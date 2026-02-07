This $12.5 Million Houston Mansion Comes With Its Own Private Horse Stables — a Western Dream Land In the City

Two pergolas supported by Corinthian columns set this swimming pool at 6 W. Rivercrest apart from the ordinary (Photo by Iconic Images)

The gated pool and lavish pool house at 6 W. Rivercrest Drive (Photo by Iconic Images)

Detail of the classic woodworking at 6 W. Rivercrest Drive (Photo by Laurie Perez)

Nancy Almodovar of Nan & Company Properties with her listing at 6 W. Rivercrest Drive (Photo by Laurie Perez)

The ornate circular room opening to rooms in all directions (Photo by Iconic Image)

The kitchen with built in pizza oven at 6 W. Rivercrest Drive (Photo by Iconic Images)

Another view of the formal living room at 6 W. Rivercrest Drive (Screen shot photo from HAR)

The grand entry with double staircase at 6 W. Rivercrest Drive which is on the market for $12.5 million (Photo by Laurie Perez)

The mansion at 6 W. Rivercrest Drive sits amid 3.7 acres which include stables (Photo by Laurie Perez)

With the Rodeo Houston trail riders saddling up in preparation for their trek into the city next month, we find it interesting that a mansion boasting stables with living quarters has hit the Houston real estate market. The 3.7-acre property at 6 W. Rivercrest Drive is believed to be the only residential property in Houston itself with its own custom stables on-site.

The listing price for this West Houston mansion? $12.5 million.

The ornate mansion, built in 2017 by Frankel Design Build, offers the rare equestrian component in a city where acreage and horse-ready amenities are nearly unheard of.

“Opportunities like 6 W. Rivercrest Drive simply don’t come along in Houston,” says listing agent Nancy Almodovar, the CEO and co-founder of Nan & Company Properties. “To have nearly four acres, a home of this scale, and private stables all in one of the city’s most prestigious neighborhoods is incredibly rare.

“With rodeo season around the corner, this property captures a side of Houston luxury that’s both authentic and unexpected.”

Let’s take a closer look at 6 W. Rivercrest Drive.

By The Numbers

— 14,877 square foot mansion

— Total 23,526 square feet of living space

— Seven bedrooms

— Nine full baths, five half baths

— Five fireplaces

— One flex room

— Five-car attached garage

— One fantastic pool house

The home echoes the lines of a European villa with grand staircases, ornate ceilings, stone columns, handcrafted floors, exotic stone surfaces and custom maple paneling carved by artisans in San Miguel, Mexico.

How lavish is the decor? The home is replete with chandeliers as might be expected in the foyer, dining room and primary bedroom (three chandeliers there) but also in the kitchen, the breakfast area, the primary bath, the primary closets, the second floor vestibule and the formal study.

The pool and expansive pool house are big enough for large-scale entertaining on their own. With it all cosseted by in wrought iron fencing. The vast pool, which includes a spa, is distinguished by two decorative iron pergolas supported by Corinthian columns.

No wonder why horses want to live here too.