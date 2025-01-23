Take a Look Inside Houston’s Most Expensive High-Rise Penthouse — Three Stories Of Living With a Mexican Billionaire’s Unique Touches

The stairway from the main floor to the primary suite on the lower floor at 101 Westcott St. No. 2001

A lavish foyer leading to one of the two third floor bedrooms

No. 2001 at 101 Westcott St. is the priciest condo in Houston listed at $6.4 million.

Bringing a list price of $6.4 million, a massive 7,000 square-foot, three-story penthouse in Bayou Bend Towers is the most expensive high-rise condo in Houston. The hefty price tag could be justified by the custom marble flooring, the private infinity pool with a fountain wall, the 2,5000-square-foot wraparound patio, the Baccarat crystal details on the main stairway, gold leaf in the barrel vaulted ceiling of the formal dining room and crystal chandeliers in every room, including the bathrooms.

This is one special Houston penthouse.

But then it would take a certain taste to love the main living area decor which to some would be fabulously daring and to others an uncomfortable marriage of goth and baroque. Aubergine walls and black lacquered paneling with baroque detailing forge a dramatic tone that sets the stage for sophisticated entertaining. Wall coverings are elaborate. Ceilings are heavily embellished in European style detailing. Clearly, big dollars were spent on the build-out of this grand residence.

Every room, including the four plus one bedrooms offers expansive views from downtown to River Oaks overlooking the Bayou Bend historic home and westward toward The Galleria. The main living area dramatically reaches two stories high with a central staircase that leads to both the left and right to magnificent suites.

The truly fabulous buildout was done by the now late Mexican billionaire Jaime Camil, the father of Jaime Camil, the popular Mexican singer, actor and television personality. I would know. My husband and I lived on the 19th floor of Bayou Bend Towers when Jaime Camil purchased our unit in order to expand his living area.

Camil sold to a Mexican couple with multiple business interests and they completed the current transformation of the three-story condo. The bottom floor was redesigned as comfortable primary suite. It features an elegant bath and two luxurious walk-in closets with built-ins. There is also a media room on this level, as well as a study that could serve as a fifth bedroom.

On the central floor ,aside the full bar, Nano doors open to the vast terrace which offers wraparound views, boasts an infinity pool with a water wall and a private one-bedroom casita with a full bath.

The views, the bones of the residence and that luxe terrace make for a particularly grand Houston residence in the sky.

The three-story penthouse is listed with Michael Seder of eXp Realty.