What $3 Million Buys In Houston — Tanglewood, Memorial and Sky-High House Stunners Fuel Dream Browsing

All this new build at 2216 Tangley Street needs is an owner with $2.9 million.

Rooms with views delight in this 3,000 sq.ft. condo in The Residences at The Allen

For the homeowner in need of six bedrooms, 3835 Olympia Drive could be the ticket. It is one of the Houston houses you can buy for $3 million.

House hunting in Houston is as much a dreamer’s game as it is reality for those in need of new roots. For both, we have done a bit of window shopping giving ourselves a budget of $3 million and limiting the home search to Houston proper. This is the second story in this new real estate series, with the first piece looking at Houston homes in the $5 million range.

For $3 million, your money will buy everything from a 3,000-square-foot condo on the 21st floor of a new condo to an 8,000-square-foot custom home in River Oaks. The amenities include everything from EV charging stations to six bedrooms and must-have elevators.

This is What $3 Million Buys You In Houston:

3835 Olympia Drive (77019)

If zip codes matter, this expansive 7,390-square-foot dwelling in 77019 is close enough to the $3 million budget, listed at $3,195,000. Having been on the market for only days now, this custom Houston home from Tanglewood Builders with interiors by Burgess Loh combines European elegance with contemporary ambience. Consider the reclaimed materials from Chateau Domingue including Amish wood and 200-year-old Moroccan tile as well as the slate roof, European white oak and black and white marble flooring.

Six bedrooms with six full and two half baths provide ample family space while an elevator delivers easy access to all three floors. Of note is the EV charging station, a show-stopping wine room and the to-die-for La Cornue range in the gourmet kitchen.

Listing agent: Michael Mahlstedt with Compass.

2216 Tangley (77005)

Is there any Houston home choice better than a new build in a swank neighborhood? Say hello to this $2,888,000 beauty in highly desirable Southampton The location is divine, walking distance of all the amenities of Rice Village. The home, just shy of 5,000 square feet, boasts three fireplaces and a third floor flex room ideal for games, media, or exercise equipment.

Four bedrooms are accompanied by three full baths and one half bath. Hardwood floors, custom millwork, and crown moldings are design touches that appeal.

Note to any prospective buyer: The dwelling is wired for a whole house generator, comes elevator ready, with the covered patio ready for outdoor kitchen installation. Bargaining points for sure.

Listing agent: Margie Dorrance with Keller Williams Realty Metropolitan.

1711 Allen Parkway, No. 2106 (77019)

If sky high is your preference, this stunning 21st floor, three-bedroom condo in The Residences at The Allen at $3,195,000 is right within the budget. Spectacular views of the Houston skyline and Buffalo Bayou Park combine with the prestigious River Oaks zip code to make this 3,000-square-foot aerie an ideal lock-and-leave base for jet setters and those with multiple homes.

As The Residences rest atop The Thompson Hotel, owners enjoy topnotch hotel amenities including 24/7 room service, a prized spa, a grand pool deck and cabanas with food and beverage service. Exclusive to home owners are the 24/7 concierge, private lounge, amenities deck and an indoor pool.

Listing agent: Samuel Katz of Argent Realty Advisors

5303 Longmont Drive (77056)

For some Houstonians, Tanglewood is the only place to drop anchor due to its large lots, banks of oak trees and accessibility to the shopping and restaurants of Uptown Park, to The Galleria and to the mammoth H-E-B on San Felipe. For the buyer with $3.15 million or so in the bank, this five bedroom/seven bath home could be the ticket. With a spacious 8,000 square feet of dramatic living space the home is located on a desirable 17,440-square-foot corner lot.

Designed with entertaining in mind, the house boasts a chef’s kitchen with dual sinks, dual dishwashers, 48-inch Wolf gas range with dual ovens and a Sub Zero refrigerator. Adjacent to the kitchen is a wine room with wet bar. Potential buyers will like the three-car garage, elevator, two gas fireplaces and outdoor kitchen. All of those seem to be must-haves in today’s terra firma properties.

Listing agent: Marni Greenwood with Compass.

10918 Wickline Drive (77024)

In the Memorial area with its commendable Spring Branch school district, this 6,000-square-foot home is ideal for a growing family. Indeed, the 24,610-square-foot lot allows plenty of space for a pool, huge play yard and oodles of shade trees. All with a charming creek running through the terraced backyard. The five bedrooms are accompanied by five full bathrooms.

Built in 1993, the home with 2025 updates features hardwood flooring throughout, a modern gourmet kitchen, two gas fireplaces and a primary suite with two separate baths and closets.

Listing agent: Sharon Ballas with Greenwood King Properties.