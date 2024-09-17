Frisco’s HALL Park Gets A Major Revamp With A New Hotel, Restaurants, and Artsy Green Space

The Dallas suburb of Frisco continues to grow in population, new restaurants, and exciting entertainment options. Just last year, the city debuted Omni PGA Frisco — a highly-anticipated new golfing, wellness, and culinary destination, and now, another new hotel is opening near The Star this fall. HALL Park Hotel, Autograph Collection comes from Craig Hall (owner of the HALL Arts Hotel in the Dallas Arts District), who reinvented his HALL Park this year.

The 162-acre development started as an office park in the mid-1990s, but Hall is now expanding it to include HALL Park Hotel, Kaleidoscope Park (from the same designers as Klyde Warren Park), and a new office tower — aptly named The Tower at HALL Park. There are also three miles of walking trails and the Texas Sculpture Garden. HALL projects always boast tons of art and this one offers over 200 works (the largest private collection of contemporary Texas sculpture available to the public). The mixed-use development has a projected value of $7 billion upon completion.

A Peek Inside HALL Park Hotel

Expected to open this fall, HALL Park Hotel is the first Autograph Collection hotel in Frisco. The property features 224 contemporary rooms including 60 apartment-style suites, over 20,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space, a collection of contemporary art (of course), a restaurant with an international wine program, a lounge, a rooftop pool with bar, and more. It’s operated by Coury Hospitality, whose portfolio includes other local destinations Grapevine’s Hotel Vin and The Sinclair in Fort Worth.

Dining at HALL Park Hotel

For dining, guests will be able to enjoy Palato Italian Kitchen and Lounge led by acclaimed chefs Eric Sakai (Michelin-starred Rubicon and Acquerllo) and Argentinian-born pastry chef Sophie Candia. Inspired by the Hall family’s passion for wine — they have their own wine brand — the restaurant will boast an extensive selection of Old and New World wines, including vinos from HALL Wines. This will be paired with signature dishes, seasonal menus, and homemade pastas. Menu highlights include Fritelle di Baccala, Bigoli with Valpolicella braised duck, Italian custard dessert bonet, and a seasonal fruit gelato.

Sakai will also work with an on-property cheesemonger who will educate and sell unique cheeses from around the world to guests, while Candia is creating a bread program, pastry offerings, and catering menus including wedding cakes for couples who get married at the hotel.

The cocktail menu is also unique in that it is divided into four categories — spritz, shaken, stirred, and garibaldi. A Sicilian Breakfast Garibaldi with feature Aperol Averna amaro and bloody orange juice.

At the seventh-floor rooftop pool, Parkside Pool & Bar will offer cocktails and bar bites, as well as panoramic views of Kaleidoscope Park.

Kaleidoscope Park

This new art-focused park within HALL Park will celebrate its grand opening on October 5 and 6. It will be free to the public and will offer year-round programming, including concerts, films, music and dance performances, and other activities. Besides public art, there will be architecture and gardens, a children’s play area, a dog park, performance lawns, technology terraces, and shaded areas.

On Saturday, October 5 at 9 am, festivities will kick off with a morning fitness class, a farmer’s market, a petting zoo, face painting, arts and crafts, and more. An official ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 11 am, and the day will end with a concert from Emerald City All-Stars. Sunday will also include live musical performances — by members of the Plano Symphony Orchestra —, and hands-on art experiences. There will also be food and drink vendors.