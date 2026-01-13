With Rents Starting at $9,100 a Month, Houston’s New Langley High-Rise Is Set to Forever Change What Renting Means In the Bayou City
The City's First Five Star Apartment Tower?BY Shelby Hodge //
Streetlights Residential now hasThe Langley in Houston, an ultra luxury rental tower, with 134 units spread across 20 floors.
The Langley motor court at 1717 Bissonnet provides entree to elegance for those seeking estate-like rentals.
The pool lounge is one of the luxe amenities provided to residents of The Langley.
The Langley swimming pool terrace resembles a Palm Beach or Santa Monica resort.
A garden view of The Langley pool deck with fireplace and pergolas.
The Langley lobby entrance is as plush as it gets when it comes to rental properties.
The Club Lounge at The Langley
Three bedroom units at The Langley stretch across as much as 3,401 square feet.
Kitchens in The Langley are outfitted with Wolf gas cooktops, built-in wine coolers, quartzite countertops with full-height backsplashes, and ornate custom cabinetry with brass hardware.
The study in The Langley Opal floor plan
The primary bath in the three-bedroom Azalea unit in The Langley.
Guest bath in the Azalea floor plan of The Langley
Outdoor terraces in the Azalea floor plan of The Langley have gas grills and generous entertaining space.
The open floor plan in The Langley two bedroom units
The Langley two-bedroom kitchen in the Sapphire floor plan
The primary bath in The Langley Sapphire floor plan
The guest bath in The Langley Sapphire floor plan
Design of The Langley is inspired by the classical symmetry of neighboring Southampton homes and the material richness of Rice University.
Rising majestically from the proverbial ashes of the ill-conceived Ashby high-rise at 1717 Bissonnet, the stately Langley is poised to forever change luxury rentals in Houston. While nodding to concerns of the neighborhood, StreetLights Residential is creating a showcase of luxury rental never seen before in the Bayou City market.
With The Langley, the Dallas-based urban development company is stretching the imagination of what a high-rise rental tower can be. Think spacious apartments ranging from 2,165 to 3,401 square feet, two and three bedrooms, each loaded with topnotch finishes, amenities typically found only in high-end condominiums, and expansive balconies each with gas grill and many with outdoor fireplaces. Plus, all the requisite condo services — including 24-hour valet, concierge and a well-seasoned hospitality manager — will be available.
As Stephen Meek, senior vice president of development at StreetLights Residential, tells PaperCity in an exclusive interview: “We call this a five-star platinum apartment building . . . The renter here is the renter by choice. Not by need.”
There will be a few select residences released today on MLS for the launch of rentals. While pricing starts at $9,100 monthly, the most expensive residence to be released Wednesday (not necessarily the most expensive in the building) will cost one $19,035 per month to rent.
The Langley is StreetLight’s sister development to The Galatyn in Dallas, a 56-unit apartment building with floor plans almost identical to those of this new Houston project. That tower is also just now leasing with rentals ranging from $10,000-plus a month up to the upper $30,000s per month.
Houston’s 20-story building with 134 units cuts a striking silhouette along Bissonnet thanks to StreetLights Creative Studio with the design inspired by the classical symmetry of Southampton homes and the material richness of Rice University.
The location was not an idle selection. The adjacent neighborhoods of Southampton, Boulevard Oaks and Rice Village are populated with high-income, high-net worth residents, including many baby boomers who are looking to downsize.
“For empty nesters, the thought of moving into a high-rise apartment building whether it’s in Houston or Dallas is not their first response,” Meek says. “We don’t think they want to move far away from the neighborhood that they’ve grown to love. Therefore, where could they live, downsize and not compromise much of any quality?”
The Langley could be one of the answers.
“The Langley introduces a new category to Houston’s luxury rental market: estate-scale, design-forward, boutique high-rise living. It delivers the scale, privacy, and craftsmanship typically reserved for custom single-family homes and luxury condominiums,” Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty co-president Paul Kilian tells PaperCity.
Martha Turner Sotheby’s is handling rentals for the building with the first move-ins expected in February. Tours of The Langley are available by appointment.
“The Langley is designed for discerning individuals who could purchase a home but choose the flexibility, ease, and lock-and-leave lifestyle of a luxury rental,” Kilian says. “They value exceptional design, premium finishes, privacy and a thoughtfully curated community that fosters convenience and connection.”
The amenities are in keeping with what one would expect in a luxury high-rise condominium — including a separate service entrance to the apartment units; a service kitchen with a secondary refrigerator, dishwasher, sink and ice maker; built-in wine coolers; walk-in closets with custom shelving; soaking tubs; plus rain head and multi-function shower fixtures. And so much more.
Joining the Neighborhood After Ashby
“It starts with the neighborhood even though the protests are history with the previous incarnation,” Meek says of the location selection. “It’s very important that we do some things and one of the things that we did was cut the unit count down by half, cut the traffic down by half.
“No retail on the ground level. We removed a level of the parking garage, everything honoring the settlement agreement made in 2012.”
Addressing a major concern of neighborhood residents, no cars will exit the garage onto Ashby Street. All ingress and egress will be via Bissonnet only.
“We tried to find ways to reduce impact. We were grandfathered on permits because we inherited what The Ashby was,” Meek notes. “Before changing the interior of the building and doing the things we do.
“We put in an underground storm water detention pond under the garage taking pressure off the street when Houston has one of its floods. We don’t get any credit for it and we don’t get extra rent for it. It was just the right thing to do.”