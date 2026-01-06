Legendary Houston Party Prince’s Historic Montrose Home Hits the Market With a $2.25 Million Asking Price — A Jackson Hicks Wonder

200 Westmoreland, Houston (Photo by TK Images)
200 Westmoreland (Photo by TK Images)
200 Westmoreland (Photo by TK Images)
200 Westmoreland, Houston (Photo by TK Images)
200 Westmoreland (Photo by TK Images)
300 Westmoreland, Houston (Photo by TK Images)
200 Westmoreland, houston (Photo by TK Images)
200 Westmoreland (Photo by TK Images)
300 Westmoreland (Photo by TK Images)
200 Westmoreland (Photo by TK Images)
300 Westmoreland (Photo by TK Images)
200 Westmoreland (Photo by TK Images)
200 Westmoreland (Photo by TK Images)
2300 Westmoreland (Photo by TK Images)
01
14

The historic home of late caterer extraordinaire Jackson Hicks at 200 Westmoreland goes on the market for $2.25 million. (Photo by TK Images)

02
14

The former home of caterer Jackson Hicks at 200 Westmoreland boasts two historical markers. (Photo by TK Images)

03
14

The 1905 home at 200 Westmoreland has been beautifully restored. (Photo by TK Images)

04
14

Three fireplaces, high ceilings, and millwork remind of the origins of the home at 200 Westmoreland. (Photo by TK Images)

05
14

The spacious living room at 200 Westmoreland opens to the swimming pool, a modern addition to the 1905 home. (Photo by TK Images)

06
14

The dining room of the historic home at 200 Westmoreland was the scene of many lavish dinner parties hosted by renowned caterer Jackson Hicks. (Photo by TK Images)

07
14

The kitchen at 200 Westmoreland boasts a Wolf range and as with the entire house original hardwood floors. (Photo by TK Images)

08
14

The breakfast room adjacent to the chef's kitchen at 200 Westmoreland (Photo by TK Images)

09
14

The primary suite at 200 Westmoreland boasts a fireplace, walk-in closet and ensuite bath. (Photo by TK Images)

10
14

The elegant primary bath at 200 Westmoreland (Photo by TK Images)

11
14

The swimming pool at 200 Westmoreland was a contemporary addition to the house built in 1905. (Photo by TK Images)

12
14

The pool house with bath and kitchen could be used as additional quarters at 200 Westmoreland (Photo by TK Images)

13
14

Guest quarters above the carriage house at 200 Westmoreland (Photo by TK Images)

14
14

The late Jackson Hicks' former home anchors Houston's Westmoreland Historical Distirct (Photo by TK Images)

200 Westmoreland, Houston (Photo by TK Images)
200 Westmoreland (Photo by TK Images)
200 Westmoreland (Photo by TK Images)
200 Westmoreland, Houston (Photo by TK Images)
200 Westmoreland (Photo by TK Images)
300 Westmoreland, Houston (Photo by TK Images)
200 Westmoreland, houston (Photo by TK Images)
200 Westmoreland (Photo by TK Images)
300 Westmoreland (Photo by TK Images)
200 Westmoreland (Photo by TK Images)
300 Westmoreland (Photo by TK Images)
200 Westmoreland (Photo by TK Images)
200 Westmoreland (Photo by TK Images)
2300 Westmoreland (Photo by TK Images)
Real Estate / Houses

Legendary Houston Party Prince’s Historic Montrose Home Hits the Market With a $2.25 Million Asking Price — A Jackson Hicks Wonder

