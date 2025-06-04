What $5.5 Million Buys You In The Woodlands — Mansions That Make Living Big

The Woodlands is consistently rated one of the Best Cities to Buy a House in America and for those the means to buy big, there is plenty of house to secure and enjoy. From incredible outdoor spaces to entertaining dream lands with pools, beautiful views and plenty of space, these are standout examples of what You Can Buy In The Woodlands For $5.5 million:

Neighborhood: Woodforest

Listing Price: $5,500,000

The Numbers: With five bedrooms, five full and three half baths, this 8,725-square-feet house comes on a 62,775-square-foot lot.

Modern luxury meets resort-style living in this sprawling mansion in the gated community of Pine Islands. That means thoughtfully planned out interiors and unrivaled outdoor amenities. This manse in The Woodlands features a Crestron smart system, Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, designer lighting, remote blackout shades, a safe room, wine storage, a golf simulator, a full bar and a whole home 48kW generator.

Special Jellyfish lighting also makes lighting the whole estate up for any kind of special occasion a breeze.

The main kitchen and scullery are equipped for serious entertaining, while custom finishes and quartz counters elevate every space. Outdoors, enjoy a backyard paradise with a heated and chilled ozone-treated pool and spa, fire pit, putting green, sports court, pet turf and outdoor kitchen.

Listed by eXp Realty