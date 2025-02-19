How to Prepare and Sell Your Dallas Home in 2025 With Susan Baldwin

Susan Baldwin - Allie Beth Allman & Associates’ No. 1 Individual Agent in 2024 with $138 million in sales - has six tips to help take you from “staged” to “sold” in a snap.

If listing and selling your home is at the top of your New Year’s resolutions for 2025, Susan Baldwin — Allie Beth Allman & Associates’ No. 1 Individual Agent in 2024 with $138 million in sales — has six tips to help take you from “staged” to “sold” in a snap.

While preparing your house for a sale might seem simple, there’s more than what meets the eye. How you stage it can affect if a potential buyer says “yay” or “nay.”

“The way we live is not the way to sell,” says Baldwin. “I love bringing homes to market and getting them buyer-ready. Together with my clients, these are the items that make the biggest difference. We are here every step of the way!”

Understand Your Home’s Value

First, you have to have a clear picture of what the home is worth. Baldwin says you never know in today’s market what the home is worth until she runs the analysis of your specific neighborhood.

“Together, we decide the top dollar to list your home for,” says Baldwin. “It is all about ROI in getting a home ready. This is why working with a top agent is critical.”

Make It Picture Perfect

Baldwin notes that deep cleaning every nook and cranny of your home is one of the least costly and most important first steps in preparing your house for listing. And, don’t forget to clean all the windows because light and bright give people a happy view into the home.

“This gives the statement that your home was well cared for and makes a person feel good about living there,” Baldwin says. “We can help if needed.”

Give The House Room to Breathe



If you’ve ever sold your house or moved, chances are you’ve thought, “How did we accumulate all this stuff?” The sale process is not the time to display all that memorabilia. Unclutter everywhere – from the closets to the rooms to the surfaces. Rent a storage unit if needed to house these extra items during the process.

“Give room for the potential buyer to see themselves sitting, cooking, and entertaining with ease,” says Baldwin. “Don’t let your stuff cloud their view of living there.”

Stage to Sell



Baldwin has a professional stager work with her clients to get their homes ready and in tip-top shape before listing. Sometimes, you need that third-party perspective to take a hard look at what a potential buyer may see when they enter the home. The stager isn’t an interior designer, but a true specialist in staging to sell.

Roll Out The Welcome Mat



It’s what’s on the outside that matters just as much as what’s on the inside. Drive-up appeal goes a long way with potential buyers. In fact, The National Association of Realtors says that the outside is the most important factor in bringing the buyer in to make a deal. Baldwin encourages clients to make sure the outside welcomes and invites people to come in to see the home.



Marketing Mania



Lastly, once the house is cleaned, prepped, staged, and ready for showtime, Baldwin says to create a marketing mania.

“We make sure your home is everywhere,” says Baldwin. “We launch it across all platforms —digital, print, and social. We use stunning architectural photos to create beautiful print ads, produce videos, and develop social animations.”

