Former Houston Ballet Star’s Sprawling Brenham Farm Retreat Hits the Market With a $2.29 Million Asking Price

01
16

The cottage is one of several structures on the 20 acre farm in Brenham (Courtesy of Nan & Company Properties) (Photo by Courtesy of Nan & Company Properties)

02
16

The farmhouse at 3100 Trails End in Brenham anchors 20 acres of beautifully landscaped terrain. (Photo by Courtesy of Nan & Company Properties)

03
16

The entry gate to 3100 Trail's End in Brenham (Photo by Courtesy of Nan & Company Properties)

04
16

Crape myrtles and oaks line the gravel entry to 3100 Trail's End (Photo by Courtesy of Nan & Company Properties)

05
16

Nothing like a country front porch such as this at 3100 Trail's End in Brenham (Photo by Courtesy of Nan & Company Properties)

06
16

3100 Trail's End in Brenham boasts a vast swimming pool (Photo by Courtesy of Nan & Company Properties)

07
16

The charming color palette on the cottage at 3100 Trails End in Brenham (Photo by Courtesy of Nan & Company Properties)

08
16

Suzanne Longley created verdant pathways through native plants on her farm in Brenham. (Photo by Courtesy of Nan & Company Properties)

09
16

The open plan of the farmhouse at 3100 Trails' End in Brenham. (Photo by Courtesy of Nan & Company Properties)

10
16

The spacious primary bedroom at 3100 Trail's End in Brenham (Photo by Courtesy of Nan & Company Properties)

11
16

The country kitchen with modern amenities at 3100 Trail's End in Brenham (Photo by Courtesy of Nan & Company Properties)

12
16

Loft sleeping at 3100 Trails End in Brenham (Photo by Courtesy of Nan & Company Properties)

13
16

Side elevation of one of the properties at 3100 Trail's End in Brenham (Photo by Courtesy of Nan & Company Properties)

14
16

The private lake at 3100 Trails End in Brenham. (Photo by Courtesy of Nan & Company Properties)

15
16

The barn interior at 3100 Trail's End in Brenham (Photo by Courtesy of Nan & Company Properties)

16
16

A tree farm at 3100 Trail's End in Brenham (Photo by Courtesy of Nan & Company Properties)

Real Estate / Houses

Former Houston Ballet Star’s Sprawling Brenham Farm Retreat Hits the Market With a $2.29 Million Asking Price

This Ballerina Turned Landscaper Created a A Living Work Of Art In the Texas Countryside

BY //
The cottage is one of several structures on the 20 acre farm in Brenham (Courtesy of Nan & Company Properties) (Photo by Courtesy of Nan & Company Properties)
The farmhouse at 3100 Trails End in Brenham anchors 20 acres of beautifully landscaped terrain. (Photo by Courtesy of Nan & Company Properties)
The entry gate to 3100 Trail's End in Brenham (Photo by Courtesy of Nan & Company Properties)
Crape myrtles and oaks line the gravel entry to 3100 Trail's End (Photo by Courtesy of Nan & Company Properties)
Nothing like a country front porch such as this at 3100 Trail's End in Brenham (Photo by Courtesy of Nan & Company Properties)
3100 Trail's End in Brenham boasts a vast swimming pool (Photo by Courtesy of Nan & Company Properties)
The charming color palette on the cottage at 3100 Trails End in Brenham (Photo by Courtesy of Nan & Company Properties)
Suzanne Longley created verdant pathways through native plants on her farm in Brenham. (Photo by Courtesy of Nan & Company Properties)
The open plan of the farmhouse at 3100 Trails' End in Brenham. (Photo by Courtesy of Nan & Company Properties)
The spacious primary bedroom at 3100 Trail's End in Brenham (Photo by Courtesy of Nan & Company Properties)
The country kitchen with modern amenities at 3100 Trail's End in Brenham (Photo by Courtesy of Nan & Company Properties)
Loft sleeping at 3100 Trails End in Brenham (Photo by Courtesy of Nan & Company Properties)
Side elevation of one of the properties at 3100 Trail's End in Brenham (Photo by Courtesy of Nan & Company Properties)
The private lake at 3100 Trails End in Brenham. (Photo by Courtesy of Nan & Company Properties)
The barn interior at 3100 Trail's End in Brenham (Photo by Courtesy of Nan & Company Properties)
A tree farm at 3100 Trail's End in Brenham (Photo by Courtesy of Nan & Company Properties)
The cottage is one of several structures on the 20 acre farm in Brenham (Courtesy of Nan & Company Properties) (Photo by Courtesy of Nan & Company Properties)

