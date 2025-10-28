A Houston Family Legacy, Reimagined — Lance Rosmarin Writes the City’s Next Chapter

The other half of the building housed Music Service Corp, the record distribution company owned by Lance’s father, Larry Rosmarin. Through its retail stores, aptly named Mr. Music, along with a wholesale supply enterprise, Larry became one of the largest record distributors in the nation.

In Houston, some names don’t just live in the city — they help shape its story. Rosmarin is one of those names. Today, fourth-generation Houstonian Lance Rosmarin is building on that legacy, guiding Houstonians through the city’s booming luxury real estate market while honoring a family history intertwined with Houston’s cultural and business landscape.

That deep Houston heritage isn’t just a family story — it’s the foundation of Lance Rosmarin’s approach to his business. With a legacy built on entrepreneurship and community, he now channels that same spirit into helping others establish roots in the city he has always called home.

From Vinyl to Vision

For Lance Rosmarin, the story begins downtown. The Rosmarin Drug Company, owned by his grandparents Harry and Sadie Rosmarin, was once an iconic landmark at Houston’s famed Allen’s Landing. The historic building would later become home to The Old Spaghetti Warehouse, but in its early days, it anchored a thriving family business. The other half of the building housed Music Service Corp, the record distribution company owned by Lance’s father, Larry Rosmarin. Through its retail stores, aptly named Mr. Music, along with a wholesale supply enterprise, Larry became one of the largest record distributors in the nation.

“I had no idea how cool my dad was until I got older,” Lance says with a laugh. “Elvis, The Beatles, B.J. Thomas, ZZ Top — that was just another day at work with him. He helped these artists grow their local and national presence and made a little Houston history along the way.”

The Rosmarin name has touched many corners of Houston’s cultural history. His cousin Mickey Rosmarin built Tootsies into a fashion institution. Mickey’s grandfather, Sammy Rosmarin, was the city’s first DJ when Houston first went on the airwaves. Mickey’s sister, Susie Rosmarin, is an acclaimed contemporary artist.

“We’re a fun and colorful crew,” Lance says. “And we’ve always been part of Houston’s story; and it continues on through me, my sister, Marci Rosmarin Morgan, and my mother, Harriet Rosmarin Gertner.”

Rooted in the City, Focused on the Future

That sense of place isn’t just family history — it’s the foundation of Lance’s business philosophy. A graduate of Memorial High School and The University of Texas at Austin, where he earned degrees in business administration and marketing and attended the McCombs Graduate School of Business, Lance blends old-school Houston roots with sharp, strategic market insight.

Lance’s business pedigree includes leadership roles in both private and public companies. This broad experience gives him a rare, big-picture understanding of the market — and a nuanced grasp of his clients’ needs.

Representing Houston’s Elite Addresses

Today, as a Broker Associate with Compass RE, Lance represents some of Houston’s most discerning buyers and sellers — from high-powered CEOs to professional athletes with the Astros, Rockets, and Texans. From private estates in Memorial and Tanglewood to sleek high-rises and timeless manors in River Oaks, Rosmarin has guided high-profile clients through some of the city’s most exclusive addresses. His approach blends sharp market insight, discreet concierge-level service, and a personal understanding of Houston’s distinctive rhythms.

“I see real estate as legacy-building,” he says. “For generations, my family has called this city home. Now I get to help others write their own Houston stories — whether that’s a family estate, a high-rise, or a new beginning.”

Known for his discreet, personalized service and deep neighborhood knowledge, Lance merges heritage with modern market expertise.

Legacy in Motion

“Houston has given so much to my family,” Lance reflects. “Being able to help others plant their roots here — that’s what makes this work meaningful.”