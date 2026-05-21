Swank Houston High-Rise Unveils Its Showcase Pool Deck and Amenities Galore — The Langley Pushes Luxury Higher

Residences in 20-story The Langley at 1717 Bissonnet lease from $9,480 a month.

A view of the gathering areas on The Langley's fourth floor amenities deck.

The Langley amenity deck on the fourth floor of the 20-story building includes a private dining room.

A fountain wall adds a point of interest to the pool at The Langley.

The Langley's four floor is dressed in shrubs and trees providing a verdant backdrop to the amenities.

This dining area on The Langley's fourth is flanked by a gas fireplace.

The pizza oven on The Langley's fourth floor amenity deck had to be lifted by crane for installation.

On The Langley's fourth floor, the swimming pool anchors a deck loaded with amenities.

The final gem in the collection of residential jewels that make up The Langley high-rise was polished off this week and introduced in a posh gathering on the Houston tower’s fourth floor. It was a swank crush that gathered for The Grand Unveiling on the canopy-level amenity deck which continues the pattern of next-level luxury that is signature to this luxe boutique residential high-rise.

Champagne glasses in hand, lucky attendees took in the view from the open-air deck which overlooks the tops of live oaks and magnolia trees in the Rice University/Museum District area.

Some 150 invitation-only guests perused The Langley’s fourth floor amenities anchored by a resort-style pool and curated indoor-outdoor social spaces. Clearly, this area is designed to be the social hub of the 20-story building at 1717 Bissonnet.

“The unveiling of the amenity and pool deck marks a major milestone as The Langley enters its final stretch toward completion,” Corey Lipscomb, lead leasing agent for The Langley with Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty, notes. “Prospective residents are responding strongly not only to the residences themselves, but to the refined, lock-and-leave lifestyle.

“Particularly the ability to entertain, relax, and enjoy thoughtfully designed spaces that feel both private and elevated.”

While Carrabba’s provided a selection of Italian dishes for noshing, it was the pizzas cooked in the outdoor commercial grade pizza oven that had everyone swooning. The fact that the oven had to be craned up to the fourth floor to make this gourmet pizza party possible certainly added to the intrigue.

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Just think of the party possibilities.

The al fresco elements of the pool deck include private cabanas and fireplaces, grill stations with lounge seating and dining areas, and paseos with seating and gathering spaces. This Houston high-rise boasts a truly sophisticated outdoor environment.

Overlooking the dramatic deck are rooms in The Oaks, private entertaining spaces including a dining room with catering kitchen access, spacious social lounges with a Starbucks coffee station, a poolside lounge with a beverage center, and a private residents lounge with seating and cocktail tables.

We will say that on this PaperCity sponsored evening, the two beverage stations and the buffet tables proved to be very popular.

The Langley’s collection of 134 residences for lease range from 2,165 to 3,396 square feet with monthly rents starting at approximately $9,480. Clearly The Langley is positioned to be a very high-end vertical neighborhood.

Among the many features setting it apart from say the swank Hanover properties are the 10 and 12-foot ceilings, wide-plank oak flooring, private balconies, formal entry foyers with powder rooms, generous walk-in closets and the dreamy kitchens.

Think Wolf gas cooktops, GE Monogram panel-front appliances, built-in wine coolers, quartzite countertops and ornate custom cabinetry with brass hardware.

For more information about The Langley, go here.