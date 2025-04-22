Real Estate Agent Hardy Pollard, at 56 Years Old, Redefines Success at Nan & Company Properties

In his first year in real estate, Pollard achieved what many agents dream of: $5 million in sales.

After spending 28 years as a respected personal trainer and fitness instructor at the prestigious Houstonian Club, Hardy Pollard was at a crossroads. The COVID-19 pandemic had just hit Houston, and group exercise classes were non-existent. Rather than being paralyzed by fear, Pollard decided to pivot.

As of April 15, he successfully sold the iconic "Darth Vader House" at 3201 University Blvd, a home that had been on the Houston real estate market for years.

Recognized as one of the top real estate agents in the city, Pollard continues to strive for excellence.

After spending 28 years as a respected personal trainer and fitness instructor at the prestigious Houstonian Club, Hardy Pollard was at a crossroads. The COVID-19 pandemic had just hit Houston, and group exercise classes were non-existent. Rather than being paralyzed by fear, Pollard decided to pivot.

At 56, that’s not easy to do. Many people are looking to wind down their careers at this stage. Not Hardy Pollard. He took a leap of faith into something entirely new: real estate. Pollard quickly learned that his years of building trust and relationships in the fitness world would quickly become his biggest assets. In just three months, he had his real estate license.

What followed was a story of resilience, reinvention, and remarkable success.

Off to the Races and Breaking Records

In his first year in real estate, Pollard achieved what many agents dream of: $5 million in sales. His personalized, client-centered approach set him apart.

“Real estate, much like fitness, is about listening to people’s goals, being honest, and working tirelessly to help them achieve success,” explained Pollard.

In his second year, Pollard’s sales increased to $9 million. By year three, he had $10 million in sales. In year four, his sales totaled just over $31 million. By the end of 2024, Hardy reached a career milestone of over $55 million in total sales. Pollard also achieved the highest honor within his brokerage, Nan & Company Properties, becoming the first individual agent to be inducted into the exclusive Rolex Club Level.

“I think people sometimes underestimate what they can achieve later in life,” says Pollard. “You have to trust yourself, work hard, and surround yourself with the right people.”

All Heart and Soul

Pollard’s journey is about more than real estate success; it’s about reinvention, courage, and proving that age is no barrier to starting over. His ability to connect with clients, honed through nearly three decades of helping people achieve their personal bests in fitness, has been his competitive edge. When you speak with Pollard, it’s also impossible to miss his positive energy and spirit.

“I always see the market as great,” says Pollard. “I just do. It’s who I am, and it’s my attitude. You have to look for the good. “For example, starting at 56 wasn’t a disadvantage — it was my superpower. But I couldn’t have stepped into that power without the love and support of my husband Steven and our son Daniel. They’ve been my foundation every step of the way.”

The Darth Vader House

Fast forward to 2025 and Pollard continues to make waves. As of April 15, he successfully sold the iconic “Darth Vader House” at 3201 University Blvd, a home that had been on the Houston real estate market for years. Pollard matched it with the perfect buyer: world-renowned sculptor Enrique Cabrera. The artist plans to transform the architectural marvel into a private gallery for his internationally recognized sculptures, as well as a personal residence when he is in Houston. The sale marked yet another milestone in Pollard’s career, showcasing his ability to connect unique properties with visionary buyers.

Looking Ahead

As Pollard reflects on his journey, he remains grateful and ambitious. Recognized as one of the top real estate agents in the city, Pollard continues to strive for excellence.

“I’m excited for what’s next,” says Pollard. “Whether it’s helping a first-time homebuyer or selling luxury properties, I’m here to serve.”

Pollard’s story reminds Texans that it’s never too late. All it takes is vision, hard work, and the courage to take that first step — no matter when it comes.

“My story isn’t about fitness or even real estate,” said Pollard. “It’s about someone who, at 56 years old, decided to start a whole new career and was able to be successful. I hope it’s inspiring and uplifting to anyone considering the same.”