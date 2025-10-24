Inside An Equestrian Lover’s Dream Home in Fort Worth — Lazy H Ranch is a $12.25 Million Luxury Property Just 15 Minutes from Cultural District

The eight-stall barn includes oversized foaling stalls, tack and feed rooms, and extended runs for every horse. (Courtesy)

Fort Worth is home to more major equestrian events than any other city in the United States. Cowtown Coliseum, Will Rogers Coliseum, and Dickies Arena host national and world championship horse shows throughout the year, and the size and scope of those events only grow by the year.

Many of those competitors and horse owners hail from sprawling ranches well outside Fort Worth’s city limits, which is why a $12.25 million luxury equestrian property located just 15 minutes from Will Rogers Memorial Center recently caught our attention.

Set on roughly 50 acres in West Fort Worth, Lazy H Ranch blends luxury living with authentic equestrian function. The property at 319 Verna Trail N features a 6,500-square-foot main residence built in 2022, an eight-stall barn with extended runs, and open pastures bordered by rolling terrain.

A Look Inside Lazy H Ranch

The main residence at Lazy H Ranch immediately stands out for its clean, contemporary design and thoughtful craftsmanship. The single-story home stretches across 6,500 square feet, and its low profile and wide eaves complement the natural terrain of west Tarrant County.

Floor-to-ceiling windows flood the open-concept living areas with light, while a neutral palette of stone, wood, and glass emphasizes both warmth and sophistication. Inside, an expansive kitchen centers on an 11-by-6-foot granite island with waterfall edges, which is paired with gourmet appliances and a full bar that opens to the outdoor living area.

The primary suite is designed as a private retreat with ten-foot ceilings, a marble-clad bathroom featuring a steam shower and soaking tub, and a walk-in safe-room closet built with reinforced concrete. Outside, a heated pool, spa, and infrared sauna create a seamless connection between indoor comfort and open-air tranquility. The property also includes two guest casitas and two additional apartments.

An Equestrian Estate Set in Fort Worth

Beyond the home, Lazy H Ranch functions as a fully realized equestrian estate. An eight-stall barn includes foaling stalls, 30-foot runs, and storage built for serious horse owners. Additional amenities include a covered riding arena, cross-fenced pastures, two guest casitas, RV storage, hay sheds, and loafing pens that accommodate year-round training and boarding.

The combination of design, function, and acreage makes the property both a modern residence and a working ranch. Lazy H Ranch proves that you don’t have to leave Fort Worth to enjoy the quiet rhythm of ranch life.

For more information or to schedule a tour, contact David Inman at 214-821-3336 or Michael Hoover or 817-458-1431.