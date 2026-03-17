Inside Houston’s New Super Luxe High-Rise — The Langley Arrives With $9,100 Per Month Entry Level Rents

The Langley motor court at 1717 Bissonnet provides entree to elegance for those seeking estate-like rentals. (Rendering)

Outdoor terraces in the Azalea floor plan of The Langley have gas grills and generous entertaining space. (Rendering)

Design of The Langley is inspired by the classical symmetry of neighboring Southampton homes and the material richness of Rice University. (Rendering)

Brass fixtures add a note of elegance to kitchens in The Langley.(Photo by TK Images)

The Wolfe range with grill pad in all kitchens in The Langley. (Photo by TK Images)

Here, the primary kitchen is enhanced with a service kitchen for catering. (Photo by Josh Gremillion with Gremillion Media)

Detail of the luxe finishes in bathrooms at The Langley apartment building. (Photo by Josh Gremillion with Gremillion Media)

Bathrooms in The Langley feature a soaking tub and a rainhead shower with multi-function fixtures. (Photo by Josh Gremillion with Gremillion Media)

Open floor plans make room for spacious entertaining at The Langley. (Photo by Josh Gremillion with Gremillion Media)

The kitchen features quartzite countertops, custom cabinetry and decorative brass hardware. (Photo by Josh Gremillion with Gremillion Media)

The private club on the fourth floor of The Langley. (Photo by Josh Gremillion with Gremillion Media)

The entry lobby at The Langley where a 24-hour concierge screens visitors and welcome residents (Photo by Josh Gremillion with Gremillion Media)

The Langley at 1717 Bissonnet raises the bar on apartment living with unprecedented luxurious residences renting from $9,100. (Photo by Josh Gremillion with Gremillion Media)

The Langley, Houston’s new uber luxurious rental tower, first drew attention in January. All anyone had to go on at the time were renderings and press releases. Those still left me impressed. Recently, I toured the completed building with the first resident having moved in and a model unit now fully furnished.

It turns out the glamorous renderings did not lie. It was a major FOMO moment. I wanted in.

The reality of this new Houston high-rise delivers on what Dallas-based developers StreetLights Residential and Hunt Real Estate promised. Rental living at 1717 Bissonnet can be as grand, if not more grand, than that in the most luxe high-rise condos anywhere.

So infatuated was I that I couldn’t help but start tabulating the high-rise monthly maintenance fee, property taxes and the occasional assessment trying in every way possible to overcome the eye-catching entry level rent of $9,100 a month for a 2,165-square-foot apartment.

Of course, this being The Langley, there are also 3,344 and 3,401-square-foot units with three bedrooms, three and a half baths and a study going for some $20,000 a month.

Seriously, it all reminded me of the Four Seasons George V hotel in Paris. Such is the grandeur.

The Allen Swipe













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“The Langley introduces a new category to Houston’s luxury rental market: estate-scale, design-forward, boutique high-rise living,” Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty co-president Paul Kilian says. “It delivers the scale, privacy and craftsmanship typically reserved for custom single-family homes and luxury condominiums.”

On this visit, Corey Lipscomb of Martha Turner Sotheby’s escorted us through the building. He and his colleague Ann Singleton are handling leasing of the property. Of course, in many ways this building is designed to sell itself.

Beyond the beautifully appointed apartments, 130 in all, this 20-story new Houston high-rise offers numerous entertaining areas including the requisite pool deck with private cabanas and fireplaces, grill stations with lounge seating and dining areas. The spacious fourth floor lounge dubbed The Oaks, with its lavish decor and big screen TVs, includes a private dining room and catering kitchen access.

Speaking of catering kitchens, each apartment includes a service kitchen with a secondary refrigerator, dishwasher, sink and ice maker. The primary kitchen in each features a six-burner Wolfe gas range with griddle, quartzite countertops, built-in wine cooler, Kohler faucets, custom carpentry and decorative brass trim.

For pet owners The Langley offers pet relief areas plus a dog run with shade structure, seating, a pet fountain and a pet wash with full-size basin and drying stations.

For business types, amenities include a board room and swank private offices.

Valet parking, 24 hour concierge, rentable storage units — it’s all geared to provide the ultimate lock-and-leave lifestyle without any property taxes.

“The Langley is designed for discerning individuals who could purchase a home but choose the flexibility, ease, and lock-and-leave lifestyle of a luxury rental,” Kilian says. “They value exceptional design, premium finishes, privacy and a thoughtfully curated community that fosters convenience and connection.”

This high-rise certainly leaves an impression.