This Official Historic Landmark Is No Ordinary Dwelling

BY //
photography TK Images
The historic home of late caterer extraordinaire Jackson Hicks at 200 Westmoreland goes on the market for $2.25 million. (Photo by TK Images)
The former home of caterer Jackson Hicks at 200 Westmoreland boasts two historical markers. (Photo by TK Images)
The 1905 home at 200 Westmoreland has been beautifully restored. (Photo by TK Images)
Three fireplaces, high ceilings, and millwork remind of the origins of the home at 200 Westmoreland. (Photo by TK Images)
The spacious living room at 200 Westmoreland opens to the swimming pool, a modern addition to the 1905 home. (Photo by TK Images)
The dining room of the historic home at 200 Westmoreland was the scene of many lavish dinner parties hosted by renowned caterer Jackson Hicks. (Photo by TK Images)
The kitchen at 200 Westmoreland boasts a Wolf range and as with the entire house original hardwood floors. (Photo by TK Images)
The breakfast room adjacent to the chef's kitchen at 200 Westmoreland (Photo by TK Images)
The primary suite at 200 Westmoreland boasts a fireplace, walk-in closet and ensuite bath. (Photo by TK Images)
The elegant primary bath at 200 Westmoreland (Photo by TK Images)
The swimming pool at 200 Westmoreland was a contemporary addition to the house built in 1905. (Photo by TK Images)
The pool house with bath and kitchen could be used as additional quarters at 200 Westmoreland (Photo by TK Images)
Guest quarters above the carriage house at 200 Westmoreland (Photo by TK Images)
The late Jackson Hicks' former home anchors Houston's Westmoreland Historical Distirct (Photo by TK Images)
1
14

The historic home of late caterer extraordinaire Jackson Hicks at 200 Westmoreland goes on the market for $2.25 million. (Photo by TK Images)

2
14

The former home of caterer Jackson Hicks at 200 Westmoreland boasts two historical markers. (Photo by TK Images)

3
14

The 1905 home at 200 Westmoreland has been beautifully restored. (Photo by TK Images)

4
14

Three fireplaces, high ceilings, and millwork remind of the origins of the home at 200 Westmoreland. (Photo by TK Images)

5
14

The spacious living room at 200 Westmoreland opens to the swimming pool, a modern addition to the 1905 home. (Photo by TK Images)

6
14

The dining room of the historic home at 200 Westmoreland was the scene of many lavish dinner parties hosted by renowned caterer Jackson Hicks. (Photo by TK Images)

7
14

The kitchen at 200 Westmoreland boasts a Wolf range and as with the entire house original hardwood floors. (Photo by TK Images)

8
14

The breakfast room adjacent to the chef's kitchen at 200 Westmoreland (Photo by TK Images)

9
14

The primary suite at 200 Westmoreland boasts a fireplace, walk-in closet and ensuite bath. (Photo by TK Images)

10
14

The elegant primary bath at 200 Westmoreland (Photo by TK Images)

11
14

The swimming pool at 200 Westmoreland was a contemporary addition to the house built in 1905. (Photo by TK Images)

12
14

The pool house with bath and kitchen could be used as additional quarters at 200 Westmoreland (Photo by TK Images)

13
14

Guest quarters above the carriage house at 200 Westmoreland (Photo by TK Images)

14
14

The late Jackson Hicks' former home anchors Houston's Westmoreland Historical Distirct (Photo by TK Images)

Flanked by mature oaks and crape myrtles, 200 Westmoreland in Montrose is a Greek Revival-style gem, circa 1905, with historic creds and social clout. This is the longtime home of esteemed Houston caterer Jackson Hicks, and it just hit the market with a $2.25 million listing price.

Compass agent Marnie Greenwood has the listing.

300 Westmoreland, Houston (Photo by TK Images)
Three fireplaces, high ceilings, and millwork remind of the origins of the home at 200 Westmoreland. (Photo by TK Images)

The 4,337-square-foot house, an anchor in the heart of the Westmoreland Historic District, is included on the National Register of Historic Places and boasts an Official Historical Medallion from the Texas Historical Commission. Fittingly for such a dwelling, Jackson Hicks was known as The Prince Of Parties.

Hicks passed away in 2020.

