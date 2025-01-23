Take a Look Inside Houston’s Most Expensive High-Rise Penthouse — Three Stories Of Living With a Mexican Billionaire’s Unique Touches

fbpx
101 Westcott St. No. 2001
101 Westcott St. No. 2001
101 Westcott St. No. 2001
101 Westcott St. No. 2001
101 Westcott St. No. 2001
101 Westcott St. No. 2001
101 Westcott St. No. 2001
101 Westcott St. No. 2001
101 Westcott St. No. 2001
101 Westcott St. No. 2001
101 Westcott St. No. 2001
101 Westcott St. No. 2001
101 Westcott St. No. 2001
img-26
101 Westcott St. No. 2001
101 Westcott St. No. 2001
101 Westcott St. No. 2001
101 Westcott St. No. 2001
101 Westcott St. No. 2001
101 Westcott St. No. 2001
101 Westcott St. No. 2001
101 Westcott St. No. 2001
default
01
23

No. 2001 at 101 Westcott St. is the priciest condo in Houston listed at $6.4 million.

02
23

A magnificent double stairway with Baccarat crystal detailing leads to two grand bedroom suites.

03
23

The front door to 101 Westcott St. No. 2001 in Bayou Bend Towers.

04
23

The two-story central living area in No. 2001 in Bayou Bend Towers.

05
23

A quiet nook at 101 Westcott St. No. 2001

06
23

Lavish interior design features at 101 Westcott St. No. 2001

07
23

The formal dining room features a gold leaf recessed ceiling.

08
23

Guest bath at 101 Westcott St. No. 2001

09
23

The sleek kitchen at 101 Westcott St. No. 2001

10
23

An aerial view of the 2,500 square foot terrace atop Bayou Bend Towers.

11
23

The 2,500 square foot terrace at 101 Westcott St. No. 2001

12
23

Luxury living on the terrace at 101 Westcott St. No. 2001

13
23

A lavish foyer leading to one of the two third floor bedrooms

14
23

A third floor bedroom at 101 Westcott St. No. 2001

15
23

The bathrooms are luxury defined at 101 Westcott St. No. 2001

16
23

A third bedroom at 101 Westcott St. No. 2001

17
23

A bath like no other at 101 Westcott St. No. 2001

18
23

The stairway from the main floor to the primary suite on the lower floor at 101 Westcott St. No. 2001

19
23

The bottom floor living area 101 Westcott St. No. 2001

20
23

The feminine study 101 Westcott St. No. 2001

21
23

A masculine closet at 101 Westcott St. No. 2001

22
23

23
23

default

101 Westcott St. No. 2001
101 Westcott St. No. 2001
101 Westcott St. No. 2001
101 Westcott St. No. 2001
101 Westcott St. No. 2001
101 Westcott St. No. 2001
101 Westcott St. No. 2001
101 Westcott St. No. 2001
101 Westcott St. No. 2001
101 Westcott St. No. 2001
101 Westcott St. No. 2001
101 Westcott St. No. 2001
101 Westcott St. No. 2001
img-26
101 Westcott St. No. 2001
101 Westcott St. No. 2001
101 Westcott St. No. 2001
101 Westcott St. No. 2001
101 Westcott St. No. 2001
101 Westcott St. No. 2001
101 Westcott St. No. 2001
101 Westcott St. No. 2001
default
Real Estate / High-Rises

Take a Look Inside Houston’s Most Expensive High-Rise Penthouse — Three Stories Of Living With a Mexican Billionaire’s Unique Touches

Truly Daring Decor In a Beyond Grand Sky-High Residence

BY // 01.22.25
No. 2001 at 101 Westcott St. is the priciest condo in Houston listed at $6.4 million.
A magnificent double stairway with Baccarat crystal detailing leads to two grand bedroom suites.
The front door to 101 Westcott St. No. 2001 in Bayou Bend Towers.
The two-story central living area in No. 2001 in Bayou Bend Towers.
101 Westcott St. No. 2001
Lavish interior design features at 101 Westcott St. No. 2001
The formal dining room features a gold leaf recessed ceiling.
Guest bath at 101 Westcott St. No. 2001
The sleek kitchen at 101 Westcott St. No. 2001
An aerial view of the 2,500 square foot terrace atop Bayou Bend Towers.
The 2,500 square foot terrace at 101 Westcott St. No. 2001
Luxury living on the terrace at 101 Westcott St. No. 2001
A lavish foyer leading to one of the two third floor bedrooms
A third floor bedroom at 101 Westcott St. No. 2001
The bathrooms are luxury defined at 101 Westcott St. No. 2001
A third bedroom at 101 Westcott St. No. 2001
A bath like no other at 101 Westcott St. No. 2001
The stairway from the main floor to the primary suite on the lower floor at 101 Westcott St. No. 2001
The bottom floor living area 101 Westcott St. No. 2001
The feminine study 101 Westcott St. No. 2001
A masculine closet at 101 Westcott St. No. 2001
default
1
23

No. 2001 at 101 Westcott St. is the priciest condo in Houston listed at $6.4 million.

