Houston’s $10 Million Wonder Mansion Finally Sells, While Two Other Dream Houses Last Just Five Days On the Market

At 8,000 sq.ft., this home at 11605 Raina Lane in Memorial Villages ranked among the most expensive home sales in Houston in June. List price: $4,275,000

With a list price of $4,890,000, 47 Silver Iris Way in The Woodlands was the seventh costliest home sale in the Houston area for June.

11917 Heritage Lane in Bunker Hill Village, listed at $5,999,999, was on the market for less than a month before selling as the sixth most expensive home sale in Houston in June.

With a list price of $6 million, the home at 11219 Claymore Road in Memorial Villages is ranked as the fifth most expensive home sale in Houston in June.

Back view of the home at 610 Wellesley that was on the market for no more than a week before being sold.

The 6,471 sq.ft. mansion in Hunters Creek Village was on the market for only five days before being sold.

This beauty at 6340 Mercer St. in West University was on the market a mere five days before selling.

Spanning more than 12,000 square feet, the Piney Point Village home at 11264 Memorial Drive was the most expensive home sale in June.

Houston’s high-end real estate scene is forever interesting and this summer’s been no exception. One incredible mansion that had been on the market for a year is finally selling at a significantly reduced list price of $10 million while two other Houston mansions lasted only five days before being swept up.

These are just three of the more compelling stories behind The 10 Most Expensive Home Sales In the Houston Area in June (the last full month of figures available), as reported by the Houston Association of Realtors.

11264 Memorial Drive

When this Houston mansion went on the market June of 2024, the list price was $12 million. The most recent reduction to $10 million is all it took for someone to snap up this amazing house that spans more than 12,000 square feet. The package included six bedrooms seven full and three half baths, a chef’s kitchen and scullery kitchen, a pool, sauna, elevator, four-car garage, glass-enclosed wine room and a vast primary suite.

List price: $10 million.

Listing agent: Nasseim Saad of Compass.

Selling agent: Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes of Compass.

610 Wellesley Drive

The fourth highest sale recorded by HAR for the month of June was on the market for a mere five days. This home in Hunters Creek Village is an award-winning English-style mansion from Thompson Custom Homes, Robert Dame architectural design and Kevin Spearman Design.

List price: $6,150,000.

Listing agent: Sharon Ballas of Greenwood King.

Selling agent: Caroline Bean of Compass.

6340 Mercer Street

Location, location, location — this residential real estate mantra surely came into play when this River Oaks mansion on a coveted street in West University was off the market in a mere five days. Who would not be taken with the five-bedroom 5,500-square-foot home that includes a resort style pavilion, turfed lawn and fully equipped summer kitchen overlooking the pool and spa. And yet another, listed at $6,150 was snatched up after only five days.

While it ranks eighth among the most expensive home sales in June, the quick sell earns it a top position in this Houston real estate wrap-up.

List price: $4,699,000.

Listing agent: Dee Dee Guggenheim of Compass.

Selling agent: Alexandra Heins of Greenwood King.

11 Paradise Point in Sugar Land

Robert Dame Designs created this nod to European royalty that spans 13,000 square feet across a two-acre lot in this gated community. Flanked by water on two sides, there are multiple balconies and terraces embracing the impressive view. In addition to the six bedroom suites, the house boasts two game rooms, a gym, wet bars (yes, bars as in multiple), a media room and multiple outdoor living spaces.

List price: $7,495,000.

Agent: Sammy Younis of RE/MAX Southwest represented both the seller and buyer.

21 Grand Manor in Sugar Land

This behemoth measures in at a whooping 17,000-square-feet, the largest house selling in the Houston area in June and the third priciest, rising as it does amid two acres in Sugar Land’s Sweetwater Estates. With gated entry and video monitors, the mansion was specifically built for corporate presentations, entertainment and parties.

We don’t know who purchased the property or how they intend to use this majestic house. But it would be perfect for a golfer as the lot backs up to Sweetwater Country Club‘s golf course.

List price: $6,995,000.

Listing agent: Jonathan Minerick of homecoin.com.

Selling agent: Abdul Dadabhoy of HomeSmart.

For a look at the complete roll call of The 10 Most Expensive Home Sales In the Houston Area, scroll through the full photo gallery above this story.