and Austin, close enough to Round Top to feel part of that wildly popular village,” McCarthy notes.

Read Bailey McCarthy’s personal story on the origin story of Goodthyme Farm here.

Trending

  1. Fast Cars, High Fashion and Philanthropy Make This Second Time Houston Best Dressed Honoree’s Heart Zoom — Getting To Know Ann Ayre
  2. Houston’s Best Wellness Hotels and Staycation Getaways — Where Recovery and Pampering Rule
  3. The Crazy Final World Cup Numbers and 5 Reasons Why Texas Is a Lock For an Even More Prominent Role In the 2038 American Cup Return
  4. 10 Best Pizza Spots in Fort Worth — A Chicago Tavern-Style Newcomer, Downtown Italian Restaurants, and Other Top Destinations
  5. Owners of Houston’s Michelin-Starred BCN To Debut New Spanish Fine Dining Restaurant in Dallas — A Look Inside Masía
Body |Face | Breast | Skin | Wellness
Elevate Confidence
Learn More
Heights Plastic Surgery
Studio Essex Medical Spa

Curated Collection

Swipe
10920 Strait Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

10920 Strait Lane
Dallas, TX

$9,750,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
10920 Strait Lane
4301 Belclaire Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4301 Belclaire Avenue
Dallas, TX

$7,295,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
4301 Belclaire Avenue
3615 Dartmouth Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3615 Dartmouth Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,750,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
3615 Dartmouth Avenue
4436 Belclaire Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4436 Belclaire Avenue
Dallas, TX

$11,995,000 Learn More about this property
Eve Sullivan
This property is listed by: Eve Sullivan (214) 534-1698 Email Realtor
4436 Belclaire Avenue
6517 Prestonshire Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6517 Prestonshire Lane
Dallas, TX

$4,850,000 Learn More about this property
Chase Duran
This property is listed by: Chase Duran (214) 621-9446 Email Realtor
6517 Prestonshire Lane
3621 Shenandoah Street
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3621 Shenandoah Street
Dallas, TX

$4,495,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3621 Shenandoah Street
4222 Brookview Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4222 Brookview Drive
Dallas, TX

$5,299,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4222 Brookview Drive
6743 Gaston Avenue
Lakewood
FOR SALE

6743 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
Kelli Green
This property is listed by: Kelli Green (214) 500-8805 Email Realtor
6743 Gaston Avenue
3311 Greenbrier Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3311 Greenbrier Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,490,000 Learn More about this property
Allison Plutko
This property is listed by: Allison Plutko (972) 989-6484 Email Realtor
3311 Greenbrier Drive
10010 Strait Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

10010 Strait Lane
Dallas, TX

$24,999,900 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
10010 Strait Lane
3021 Southwestern Boulevard
University Park
FOR SALE

3021 Southwestern Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$4,850,000 Learn More about this property
Erin Young Garrett
This property is listed by: Erin Young Garrett (214) 632-0226 Email Realtor
3021 Southwestern Boulevard
4301 Fairfax Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4301 Fairfax Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,650,000 Learn More about this property
Cynthia Beaird
This property is listed by: Cynthia Beaird (214) 797-1167 Email Realtor
4301 Fairfax Avenue
Fresh For Summer
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X