300 Westmoreland (Photo by TK Images)
The former home of caterer Jackson Hicks at 200 Westmoreland boasts two historical markers. (Photo by TK Images)

Socially speaking, Hicks’ home was the scene of celebrated New Year’s Day gospel brunches, elegant dinner parties, serenades on the baby grand piano and tea parties with former First Lady Barbara Bush. The historic home is filled with memories of a kindler, gentler time. A time when fine china, leaded crystal glassware and a remarkable collection of sterling silver accoutrements accompanied every gathering. Hicks is gone but the grandeur of the home remains beautifully restored and refreshed.

Inside and out. Iconic columns speak to the architectural influences of the house just as the detailed millwork, original hardwood floors, high ceilings and multiple fireplaces recall the past.

300 Westmoreland (Photo by TK Images)
The swimming pool at 200 Westmoreland was a contemporary addition to the house built in 1905. (Photo by TK Images)

The careful renovation includes the caterer’s personal kitchen from which all manner of grand meals emerged and where glass-framed cabinets held Jackson Hicks‘ remarkable collection of china, crystal and serving pieces. Marble countertops, a Wolf range and oversized fridge round out the kitchen, which opens to a breakfast room.

This Montrose home boasts three bedrooms in the main structure, plus three bathrooms meticulously updated with beautiful marble and tile. The luxurious second floor primary suite includes a fireplace, balcony, walk-in closet and en-suite bath.

300 Westmoreland (Photo by TK Images)
The 1905 home at 200 Westmoreland has been beautifully restored. (Photo by TK Images)

Additional spaces include two detached guest quarters. There is the pool house with a Murphy bed and kitchenette plus a one-bedroom apartment in the carriage house with a four-car garage. The second floor includes an expansive den/flex room, which at one time might have been a ballroom. Possible uses include an entertainment room or exercise room.

The $2.25 million list price is a reduction from previous listings of $2.95 million and $2.475 million.

Check out this PaperCity article on the legendary Jackson Hicks’ 10 Party Commandments. 

The one for you in Houston
Partner with Us
Martha Turner Sotheby's Houston

Curated Collection

Swipe
4666 College Park Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4666 College Park Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,750,000 Learn More about this property
Catherine Cole
This property is listed by: Catherine Cole (214) 641-5760 Email Realtor
4666 College Park Drive
4351 Cotton Belt Lane
Prosper
FOR SALE

4351 Cotton Belt Lane
Dallas, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
4351 Cotton Belt Lane
3504 Cornell Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3504 Cornell Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,990,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3504 Cornell Avenue
6442 Lakehurst Avenue
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6442 Lakehurst Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,595,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
6442 Lakehurst Avenue
5200 Cross Timbers Road
Flower Mound
FOR SALE

5200 Cross Timbers Road
Dallas, TX

$11,995,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
5200 Cross Timbers Road
4259 Park Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4259 Park Lane
Dallas, TX

$8,499,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4259 Park Lane
6901 Hunters Glen Road
University Park
FOR SALE

6901 Hunters Glen Road
Dallas, TX

$26,000,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
6901 Hunters Glen Road
7326 Lakewood Boulevard
Lakewood
FOR SALE

7326 Lakewood Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Gia Marshello
This property is listed by: Gia Marshello (214) 616-2568 Email Realtor
7326 Lakewood Boulevard
10010 Strait Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

10010 Strait Lane
Dallas, TX

$24,999,900 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
10010 Strait Lane
6124 Saint Andrews Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

6124 Saint Andrews Drive
Dallas, TX

$10,995,000 Learn More about this property
David Nichols
This property is listed by: David Nichols (214) 534-2772 Email Realtor
6124 Saint Andrews Drive
11460 Strait Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

11460 Strait Lane
Dallas, TX

$4,695,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
11460 Strait Lane
3101 Cornell Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3101 Cornell Avenue
Dallas, TX

$2,999,000 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
3101 Cornell Avenue
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X