Magnificent Mansion in One of Houston’s Most Beautiful Neighborhoods Turns Heads — a $12.2 Million Shadyside Stunner

The residence at 2 Longfellow Lane in Shadyside is on the National Register of Historic Places and is on the market with Douglas Elliman Real Estate for $12.2 million. (Photo by Nathan Schroder/Douglas Elliman)
The mansion at 2 Longfellow Lane in Houston’s historic Shadyside neighborhood is on the market. (Photo by Nathan Schroder/Douglas Elliman)
The mansion at 2 Longfellow Lane in Houston’s historic Shadyside neighborhood is nestled among age old oak trees on almost two acres. (Photo by Nathan Schroder/Douglas Elliman)
The home at 2 Longfellow Lane was designed by New York architect Harrie T. Lindeberg and his protégé John F. Staub. (Photo by Nathan Schroder/Douglas Elliman)
The dining room at 2 Longfellow Lane boasts the complete set of Zuber’s panoramic wallpaper which depicts all five scenes of the Views of North America  rarely seen outside of museums and the White House. (Photo by Nathan Schroder/Douglas Elliman)
The residence at 2 Longfellow Lane in Shadyside, boasting seven fireplaces, is on the National Register of Historic Places. (Photo by Nathan Schroder/Douglas Elliman)
The gorgeous kitchen has over $1M in custom cabinets made out of state and installed separately. The box-beam ceiling over the Pewter island in the kitchen took over 7 weeks to install. (Photo by Nathan Schroder/Douglas Elliman)
The master bath at 2 Longfellow Lane, designed by Famous New York architect Harrie T. Lindeberg and his protégé John F. Staub. (Photo by Nathan Schroder/Douglas Elliman)
The master suite at 2 Longfellow Lane eastern window looks down over the multiple 100+ year old oaks and the south looks over the oaks as well as a separate little private garden. (Photo by Nathan Schroder/Douglas Elliman)
Wormy chestnut covers the walls of the den at 2 Longfellow Lane where one of seven fireplaces provides a cozy warm. The house on the National Register of Historic Places is on the market for $12,200 million. (Photo by Nathan Schroder/Douglas Elliman)
The three car garage at 2 Longfellow Lane is flanked by the coach house has full quarters on the second floor. (Photo by Nathan Schroder/Douglas Elliman)
The residence at 2 Longfellow Lane in Shadyside is on the National Register of Historic Places and is on the market with Douglas Elliman Real Estate for $12.2 million. (Photo by Nathan Schroder/Douglas Elliman)
The grounds of 2 Longfellow Lane in Houston’s exclusive Shadyside neighborhood are shaded by 100 year old oaks and surrounded by beautifully landscaping. (Photo by Nathan Schroder/Douglas Elliman)
Behind the coach house at 2 Longfellow Lane is a gardener’s break room and bathroom. (Photo by Nathan Schroder/Douglas Elliman)
The kitchen at 2 Longfellow Lane has over $1 million in custom cabinets made out of state and installed separately. The box-beam ceiling over the pewter island in the kitchen took over seven weeks to install. (Photo by Nathan Schroder/Douglas Elliman)
An aerial view of the 2 Longfellow Lane dwelling in Houston’s exclusive Shadyside neighborhood. (Photo by Nathan Schroder/Douglas Elliman)
Real Estate / Mansions

Magnificent Mansion in One of Houston’s Most Beautiful Neighborhoods Turns Heads — a $12.2 Million Shadyside Stunner

Rare Listing Harkens Back to Another Era

BY // 10.19.20
photography Nathan Schroder/Douglas Elliman
Not only is Shadyside one of the city’s most regal and beautiful neighborhoods but it is also one of the city’s most historic, established by oil baron and Texaco founder Joseph S. Cullinan in 1920. With only 16 lots and magnificent manor houses designed by prominent architects of the era, the venerable residences seldom come on the market. Thus, the recent HAR listing of 2 Longfellow Lane is of major import.

Marc Allen Ziegler with Douglas Elliman Real Estate has the listing for the 12,808 square foot dwelling, circa 1921, that is included on the National Registry of Historic Places. Famous New York architect Harrie T. Lindeberg and his protégé John F. Staub, designed this English Georgian style home, which today is swathed in a cloak of aged oaks and meticulously manicured grounds. (Staub went on in 1927 to design Bayou Bend, which is today the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston’s house museum for American decorative arts and paintings.)

Considering the era in which the mansion was built, it was clearly the desire of a wealthy Houstonian to make a mark in this exclusive corner of the city next to Rice University and adjacent to Main Street. Indeed, the dwelling was originally built for David D. Peden, president of the Peden Iron and Steel Company, the largest hardware and supply house in the Southwest.

Consider that in 1921, the house was built with six bedrooms, six bathrooms and three half baths, seven fireplaces, an over-sized three-car garage/carriage house and a swimming pool. If those walls could talk! Imagine, the city’s high rollers and power brokers opting in for homesites in this secluded enclave, eventually to be gated as it remains today.

Common knowledge holds that the 16 lots sold out within six weeks as Cullinan stacked the neighborhood with his exceptionally wealthy friends, many oil barons.

It is a beautiful home that salutes the architectural riches of the era with soaring ceilings, expansive mullioned windows and in the dining room a complete set of Zuber’s panoramic wallpaper which depicts all five scenes of the Views of North America  rarely seen outside of museums and the White House, where first lady Jackie Kennedy had similar wallpaper block print panels installed in the ’60s.

Conventional wisdom holds that the 16 lots sold out within six weeks as Cullinan stacked the neighborhood with his exceptionally wealthy friends, many oil barons.

Three years ago, the home was on the market for $16.5 million making the current asking price of $12.2 million sound like a true bargain.

 

 

 

