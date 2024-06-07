oak cliff kessler park dallas real estate 1
01
17

The 1930s Tudor is located in the heart of the Kessler Park Conservation District,

02
17

Lush gardens and a storybook exterior are typical for the historic neighborhood.

03
17

A charming entrance.

04
17

Cathedral ceilings in living room.

05
17

A view of the pool and backyard gardens from the living room.

06
17

The living room is also primed to enjoy the lush backyard.

07
17

Another view of the entryway.

08
17

A window-lined dining room.

09
17

The updated kitchen features new KitchenAid appliances.

10
17

Another view of the updated kitchen.

11
17

A cozy office area.

12
17

A primary bedroom.

13
17

One of three full bathrooms.

14
17

A motorized screened in porch.

15
17

A beautiful backyard pool in Kessler Park.

16
17

A storybook garden shed.

17
17

A 2,000-plus bottle wine room is a new addition to the 1930s Kessler Park Tudor home.

Real Estate / Houses

Dallas on the Market — A Historic Kessler Park Tudor With a 2,000+ Bottle Wine Room

Significant Storage and Story Book Charm

BY // 06.07.24
Let’s face it, half of us — at least! — are perusing Zillow purely out of curiosity. The chance to peek beyond the curb appeal curtain is irresistible, especially when a truly eye-catching facade suddenly becomes available for purchase. 1211 N Winnetka Avenue is one such home. New on the Dallas real estate market for just under $1.2 million, the Kessler Park property’s interiors are as interesting as its lush, storybook exterior. But the 1937 Tudor also delivers on a classic tenet Zillow voyeurism: wish fulfillment.

Yes, 1121 N Winnetka features impressive cathedral ceilings, an updated kitchen, and glorious gardens that you can take in from your large, motorized screened porch and care for from a charming garden shed. But the recent wine room addition, which can accommodate more than 2,000 bottles, is one of the home’s more interesting selling points.

A 2,000-plus bottle wine room is a new addition to the 1930s Tudor home in Oak Cliff's Kessler Park Conservation District.

Its location within Oak Cliff is another. Situated the heart of the Kessler Park Conservation District, the property is surrounded by other formal Tudors and Spanish Revival homes, which housed much of Dallas’ political elite during the 1920s and 1930s. Winding trails, Stevens Golf Course, and the nearby Bishop Arts District offer a world of entertainment. Though you’re clearly primed to host at home.

1211 N Winnetka Avenue is listed for $1,190,000 with Robert Kucharski of David Griffin & Company. The 2,655-square-foot home features three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and a pool. It was last listed for sale in 2017 for $825,000. 

