Former Houston Ballet Star’s Sprawling Brenham Farm Retreat Hits the Market With a $2.29 Million Asking Price

It is most common for professional ballerinas to retire from performing only to continue in related dance fields such as teacher, choreographer, or artistic director. In fact, Houston Ballet’s artistic director Julie Kent is the legendary former principal dancer at American Ballet Theatre. Bucking that trend is one of Houston Ballet’s former principal ballerinas Suzanne Longley, who turned from dance to landscape design in 1985.

Longley put that talent to personal use when she decamped from Houston to Brenham in 2000 where she created a charming retreat at 3100 Trails End. After more than two decades of careful stewardship and the planting of native Texas trees, antique roses and a rich variety of flowering plants, Longley has moved on at age 73. She now calls Maryland home and is ready to find a new owner for the property that she refers to as “a living work of art.”

The fully fenced property is listed with Hardy Polland of Nan & Company Properties for $2,295,000.

“Suzanne’s life as a dancer and an artist is evident in every detail of this ranch,” Pollard says. “You can feel the rhythm, beauty and artistry she brought to the stage reflected in the way she shaped this land. It’s a home that tells her story.”

Through Suzanne Longley Landscape and Farms Longley created a niche wholesale nursery combined with landscape design and installation for which she serviced many a Houston homeowner.

Her Brenham property includes the original 1880 farmhouse, a guest house, greenhouse, metal barn with offices, chicken coop, pool and private lake. The quaint farmhouse is wrapped in sweeping screened porches.

















Next The gravel drive lined with crape myrtles and the established tree farm are nods to the former dancer’s landscape talents. Several gardens were specifically planted to attract butterflies and hummingbirds. Pollard suggests several possible imaginings for the property be it a primary residence, a country retreat, or even a boutique wellness venue. Might I suggest a bed and breakfast as with the popularity of the nearby Round Top antique fairs and other activities. 3100 Trails End could certainly be transformed into a popular inn. Or a retreat that’s an inn of one’s own.