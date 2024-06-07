Dallas on the Market — A Historic Kessler Park Tudor With a 2,000+ Bottle Wine Room

Let’s face it, half of us — at least! — are perusing Zillow purely out of curiosity. The chance to peek beyond the curb appeal curtain is irresistible, especially when a truly eye-catching facade suddenly becomes available for purchase. 1211 N Winnetka Avenue is one such home. New on the Dallas real estate market for just under $1.2 million, the Kessler Park property’s interiors are as interesting as its lush, storybook exterior. But the 1937 Tudor also delivers on a classic tenet Zillow voyeurism: wish fulfillment.

Yes, 1121 N Winnetka features impressive cathedral ceilings, an updated kitchen, and glorious gardens that you can take in from your large, motorized screened porch and care for from a charming garden shed. But the recent wine room addition, which can accommodate more than 2,000 bottles, is one of the home’s more interesting selling points.

Its location within Oak Cliff is another. Situated the heart of the Kessler Park Conservation District, the property is surrounded by other formal Tudors and Spanish Revival homes, which housed much of Dallas’ political elite during the 1920s and 1930s. Winding trails, Stevens Golf Course, and the nearby Bishop Arts District offer a world of entertainment. Though you’re clearly primed to host at home.