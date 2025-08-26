Stunning Homes In The Woodlands That Are a World Of Their Own — When Privacy Is a Major Priority

This French formal dining room is the definition of opulence.

A luxury kitchen is necessary for any would-be chef.

Dual staircases give an elegant welcome as you step inside.

You don't have to sacrifice space for luxury in The Woodlands. Not at Woodlands home like 205 Grogans Point Road.

With The Woodlands consistently ranked among the best cities to buy a home in America, it’s no surprise that its houses tend to be coveted. This destination hub in its own right also offers the spacious lots and plenty of room to roam that can be harder to find in Houston. Yes, you really can have it all in this pioneering master planned community. Especially if you have the money to go big.

These are The Woodlands homes that are almost a world of their own. Each of these houses includes more an acre of land and all the amenities to match:

Neighborhood: Carlton Woods Creekside

Listing Price: $3,875,000

Acres: 1.24

The Other Important Numbers: Six bedrooms, six full and three half bathrooms and 10,428 square feet.

Modern elegance and timeless Mediterranean design converge in this stunning estate, set on more than an acre in the exclusive, 24-hour-manned gated community of Carlton Woods. Built for both grand-scale entertaining and everyday luxury, this mansion has it all.

Step outside to your own private oasis, complete with a resort-style pool, full outdoor kitchen, wet bar and basketball court. All in a wooded backdrop that offers both beauty and privacy. Additionally, three outdoor lounge areas provide ideal vantage points to soak in the serene views and entertain with aplomb.

A circular drive with dramatic stone fountains creates an unforgettable first impression. While inside, this Woodlands home is designed for living the high life. That means multiple gathering spaces including a formal living room, family room, dining room and a sunken wine grotto that makes a bold statement.

This spacious land blends luxury, privacy and sophistication in one of The Woodlands’ most sought-after communities.

Listing agent: Barbara Winfield with HomeStart.

Neighborhood: Grogan’s Mill

Listing Price: $1,580,000

Acres: 1.31

The Other Important Numbers: Five bedrooms, six full and one half bathrooms, and 6,171 square feet of indoor living space.

Tucked away on a serenely wooded 1.3-acre lot in the popular Grogan’s Mill community, this impressive house provides a tranquil, nature-filled setting. The expansive backyard comes complete with mature trees, lush landscaping and a show-stopping pool.

The two-story foyer makes enter this hime dramatic. Another standout feature? A chef’s kitchen, equipped with stainless steel appliances, double ovens, two dishwashers and granite countertops.

Designed with both function and flexibility in mind, this house in The Woodlands includes a private study with French doors, an upstairs game room, a media room for immersive movie nights and a third-story bonus room offering endless potential.

Listing agent: Laura Everett, member of the Wright Team with Coldwell Banker Realty.

Neighborhood: Grogan’s Mill

Listing Price: $1,500,000

Acres: 1.24

The Other Important Numbers: Four bedrooms, four full and one half bathrooms, and 5,724 square feet.

Nestled on a 1.24-acre wooded lot in the heart of Grogan’s Mill, this expansive estate is built for entertaining and privacy. In particular, the circular driveway, attached three-car garage and three-car porte-cochère provide ample parking for plenty of guests.

The backyard is almost its own private retreat, featuring a sparkling pool, multiple covered patios and lush green space. All framed by mature trees. Inside, refined details suich as hardwood floors, transom windows, and custom wood paneling blend classic charm with timeless sophistication. The spacious primary suite features a private patio and pool access for morning swims or quiet evening escapes.

The kitchen brings vintage flair with retro white and stainless steel appliances, opening to a bright and inviting breakfast room. Upstairs you’ll find three more bedrooms, a generous game room, and an oversized balcony with panoramic views of that backyard oasis.

Listing agent: Michael Seder, Lead of The Mike Seder Group, eXp Realty LLC.

Neighborhood: Grogan’s Mill

Listing Price: $3,500,000

Acres: 4.92

The Other Important Numbers: Five bedrooms, seven full and four half bathrooms and 13,150 square feet of living space.

A one-of-a-kind offering in The Woodlands, this sprawling Grogan’s Mill mansion is set on a nearly unprecedented 4.92-acre lot. With more than 13,000 square feet of living space, this house is almost in a class all its own.

Enter through double leaded-glass doors where you’ll be greeted with marble floors, a sweeping double staircase and soaring ceilings. Highlights include a dramatic two-story mahogany-wrapped study, a custom wine cellar, a home gym, an elevator and an in-home theater.

