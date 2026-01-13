With Rents Starting at $9,100 a Month, Houston’s New Langley High-Rise Is Set to Forever Change What Renting Means In the Bayou City

Rising majestically from the proverbial ashes of the ill-conceived Ashby high-rise at 1717 Bissonnet, the stately Langley is poised to forever change luxury rentals in Houston. While nodding to concerns of the neighborhood, StreetLights Residential is creating a showcase of luxury rental never seen before in the Bayou City market.

With The Langley, the Dallas-based urban development company is stretching the imagination of what a high-rise rental tower can be. Think spacious apartments ranging from 2,165 to 3,401 square feet, two and three bedrooms, each loaded with topnotch finishes, amenities typically found only in high-end condominiums, and expansive balconies each with gas grill and many with outdoor fireplaces. Plus, all the requisite condo services — including 24-hour valet, concierge and a well-seasoned hospitality manager — will be available.

As Stephen Meek, senior vice president of development at StreetLights Residential, tells PaperCity in an exclusive interview: “We call this a five-star platinum apartment building . . . The renter here is the renter by choice. Not by need.”

There will be a few select residences released today on MLS for the launch of rentals. While pricing starts at $9,100 monthly, the most expensive residence to be released Wednesday (not necessarily the most expensive in the building) will cost one $19,035 per month to rent.

The Langley is StreetLight’s sister development to The Galatyn in Dallas, a 56-unit apartment building with floor plans almost identical to those of this new Houston project. That tower is also just now leasing with rentals ranging from $10,000-plus a month up to the upper $30,000s per month.

Houston’s 20-story building with 134 units cuts a striking silhouette along Bissonnet thanks to StreetLights Creative Studio with the design inspired by the classical symmetry of Southampton homes and the material richness of Rice University.

The location was not an idle selection. The adjacent neighborhoods of Southampton, Boulevard Oaks and Rice Village are populated with high-income, high-net worth residents, including many baby boomers who are looking to downsize.

“For empty nesters, the thought of moving into a high-rise apartment building whether it’s in Houston or Dallas is not their first response,” Meek says. “We don’t think they want to move far away from the neighborhood that they’ve grown to love. Therefore, where could they live, downsize and not compromise much of any quality?”

The Langley could be one of the answers.

“The Langley introduces a new category to Houston’s luxury rental market: estate-scale, design-forward, boutique high-rise living. It delivers the scale, privacy, and craftsmanship typically reserved for custom single-family homes and luxury condominiums,” Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty co-president Paul Kilian tells PaperCity.

Martha Turner Sotheby’s is handling rentals for the building with the first move-ins expected in February. Tours of The Langley are available by appointment.