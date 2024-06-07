This $2.2 Million Mansion In One of The Woodlands’ Most Coveted Neighborhoods Is a Sprawling Wonderland

The stylish summer kitchen is a unique selling point for anyone that loves to barbecue.

If you’ve ever driven or taken a walk through The Woodlands’ neighborhood of Grogan’s Point, you’ll understand why it’s one of the most sought-after zip codes in this pioneering master planned community. Just a stone’s throw from the first village in The Woodlands, The Village of Grogan’s Mill, you’ll find no shortage of stunning homes to admire in this area. And 235 Angel Leaf Road is one of the truly unique ones.

This sophisticated mansion, nestled in a quiet neighborhood adjacent to the leafy expanse of the Montgomery Country Preserve and Spring Creek, is a must-see for anyone dreaming of a glamorous Grogan’s Point address.

Built in 2001, the custom-built estate boasts plenty of curb appeal and has been featured in The Woodlands Showcase of Homes. Luxurious with a few eco-friendly quirks, it is now on the market with an asking price of $2.2 million. The listing agent is Debbie Almaguer from Coldwell Banker Realty.

Let’s take a look around this Grogan’s Point mansion:

This dream home boasts five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two half bathrooms, with a large backyard space complete with contemporary pool and a full outdoor living area. 235 Angel Leaf Road measures in at just over 7,000 square feet.

As you enter the Grogan’s Point mansion, you hit a grand hallway with an intricate, sweeping iron staircase leading to the second floor. The bright entryway has beautiful tall windows and high ceilings, allowing a maximum amount of natural light to flood inside.

The interior has fresh white walls with subtle mahogany accents throughout. Curved window frames and archways create an elegant, modern feel to the home.

The open plan kitchen and living space is welcoming and great for entertaining. The kitchen comes complete with attractive granite countertops and professional grade appliances which will delight any aspiring chef, including a Thermador gas range cooker.

Looking for a special bonus? There is a secret wine grotto, equipped with state-of-the-art wine fridges to keep your whites, rosés and sparkling wines chilled.

Two convenient bedrooms await downstairs, including the main bedroom, which includes an en-suite bathroom.

Upstairs, a game room with a wet bar beckons. An enclosed balcony off this family fun place looks out ovr the backyard and the pool. Talk about a party worthy space.

You’ll also find several more spacious bedrooms with their own bathrooms on the second floor, and some extra rooms which could be converted into studies, crafting spaces, an indoor gym or much more.

This Grogan’s Point mansion brings a seamless flow from inside to outside living, making it the perfect retreat in The Woodlands, a land where nature is emphasized. Outside, endless pool days await with a gorgeous and private outdoor lounging space. The backyard even boasts a covered patio area with fans to keep everyone cool on hot summer days.

The swimming pool is a beautiful and subtle feature of the home, complete with a jacuzzi spa and several spots for sun lounging. There’s also a stylish summer kitchen with a grill, perfect for a barbecue night. This large lot also offers plenty of other backyard square footage to enjoy. This is a space you could almost get lost in.

This home would also suit an eco-conscious buyer with its clear commitment to sustainability and modern convenience. It comes with solar panels for maximum energy efficiency and EV car chargers.

Lastly, the garage can fit up to four cars, perfect for a budding auto collector.