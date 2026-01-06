Legendary Houston Party Prince’s Historic Montrose Home Hits the Market With a $2.25 Million Asking Price — A Jackson Hicks Wonder

The pool house with bath and kitchen could be used as additional quarters at 200 Westmoreland (Photo by TK Images)

Flanked by mature oaks and crape myrtles, 200 Westmoreland in Montrose is a Greek Revival-style gem, circa 1905, with historic creds and social clout. This is the longtime home of esteemed Houston caterer Jackson Hicks, and it just hit the market with a $2.25 million listing price.

Compass agent Marnie Greenwood has the listing.

The 4,337-square-foot house, an anchor in the heart of the Westmoreland Historic District, is included on the National Register of Historic Places and boasts an Official Historical Medallion from the Texas Historical Commission. Fittingly for such a dwelling, Jackson Hicks was known as The Prince Of Parties.

Hicks passed away in 2020.

Socially speaking, Hicks’ home was the scene of celebrated New Year’s Day gospel brunches, elegant dinner parties, serenades on the baby grand piano and tea parties with former First Lady Barbara Bush. The historic home is filled with memories of a kindler, gentler time. A time when fine china, leaded crystal glassware and a remarkable collection of sterling silver accoutrements accompanied every gathering. Hicks is gone but the grandeur of the home remains beautifully restored and refreshed.

Inside and out. Iconic columns speak to the architectural influences of the house just as the detailed millwork, original hardwood floors, high ceilings and multiple fireplaces recall the past.

The careful renovation includes the caterer’s personal kitchen from which all manner of grand meals emerged and where glass-framed cabinets held Jackson Hicks‘ remarkable collection of china, crystal and serving pieces. Marble countertops, a Wolf range and oversized fridge round out the kitchen, which opens to a breakfast room.

This Montrose home boasts three bedrooms in the main structure, plus three bathrooms meticulously updated with beautiful marble and tile. The luxurious second floor primary suite includes a fireplace, balcony, walk-in closet and en-suite bath.

Additional spaces include two detached guest quarters. There is the pool house with a Murphy bed and kitchenette plus a one-bedroom apartment in the carriage house with a four-car garage. The second floor includes an expansive den/flex room, which at one time might have been a ballroom. Possible uses include an entertainment room or exercise room.

The $2.25 million list price is a reduction from previous listings of $2.95 million and $2.475 million.

Check out this PaperCity article on the legendary Jackson Hicks’ 10 Party Commandments.