2
23

A magnificent double stairway with Baccarat crystal detailing leads to two grand bedroom suites.

3
23

The front door to 101 Westcott St. No. 2001 in Bayou Bend Towers.

4
23

The two-story central living area in No. 2001 in Bayou Bend Towers.

5
23

A quiet nook at 101 Westcott St. No. 2001

6
23

Lavish interior design features at 101 Westcott St. No. 2001

7
23

The formal dining room features a gold leaf recessed ceiling.

8
23

Guest bath at 101 Westcott St. No. 2001

9
23

The sleek kitchen at 101 Westcott St. No. 2001

10
23

An aerial view of the 2,500 square foot terrace atop Bayou Bend Towers.

11
23

The 2,500 square foot terrace at 101 Westcott St. No. 2001

12
23

Luxury living on the terrace at 101 Westcott St. No. 2001

13
23

A lavish foyer leading to one of the two third floor bedrooms

14
23

A third floor bedroom at 101 Westcott St. No. 2001

15
23

The bathrooms are luxury defined at 101 Westcott St. No. 2001

16
23

A third bedroom at 101 Westcott St. No. 2001

17
23

A bath like no other at 101 Westcott St. No. 2001

18
23

The stairway from the main floor to the primary suite on the lower floor at 101 Westcott St. No. 2001

19
23

The bottom floor living area 101 Westcott St. No. 2001

20
23

The feminine study 101 Westcott St. No. 2001

21
23

A masculine closet at 101 Westcott St. No. 2001

22
23

23
23

default

Bringing a list price of $6.4 million, a massive 7,000 square-foot, three-story penthouse in Bayou Bend Towers is the most expensive high-rise condo in Houston. The hefty price tag could be justified by the custom marble flooring, the private infinity pool with a fountain wall, the 2,5000-square-foot wraparound patio, the Baccarat crystal details on the main stairway, gold leaf in the barrel vaulted ceiling of the formal dining room and crystal chandeliers in every room, including the bathrooms.

This is one special Houston penthouse.

101 Westcott St. No. 2001
An aerial view of the 2,500 square foot terrace atop Bayou Bend Towers.

But then it would take a certain taste to love the main living area decor which to some would be fabulously daring and to others an uncomfortable marriage of goth and baroque. Aubergine walls and black lacquered paneling with baroque detailing forge a dramatic tone that sets the stage for sophisticated entertaining. Wall coverings are elaborate. Ceilings are heavily embellished in European style detailing. Clearly, big dollars were spent on the build-out of this grand residence.

Every room, including the four plus one bedrooms offers expansive views from downtown to River Oaks overlooking the Bayou Bend historic home and westward toward The Galleria. The main living area dramatically reaches two stories high with a central staircase that leads to both the left and right to magnificent suites.

101 Westcott St. No. 2001
Lavish interior design features at 101 Westcott St. No. 2001

The truly fabulous buildout was done by the now late Mexican billionaire Jaime Camil, the father of Jaime Camil, the popular Mexican singer, actor and television personality. I would know. My husband and I lived on the 19th floor of Bayou Bend Towers when Jaime Camil purchased our unit in order to expand his living area.

Camil sold to a Mexican couple with multiple business interests and they completed the current transformation of the three-story condo. The bottom floor was redesigned as comfortable primary suite. It features an elegant bath and two luxurious walk-in closets with built-ins. There is also a media room on this level, as well as a study that could serve as a fifth bedroom.

SHOP

Swipe
  • The Diamond Factory 2025
  • The Diamond Factory 2025
  • The Diamond Factory 2025
  • The Diamond Factory 2025
  • The Diamond Factory 2025
  • The Diamond Factory 2025
  • The Diamond Factory 2025
  • The Diamond Factory 2025
101 Westcott St. No. 2001
The bathrooms are luxury defined at 101 Westcott St. No. 2001

On the central floor ,aside the full bar, Nano doors open to the vast terrace which offers wraparound views, boasts an infinity pool with a water wall and a private one-bedroom casita with a full bath.