The farmhouse at 3100 Trails End in Brenham anchors 20 acres of beautifully landscaped terrain. (Photo by Courtesy of Nan & Company Properties)

The entry gate to 3100 Trail's End in Brenham (Photo by Courtesy of Nan & Company Properties)

Crape myrtles and oaks line the gravel entry to 3100 Trail's End (Photo by Courtesy of Nan & Company Properties)

Nothing like a country front porch such as this at 3100 Trail's End in Brenham (Photo by Courtesy of Nan & Company Properties)

3100 Trail's End in Brenham boasts a vast swimming pool (Photo by Courtesy of Nan & Company Properties)

The charming color palette on the cottage at 3100 Trails End in Brenham (Photo by Courtesy of Nan & Company Properties)

Suzanne Longley created verdant pathways through native plants on her farm in Brenham. (Photo by Courtesy of Nan & Company Properties)

The open plan of the farmhouse at 3100 Trails' End in Brenham. (Photo by Courtesy of Nan & Company Properties)

The spacious primary bedroom at 3100 Trail's End in Brenham (Photo by Courtesy of Nan & Company Properties)

The country kitchen with modern amenities at 3100 Trail's End in Brenham (Photo by Courtesy of Nan & Company Properties)

Loft sleeping at 3100 Trails End in Brenham (Photo by Courtesy of Nan & Company Properties)

Side elevation of one of the properties at 3100 Trail's End in Brenham (Photo by Courtesy of Nan & Company Properties)

The private lake at 3100 Trails End in Brenham. (Photo by Courtesy of Nan & Company Properties)

The barn interior at 3100 Trail's End in Brenham (Photo by Courtesy of Nan & Company Properties)

A tree farm at 3100 Trail's End in Brenham (Photo by Courtesy of Nan & Company Properties)

It is most common for professional ballerinas to retire from performing only to continue in related dance fields such as teacher, choreographer, or artistic director. In fact, Houston Ballet’s artistic director Julie Kent is the legendary former principal dancer at American Ballet Theatre. Bucking that trend is one of Houston Ballet’s former principal ballerinas Suzanne Longley, who turned from dance to landscape design in 1985.

Longley put that talent to personal use when she decamped from Houston to Brenham in 2000 where she created a charming retreat at 3100 Trails End. After more than two decades of careful stewardship and the planting of native Texas trees, antique roses and a rich variety of flowering plants, Longley has moved on at age 73. She now calls Maryland home and is ready to find a new owner for the property that she refers to as “a living work of art.”

The fully fenced property is listed with Hardy Polland of Nan & Company Properties for $2,295,000.

3100 Trail’s End in Brenham (courtesy of Nan & Company Properties) (9) (Photo by Courtesy of Nan & Company Properties)
3100 Trail’s End in Brenham boasts a vast swimming pool (Courtesy of Nan & Company Properties)

“Suzanne’s life as a dancer and an artist is evident in every detail of this ranch,” Pollard says. “You can feel the rhythm, beauty and artistry she brought to the stage reflected in the way she shaped this land. It’s a home that tells her story.”

Through Suzanne Longley Landscape and Farms Longley created a niche wholesale nursery combined with landscape design and installation for which she serviced many a Houston homeowner.

Screenshot 2025-12-27 at 1.07.31 PM (Photo by Courtesy of Nan & Company Properties)
Suzanne Longley created verdant pathways through native plants on her farm in Brenham. (Courtesy of Nan & Company Properties)

Her Brenham property includes the original 1880 farmhouse, a guest house, greenhouse, metal barn with offices, chicken coop, pool and private lake. The quaint farmhouse is wrapped in sweeping screened porches.

The gravel drive lined with crape myrtles and the established tree farm are nods to the former dancer’s landscape talents.  Several gardens were specifically planted to attract butterflies and hummingbirds.

3100 Trail’s End in Brenham (courtesy of Nan & Company Properties) (4) (Photo by Courtesy of Nan & Company Properties)
The open plan of the farmhouse at 3100 Trails’ End in Brenham. (Courtesy of Nan & Company Properties)

Pollard suggests several possible imaginings for the property be it a primary residence, a country retreat, or even a boutique wellness venue. Might I suggest a bed and breakfast as with the popularity of the nearby Round Top antique fairs and other activities. 3100 Trails End could certainly be transformed into a popular inn. Or a retreat that’s an inn of one’s own.

“This estate is a true testament to Suzanne’s extraordinary vision and dedication,” says Nancy Almodovar, co-founder and CEO of Nan & Company Properties. “From its meticulously cultivated grounds to the warmth and character of the farmhouse, it offers a unique combination of beauty, tranquility and legacy that is impossible to replicate.”

