Historic Queen Anne Home in The Heights Hits the Market With a $1.45 Million Asking Price — The Real Story Of The Webber House

A rendering of one of the rooms at 1011 Heights Boulevard imagined as an office. (Courtesy rendering) (Photo by TK Images)

The bedroom has one of the two fireplaces in the home at 1011 Heights Blvd. (Photo by TK Images)

One of three bedrooms, each with a bath, in the home which is on the National Register of Historic Places (Photo by TK Images)

When the home serves as a Bed & Breakfast, the kitchen outfitted with a commercial Wolf stove with double ovens. (Photo by TK Images)

The dining room at 1011 Heights Blvd. opens off of the living room. (Photo by TK Images)

Contemporary lighting and ceiling fans are part of the careful renovation of the home at 1011 Heights Blvd. (Photo by TK Images)

The Webber House, a 1907 Queen Anne residence on the National Register of Historic Places, is on the market for $1,450,000. (Photo by TK Images)

A touch of the early 1900s on the grounds at 1011 Heights Boulevard. (Photo by TK Images)

Even those with the least familiarity with Houston’s The Heights neighborhood are sure to recognize the stately Webber House as it commands attention from its tree-shaded perch at 1011 Heights Boulevard. This historic masterpiece has just been put on the market with a $1,450,000 list price.

Built in 1907 in a Queen Anne design, the Webber House is on the National Register of Historic Places. It stands out among the other Victorian era homes in the neighborhood for its uncommon brick construction.

Queen Anne design is of the late-Victorian era. The original owner/builder Samuel H. Webber (hence the Webber House) was a brick mason who built the home with turrets, gables and a prominent porch associated with the style.

Notable interior features from the era include high ceilings, polished wooden floors, impressive millwork, transom windows that open and stained glass windows. In a nod to the historic nature of this Heights home, a vintage train station ticket booth was transformed into a wet bar and added in a corner of the living room.

Careful renovations find the 3,o83-square-foot residence with three bedrooms, three full baths, two half baths, a third floor bonus room, and a modern kitchen that was transformed when the home served as a bed and breakfast. The commercial Wolf stove is a nod to that era. In-ceiling lighting and ceiling fans throughout are further modern amenities.

Listing agent Compass’ Caroline Schlemmer points out that the dwelling could be someone’s dream home or serve as a most interesting commercial space. In the photo carousel above this story, there are several renderings of potential office use.

In addition to the main Heights house, the property includes a two-car garage with quarters above that could easily serve as either a guest house or a home office. In fact, several of the Victorian homes on Heights Boulevard have been gently transformed for commercial use, becoming the home of businesses.

Bonus: The tree-shaded backyard is home to a charming gazebo that has been the setting for weddings and special events.