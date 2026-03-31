Inside Two of Houston’s Most Luxurious High-Rise Properties — The Warwick Towers and Belfiore Condominiums

The Warwick Towers remains both relevant and distinctive by leaning into what newer developments often cannot replicate - legacy, location, and lasting quality.

The Warwick Towers stands as one of Houston’s most enduring residential icons offering not only a prestigious address, but a lifestyle enriched by art, green space, and walkable sophistication.

The Warwick Towers does not simply compete in Houston’s luxury market - it defines a category within it.

The spring real estate market is in full swing, and if you’re looking to make the move to the high-rise life in Houston, there are two buildings you must see: The Warwick Towers and Belfiore Condominiums.

Whether you’re simply perusing or ready to make the move any day, the general managers of both buildings (Chris Emmitte, General Manager of The Warwick Towers, and Alberto Castanon, General Manager of Belfiore Condominiums) are here to take you behind the scenes of two of Houston’s most coveted addresses.

Castanon has professionally managed luxury high-rises for over 18 years and is deeply committed to delivering a seamless, hospitality-driven owner experience grounded in financial stewardship and operational excellence. Similarly, the Warwick Towers benefits from Emmitte’s nearly three decades of seasoned expertise in luxury high-rise management. Emmitte focuses on operational excellence, financial stewardship, and resident-centered service.

Q: To start, let’s talk about the two buildings. Tell me about both Belfiore and The Warwick Towers. What makes them so special and unique? Why should people call them home?

Castanon: Belfiore Condominiums defines boutique luxury living with just 45 residences and only two homes per floor, each accessed through a private elevator lobby. This intimate design offers exceptional privacy rarely found in Houston’s luxury high-rise market. Homeowners enjoy a full-service lifestyle with 24/7 concierge and on-site security, along with an outdoor lounge featuring a resort-style heated pool and spa. A spacious event room accommodates private gatherings, while a quaint card room provides a more intimate setting for smaller occasions. Distinctively, Belfiore is equipped with a dual generator system that provides full back-up power to the entire building during outages—an uncommon infrastructure advantage that ensures uninterrupted comfort and peace of mind.

Emmitte: Yes, it’s gorgeous. The Warwick Towers also stands as one of Houston’s most enduring residential icons, offering not only a prestigious address but a lifestyle enriched by art, green space, and walkable sophistication. Inside, residents experience the ease of full-service living with 24-hour concierge, valet, porter services, and on-site management — an uncommon level of attentiveness that sets the building apart in today’s competitive luxury high-rise market. The Warwick Towers has embarked upon an exciting common area renovation plan designed by Benjamin Johnston Design. This thoughtfully curated transformation introduces beautifully appointed new event spaces ideal for private gatherings and social occasions, along with a breathtakingly reimagined fifth-floor pool deck—an elevated retreat that blends resort-style relaxation with refined design.

Q: They both sound incredible. Now, the buildings are in two different Houston neighborhoods (Uptown Park and Museum), but both are highly walkable and offer a lot. What are the benefits/advantages of both? What are some of your favorite local hotspots for residents?

Emmitte: The Museum District surrounding The Warwick Towers offers a lifestyle that is both culturally rich and exceptionally convenient. Steps from Hermann Park, residents enjoy walking trails, McGovern Lake, outdoor concerts, gardens, and proximity to the Houston Zoo.

Castanon: Agreed. The Museum District has so much to offer. For us, situated between Uptown and the Galleria, Belfiore offers walkability to Uptown Park’s shopping and dining, close proximity to Memorial Park and the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center, and convenient access to local favorites such as Sushi on Post Oak.

Q: Now, you mentioned that when you both started in your roles, there were not nearly as many high-rises as there are today. How are both buildings staying competitive and ahead of the curve?

Castanon: For us, Belfiore Condominiums remains competitive by delivering highly personalized service while making thoughtful, strategic decisions that protect property values and maintain infrastructure to the highest standards.

Emmitte: It’s true. The Warwick Towers remains both relevant and distinctive by leaning into what newer developments often cannot replicate — legacy, location, and lasting quality — while simultaneously investing in thoughtful modernization.

Q: We love to see it. Lastly, what should buyers know about the high-rise market right now, especially going into the spring market?

Emmitte: It’s definitely that season. The Warwick Towers offers something intangible, yet powerful: an established residential culture. It is a community of long-term owners who value discretion, refinement, and stability. By combining heritage with forward-thinking enhancements, The Warwick Towers does not simply compete in Houston’s luxury market – it defines a category within it.

Castanon: Couldn’t agree more. When evaluating a luxury high-rise, buyers should look beyond finishes and views. Long-term value is driven by strong governance, financial stability, proactive capital planning, quality building systems, elevated service levels, and a cohesive community culture.