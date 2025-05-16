1720 Western Avenue (Photo by Freeze Media FW)
A white picket fence and a gracious wraparound porch set the tone for this elegant Rivercrest residence. (Photo by Freeze Media FW)

The formal dining room features crystal chandeliers, detailed trim, and a marble fireplace for refined entertaining. (Photo by Freeze Media FW)

Custom cabinetry, marble countertops, and a velvet-lined banquette elevate the home's thoughtfully designed kitchen. (Photo by Freeze Media FW)

A mirrored bar with glass shelving and brass accents offers a glamorous spot for cocktail hour. (Photo by Freeze Media FW)

Paneled walls and rich wood floors bring warmth and sophistication to the expansive main living area. (Photo by Freeze Media FW)

A vine-wrapped pergola and stone patio create a serene outdoor retreat perfect for lounging or entertaining. (Photo by Freeze Media FW)

Hand-painted wardrobes from Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’ New York apartment bring personal history and timeless detail to the dressing area. (Photo by Freeze Media FW)

The front door, sourced from Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’ New York apartment, was crafted by the same artisan who helped restore the Statue of Liberty. (Photo by Freeze Media FW)

Real Estate / Houses

Fort Worth Rivercrest Home With Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Provenance Hits the Market at $2.8 Million

The Thoughtfully Restored Residence Boasts the Former First Lady’s Primary Suite Wardrobes and More

BY // 05.16.25
photography Freeze Media FW
A white picket fence and a gracious wraparound porch set the tone for this elegant Rivercrest residence. (Photo by Freeze Media FW)
The formal dining room features crystal chandeliers, detailed trim, and a marble fireplace for refined entertaining. (Photo by Freeze Media FW)
Custom cabinetry, marble countertops, and a velvet-lined banquette elevate the home's thoughtfully designed kitchen. (Photo by Freeze Media FW)
A mirrored bar with glass shelving and brass accents offers a glamorous spot for cocktail hour. (Photo by Freeze Media FW)
Paneled walls and rich wood floors bring warmth and sophistication to the expansive main living area. (Photo by Freeze Media FW)
A vine-wrapped pergola and stone patio create a serene outdoor retreat perfect for lounging or entertaining. (Photo by Freeze Media FW)
Hand-painted wardrobes from Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’ New York apartment bring personal history and timeless detail to the dressing area. (Photo by Freeze Media FW)
The front door, sourced from Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’ New York apartment, was crafted by the same artisan who helped restore the Statue of Liberty. (Photo by Freeze Media FW)
A white picket fence and a gracious wraparound porch set the tone for this elegant Rivercrest residence. (Photo by Freeze Media FW)

The formal dining room features crystal chandeliers, detailed trim, and a marble fireplace for refined entertaining. (Photo by Freeze Media FW)

Custom cabinetry, marble countertops, and a velvet-lined banquette elevate the home's thoughtfully designed kitchen. (Photo by Freeze Media FW)

A mirrored bar with glass shelving and brass accents offers a glamorous spot for cocktail hour. (Photo by Freeze Media FW)

Paneled walls and rich wood floors bring warmth and sophistication to the expansive main living area. (Photo by Freeze Media FW)

A vine-wrapped pergola and stone patio create a serene outdoor retreat perfect for lounging or entertaining. (Photo by Freeze Media FW)

Hand-painted wardrobes from Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’ New York apartment bring personal history and timeless detail to the dressing area. (Photo by Freeze Media FW)

The front door, sourced from Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’ New York apartment, was crafted by the same artisan who helped restore the Statue of Liberty. (Photo by Freeze Media FW)

Alongside Dallas, Fort Worth will forever be linked to the final moments President John F. Kennedy spent with his wife, Jacqueline. The two famously spent their last night together in Fort Worth’s Hotel Texas (now the Hilton Fort Worth) after being warmly greeted by locals. The next morning, President Kennedy told the gathered crowd, “There are no faint hearts in Fort Worth.”

The widowed Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis went on to become an icon in her own right. Her signature style — marked by clean lines, elegance, and restraint — redefined American fashion. Now, two personal ties to Jackie O are on the market as part of a newly listed home at 1720 Western Ave.

The $2.8 million three-story home being sold by the longtime owner has been meticulously restored to preserve its architectural integrity while elevating its design for modern living. The front door is a statement piece sourced directly from Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’ New York City apartment. Inside the home, wardrobes once owned by the former First Lady have been thoughtfully installed, bringing a one-of-a-kind blend of style and provenance to the interior.

Hand-painted wardrobes from Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’ New York apartment bring personal history and timeless detail to the dressing area. (Photo by Freeze Media FW)

A Closer Look at 1720 Western Avenue

Located on a beautifully landscaped corner lot within walking distance of River Crest Country Club, this elegant home is a worthy final destination for two of Jackie O’s personal treasures. The residence blends classic architecture with curated, high-end design.

Behind a white picket fence and welcoming front porch, the four-bedroom, six-bath residence offers approximately 5,000 square feet of thoughtfully restored living space. Rich hardwood floors, detailed crown molding, and grand formal rooms reflect the home’s traditional character, while marble fireplaces, antique-style lighting, and tailored millwork add timeless sophistication.

The kitchen features custom cabinetry, marble countertops, a built-in banquette, and premium appliances including a gas range and wine cooler. The primary suite serves as a true retreat with paneled walls, bespoke drapery, and custom cabinetry in both the bathroom and dressing areas.

1720 Western Avenue (Photo by Freeze Media FW)
The front door, sourced from Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’ New York apartment, was crafted by the same artisan who helped restore the Statue of Liberty. (Photo by Freeze Media FW)

The front door that was sourced from the former First Lady was crafted by the same artisan who helped restore the Statue of Liberty. A Greek key border frames the glass. Her vintage-style wardrobe are just as ravishing and feature hand-painted panels with delicate red pastoral scenes and floral accents.

Somehow, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’ quiet resilience and enduring sense of grace feel right at home here.

For more information or to schedule a tour of 1720 Western Avenue, contact Joseph Berkes at Williams Trew.