The chef’s kitchen is equally impressive, outfitted with professional-grade stainless steel appliances, dual ovens and dual dishwashers. The primary suite is its own private retreat, featuring a fireplace, bay window, sitting area and a spa-like en-suite bath.

Outside, the expansive grounds include a dazzling resort-style pool, cascading fountains, an Italian marble gazebo, an outdoor kitchen and a full pool house complete with steam shower and sauna.

Listing agent: Ryan Jockers, lead of Ryan & Royale – The Jockers Team, Better Homes and Garden Real Estate Gary Greene.

Neighborhood: Carlton Woods

Listing Price: $13,650,000

Acres: 2.62

The Other Important Numbers: Six bedrooms, six full and three half bathrooms and 12,125 square feet.

Timeless architecture meets exquisite luxury in this iconic French Colonial estate. The home was masterfully designed by renowned architect Ken Tate. Furthermore, it’s nestled on more than two acres of land in the Carlton Woods development, with views of the 12th and 18th holes of the Nicklaus Signature Golf Course.

Refined craftsmanship is highlighted in architectural elements found throughout the home. Think reclaimed century-old slate roofing, tobacco factory beams and authentic Louisiana brick. This home in The Woodlands also features a custom-designed craft room and sophisticated cigar room.

Outdoors, a personal resort beckons with expansive patios, lush gardens, a sparkling pool and a fully equipped pool house. Additionally, a charming children’s playhouse looks like it comes straight from a Hallmark movie.

Listing agent: Haley Garcia, Lead of Garcia Real Estate Group, with Keller Williams Realty The Woodlands.

Neighborhood: Grogan’s Mill

Listing Price: $1,450,000

Acres: 1.25

The Other Important Numbers: Four bedrooms, three full and two half bathrooms and 5,960 square feet.

Freshly priced and move-in ready, this beautiful brick mansion in Grogans Mill offers timeless charm and spacious living. Positioned on 1.25 wooded acres, the home features a sprawling backyard retreat with a saltwater pool and spa, a covered patio for outdoor dining, and a rare two-story screened-in porch perfect for year-round enjoyment.

Inside, sophisticated upgrades include solid oak flooring, travertine tile and premium Pella windows. Thoughtfully designed for both entertaining and everyday living, the layout includes formal living and dining rooms, a family room with a built-in wine bar, and a dedicated home office. Then there is the spacious home theater, the perfect place to unwind by watching a movie.

Listing agent: Lisa Fay, Lead of Fay Realty Team, with Coldwell Banker Realty — The Woodlands.

Neighborhood: Carlton Woods

Listing Price: $3,725,000

Acres: 1.2

The Other Important Numbers: Five bedrooms, six full and one half bathrooms and 8,804 square feet.

Exquisite details abound in this gorgeous cul-de-sac home nestled in the prestigious Carlton Woods community. Relax in a swoon-worthy pool, complete with a trickling waterfall, while surrounded by lush landscaping and towering trees on a 1.2-acre lot.

Walls of windows in the house, along with expansive glass doors, flood the interior with natural light and frame the serene outdoor living spaces. Additionally, the gourmet kitchen — complete with high-end stainless steel appliances, double islands and custom finishes — is a chef’s dream.

Other features include an elevator, a first-floor game room, and a flex-space on the second floor that could serve as a second family room or game/media room.

Listing agent: Diane Kink, Lead of the Kink Team, Keller Williams Realty The Woodlands.

Neighborhood: Grogan’s Mill

Listing Price: $1,750,000

Acres: 1.12

The Other Important Numbers: Five bedrooms, four full and two half bathrooms, and 5,451 square feet of indoor living space.

Nestled on a serene 1.2-acre lot with no rear neighbors, this beautifully updated Grogan’s Mill home offers the ultimate in privacy and peaceful outdoor living. A lush backyard, expansive balcony and recently renovated pool make for a tranquil retreat.

Inside, the grand marble-and-iron staircase in the foyer sets the tone for the home’s elegance. Wide plank tile and hardwood flooring span the first floor, while natural light fills each room through thoughtfully placed windows.

The oversized primary suite is a true sanctuary, featuring dual walk-in closets. The house layout also includes a richly-paneled study, an upgraded kitchen, a spacious upstairs game room and five generously-sized bedrooms.

With more than 5,000 square feet of refined living space and a high-capacity HVAC system to keep things cool, this is one Woodlands home that blends timeless design with everyday comfort.

Listing agent: Cheryle Sanderson, Better Homes and Garden Real Estate Gary Greene.