10 Houses In The Woodlands With Dream Backyards — Inside a World Of Outdoor Oases

As Texas thaws out from the winter cold, prospective homebuyers may find themselves imagining what springtime entertaining and outdoor soirées could look like. Whether you’re dreaming of tiered balconies, outdoor kitchens, poolside lounges, or nature views, there’s no shortage of outdoor wonderlands in The Woodlands.

Let’s take a closer look. These are 10 Houses In The Woodlands With Dream Backyards:

Neighborhood: Carlton Woods

Listing Price: $3,700,000

The Important Numbers: 2002 (year built), 6,673 square feet, five bedrooms, five full and two half bathrooms

This gorgeous remodeled, custom home overlooks the 15th Fairway of the Jack Nicklaus Golf Course in the coveted Carlton Woods neighborhood. With an expansive backyard, upper balconies and lower patio primed for entertaining, complete with its own outdoor kitchen, this home in The Woodlands has everything you need for a serious Spring fling.

The recently added pool and spa sparkles with a Pebble Tech finish and an in-floor cleaning system.

Listed with Michael Seder, Lead of The Mike Seder Group

Neighborhood: Shadow Creek South

Listing Price: $1,678,000

The Important Numbers: 2020 (year built), 4,671 square feet, five to six bedrooms, four full and one-half bathrooms

Modern elegance meets timeless functionality in this beautifully landscaped outdoor paradise. It comes complete with an outdoor kitchen, dining area, fire pit and second-story balcony overlooking a pristine pool.

Extra privacy also stands out as a notable benefit, as this home is nestled on a cul-de-sac with no rear neighbors.

Listed with Michael Seder, Lead of The Mike Seder Group

Neighborhood: East Shore

Listing Price: $3,500,000

The Important Numbers: 2006 (year built), 6,456 square feet, four bedrooms, four full and two half bathrooms

While the interior of the home is a unique blend of farmhouse charm and modern architecture, the two-story wrap-around porches are giving us Southern Colonial dream vibes. Overlooking the raised lap pool, iron cabana, brick fireplace, outdoor grill and lush landscaping, this backyard is perfect for entertaining.

Listed with Michael Seder, Lead of the Mike Seder Group

Neighborhood: Woodlands Village, Panther Creek

Listing Price: $4,850,000

The Important Numbers: 1989 (year built), 10,708 square feet, six bedrooms, six full and two half bathrooms

This romantic lakeside beauty combines French-style and timeless elegance with modern designs. With a three-story balcony, covered outdoor kitchen and showcase pool, this backyard has everything you could want. The icing on the party cake? Private lake access, complete with a gorgeous gazebo.

Listed with Connie Renouard with Parkway Realty

Neighborhood: Woodlands Village, Sterling Ridge

Listing Price: $3,200,000

The Important Numbers: 2005 (year built), 8,666 square feet, six to seven bedrooms, six full and three half bathrooms

Sit back and relax poolside in this dreamy, resort-style backyard oasis. Framed by swaying palm trees, shaded pergolas, bubbling fountains and distinctive design elements, the space inspires visions of epic poolside gatherings or leisurely afternoons spent floating in the water.

Listed with Kathy Garrison with BHHS Karapasha Realty

Neighborhood: Carlton Woods

Listing Price: $2,695,000

The Important Numbers: 2010 (year built), 5,914 square feet, five bedrooms, five full and one half bathrooms

Winner of the 2012 ASID Award for Architectural Excellence & Design, 3 Farington Way is more than just a house. It’s almost a piece of art. Take a moment to appreciate the sleek, modern, and upscale backyard living with an outdoor kitchen, poolside loungers, artificial turf that’s always green and a glass balcony overlooking it all.

Set on a quiet cul-de-sac, this home in The Woodlands is a retreat of its own.

Listed with Kimberly Vargas with Houston Properties Team

Neighborhood: Woodlands Village, Indian Spring

Listing Price: $1,950,000

The Important Numbers: 2000 (year built), 4,386 square feet, four bedrooms, four full and one-half bathrooms

Nestled against the George Mitchell Nature Preserve, this home is truly a natural haven. The cozy outdoor fireplace and lounge area transports one to a wooded retreat, far from the chaos and stress of everyday life. Plus, the back patio has enough space for lounge chairs and tables to post up by the pool.

Listed with Kristi Smith with Corcoran Genesis

Neighborhood: Player Manor

Listing Price: 1,475,000

The Important Numbers: 2008 (year built), 5,276 square feet, five bedrooms, four full and two half bathrooms

Step out to this resort-style backyard oasis, complete with an outdoor kitchen and living area. The stone patio opens up to a stunning pool with a unique fountain and a stone water slide.

Listed with Ivan Arjona with RE/MAX The Woodlands & Spring

Neighborhood: Cochrans Crossing

Listing Price: $1,495,000

The Important Numbers: 1992 (year built), 4,001 square feet, four bedrooms, four full and two half bathrooms

Warmth and elegance combine in this charming backyard. Check out the Southern-style rocking chairs on the back porch, along with the quaint garden-style wood bridge and private pool. Surrounded by trees, this outdoor oasis in The Woodlands gives the feel of privacy without being completely secluded from the modern world.

Listed with Jane Draughon with RE/MAX The Woodlands & Spring

Neighborhood: Woodlands Village, Sterling Ridge

Listing Price: $1,050,000

The Important Numbers: 2007 (year built), 3,551 square feet, three bedrooms, three full and one half bathrooms

Set on a quiet cul-de-sac near The Woodlands Country Club, this home features a romantic and cozy draped arbor living space, outdoor kitchen, saltwater pool and spa. These features are all set within a low maintenance yard ideal for outdoor parties with neighbors and friends.

Listed with Jacci Kilgore with The Jacci Group