The views, the bones of the residence and that luxe terrace make for a particularly grand Houston residence in the sky.

The three-story penthouse is listed with Michael Seder of eXp Realty.

Special Series

Astros Playoffs

Jose Altuve Refuses to Say Goodbye to Alex Bregman Amid the Quiet Bro Hugs Of Astros Elimination — Like Houston, Tuve Won’t Let Breggy Go Without a Fight
Jose Altuve Refuses to Say Goodbye to Alex Bregman Amid the Quiet Bro Hugs Of Astros Elimination — Like Houston, Tuve Won’t Let Breggy Go Without a Fight
Yankees and Guardians Have to Desperately Hope A.J. Hinch and the Tigers Can Finish Off the Astros and Change October Forever
Yankees and Guardians Have to Desperately Hope A.J. Hinch and the Tigers Can Finish Off the Astros and Change October Forever
Jason Heyward Fights a Wall, Joe Espada Finally Lets the Tears Flow and Josh Hader Keeps It Extra — Inside the Houston Astros’ Sweetest Division Title Clinch of All
Jason Heyward Fights a Wall, Joe Espada Finally Lets the Tears Flow and Josh Hader Keeps It Extra — Inside the Houston Astros’ Sweetest Division Title Clinch of All
His Astros Teammates Always Loved Jose Abreu Without Reservation and Now One of Baseball’s Best Clubhouse Dudes Is Powering the Defending Champs
His Astros Teammates Always Loved Jose Abreu Without Reservation and Now One of Baseball’s Best Clubhouse Dudes Is Powering the Defending Champs
Carlos Correa Forgives Astros Fans For Booing Him, But His Revenge Game Could Haunt Houston’s Baseball Dynasty
Carlos Correa Forgives Astros Fans For Booing Him, But His Revenge Game Could Haunt Houston’s Baseball Dynasty
Justin Verlander’s Sweet Tribute to Kate Upton, Daughter Shows the Astros Easily Top the Taylor Swift Sports Dating Frenzy
Justin Verlander’s Sweet Tribute to Kate Upton, Daughter Shows the Astros Easily Top the Taylor Swift Sports Dating Frenzy
read full series

Curated Collection

Swipe
3915 Euclid Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3915 Euclid Avenue
Dallas, TX

$11,750,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
3915 Euclid Avenue
3501 University Boulevard
University Park
FOR SALE

3501 University Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$9,995,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
3501 University Boulevard
838 McBroom Street
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

838 McBroom Street
Dallas, TX

$939,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
838 McBroom Street
500 E Bob Jones Road
Southlake
FOR SALE

500 E Bob Jones Road
Southlake, TX

$8,250,000 Learn More about this property
Gabriella Miller
This property is listed by: Gabriella Miller (214) 212-1707 Email Realtor
500 E Bob Jones Road
811 Tacoma Drive
Wimberly Place
FOR SALE

811 Tacoma Drive
Allen, TX

$6,749,000 Learn More about this property
Clarke Landry
This property is listed by: Clarke Landry (214) 316-7416 Email Realtor
811 Tacoma Drive
2101 Bayshore Drive
Flower Mound
FOR SALE

2101 Bayshore Drive
Dallas, TX

$6,495,000 Learn More about this property
Clarke Landry
This property is listed by: Clarke Landry (214) 316-7416 Email Realtor
2101 Bayshore Drive
3516 Wentwood Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3516 Wentwood Drive
Dallas, TX

$7,895,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3516 Wentwood Drive
5414 Edlen Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5414 Edlen Drive
Dallas, TX

$12,900,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
5414 Edlen Drive
5902 Goliad Avenue
East Dallas
FOR SALE

5902 Goliad Avenue
Dallas, TX

$1,625,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
5902 Goliad Avenue
54 Ash Bluff Lane
North Dallas
FOR SALE

54 Ash Bluff Lane
Dallas, TX

$7,450,000 Learn More about this property
Lillie Young
This property is listed by: Lillie Young (972) 467-5714 Email Realtor
54 Ash Bluff Lane
3537 Milton Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

3537 Milton Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,295,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
3537 Milton Avenue
5026 Airline Road
Highland Park
FOR SALE

5026 Airline Road
Dallas, TX

$2,749,000 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
5026 Airline Road
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X