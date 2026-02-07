6 W Rivercrest Drive (credit Laurie Perez)
The mansion at 6 W. Rivercrest Drive sits amid 3.7 acres which include stables (Photo by Laurie Perez)

02
15

The grand entry with double staircase at 6 W. Rivercrest Drive which is on the market for $12.5 million (Photo by Laurie Perez)

03
15

The formal living room at 6 W. Rivercrest (Screen shot photo from HAR)

04
15

Another view of the formal living room at 6 W. Rivercrest Drive (Screen shot photo from HAR)

05
15

The dining room at 6 W. Rivercrest Drive (Screen shot photo from HAR)

06
15

The kitchen with built in pizza oven at 6 W. Rivercrest Drive (Photo by Iconic Images)

07
15

The ornate circular room opening to rooms in all directions (Photo by Iconic Image)

08
15

The primary bedroom at 6 W. Rivercrest Drive (Screen shot photo from HAR)

09
15

10
15

The library at 6 W. Rivercrest Drive (Photo by Laurie Perez)

11
15

Nancy Almodovar of Nan & Company Properties with her listing at 6 W. Rivercrest Drive (Photo by Laurie Perez)

12
15

Detail of the classic woodworking at 6 W. Rivercrest Drive (Photo by Laurie Perez)

13
15

The stables at 6 W. Rivercrest Drive (Photo by Laurie Perez)

14
15

The gated pool and lavish pool house at 6 W. Rivercrest Drive (Photo by Iconic Images)

15
15

Two pergolas supported by Corinthian columns set this swimming pool at 6 W. Rivercrest apart from the ordinary (Photo by Iconic Images)

Real Estate / Mansions

This $12.5 Million Houston Mansion Comes With Its Own Private Horse Stables — a Western Dream Land In the City

As Lavish as Mansions Get With a Rodeo Worthy Twist

BY //
With the Rodeo Houston trail riders saddling up in preparation for their trek into the city next month, we find it interesting that a mansion boasting stables with living quarters has hit the Houston real estate market. The 3.7-acre property at 6 W. Rivercrest Drive is believed to be the only residential property in Houston itself with its own custom stables on-site.

The listing price for this West Houston mansion? $12.5 million.

The ornate mansion, built in 2017 by Frankel Design Build, offers the rare equestrian component in a city where acreage and horse-ready amenities are nearly unheard of.

“Opportunities like 6 W. Rivercrest Drive simply don’t come along in Houston,” says listing agent Nancy Almodovar, the CEO and co-founder of Nan & Company Properties. “To have nearly four acres, a home of this scale, and private stables all in one of the city’s most prestigious neighborhoods is incredibly rare.

“With rodeo season around the corner, this property captures a side of Houston luxury that’s both authentic and unexpected.”

Let’s take a closer look at 6 W. Rivercrest Drive.

