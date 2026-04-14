In a Crowded Housing Market, The Woodlands’ Haley Garcia Makes a Power Move — Embracing Real Brokerage and Its High-Tech Tools

Haley Garcia, bottom right, with her team at Garcia Real Estate Group. (Photo courtesy Haley Garcia)

Haley Garcia is betting that smarter technology will win in a tougher housing market. The founder of Garcia Real Estate Group recently revealed that her luxury residential team has joined the Real Luxury division of The Real Brokerage. It’s a real estate technology platform that aims to reshape the industry through innovation.

This move reflects a shift in how Garcia’s team serves clients, with a stronger focus on AI-powered tools.

“By leveraging AI and a more efficient, high-level technology platform, buyers benefit from faster access to properties that match their criteria,” Garcia tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “It creates a smarter, more streamlined search experience.”

She says the shift frees agents to focus less on process and more on people. “It allows our agents to leverage our time, systems and effectiveness,” Garcia says. “We can be more present and boots on the ground in the community, actively sourcing opportunities and guiding buyers with real-time market insight.”

With this move, Garcia Real Estate Group will continue operating under its existing leadership, culture and brand. At the same time, the team will continue making informed real estate decisions, backed by stronger data and market insight.

What This Means for Sellers

For sellers, the shift brings new tools and broader exposure.

The Real Brokerage’s expanded technology stack offers deeper market analysis. It also increases visibility for listings through enhanced digital marketing tools, platform integrations and broader reach.

Through the Real Luxury division and its affiliate partner, the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing, property listings reach more targeted audiences. The network includes placements in outlets such as The Wall Street Journal.

“This decision was about the future for our clients and agents,” Garcia says. “The Real Brokerage gives us access to technology and AI to elevate our market analysis.”



She adds that it expands listing visibility and strengthens how her team serves clients. “It also provides innovation, resources and support for our agents,” Garcia says. “We can continue to deliver the level of service our clients expect from our brand.”

Garcia Real Estate Group is an established luxury real estate group in The Woodlands and the Greater Houston area. The team includes six agents and handles approximately $200 million in annual home sales. It maintains a 99 percent close ratio. About 95 percent of its business comes through referrals.

That consistency points to longstanding client trust and strong community relationships.

“Haley has built an extraordinary business rooted in excellence, service and community impact,” The Real Brokerage chairman and CEO Tamir Poleg says.

“She embodies the caliber of agent we are proud to support through Real Luxury. We’re excited to welcome Haley and her team as they scale their brand on a national platform.”

Building the Business

Garcia has more than 25 years of experience in Houston’s residential real estate market. She founded Garcia Real Estate Group in 2013. Before that, she launched and sold a successful boutique brokerage.

In addition to leading a top-producing team, Garcia has worked as an executive business coach. She also co-founded Impact Elite Coaching, where she works with entrepreneurs, real estate agents and business leaders on mindset, strategy and longterm growth.

Garcia is deeply involved in The Woodlands community. She is the president of the board of directors for The Woodlands Arts Council. She also sits on the board of New Danville and has served on numerous charitable and organizational boards over the years.

Community service remains central to her real estate agency’s culture. Agents serve on nonprofit boards and participate in quarterly volunteer initiatives.