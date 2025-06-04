west isle woodlands mansion
23

There are two port-cocheres at 10 West Isle, with a circular driveway and 6 car garage.

23

The house at 118 Castle Pines sits on nearly 1.5 acres in the Pine Island section of Woodforest.

23

An outdoors that includes a pool/spa, sport court, putting green and kitchen and dining options makes entertaining a dream.

23

The pool features an in-floor cleaning system, heating and chilling options, and an ozone treatment unit.

23

This resort style backyard even includes a putting green.

23

The soundproofed "mancave" area has a golf simulator that can be used for many sports, including soccer.

23

A vaulted ceiling in the living room shows a custom wine barrel light fixture. The iron and glass doors allow access to the backyard.

23

23

23

The outdoor kitchen area has a retractable roof to keep diners dry or shaded, but can let the sun shine in when the weather is nice.

23

The three story home has a pool and hot tub overlooking Lake Woodlands.

23

Lake Woodlands gets top billing at 10 West Isle, with views from many of the rooms.

23

west isle woodlands

23

A paneled study with room for art displays is on the first floor just off the family room.

23

A large second story balcony has views of the pool and Lake Woodlands.

23

38 Aria Isle Dr. is in the East Shore neighborhood of The Woodlands.

23

This modern home by Novi Home Builders was completed in 2024.

23

The primary suite features a fireplace, and has views of Lake Woodlands.

23

23

23

23

23

Soaring ceilings let in abundant natural light.

Real Estate / Mansions

What $5.5 Million Buys You In The Woodlands — Mansions That Make Living Big

Entertaining Dream Lands With Pools To Swoon Over

BY // 06.03.25
There are two port-cocheres at 10 West Isle, with a circular driveway and 6 car garage.
The house at 118 Castle Pines sits on nearly 1.5 acres in the Pine Island section of Woodforest.
An outdoors that includes a pool/spa, sport court, putting green and kitchen and dining options makes entertaining a dream.
The pool features an in-floor cleaning system, heating and chilling options, and an ozone treatment unit.
This resort style backyard even includes a putting green.
The soundproofed "mancave" area has a golf simulator that can be used for many sports, including soccer.
A vaulted ceiling in the living room shows a custom wine barrel light fixture. The iron and glass doors allow access to the backyard.
The downstairs library has a custom ladder and enormous windows making this the perfect spot to enjoy a good book.
The primary bath as a free standing tub, enormous shower and two walk in closets.
The outdoor kitchen area has a retractable roof to keep diners dry or shaded, but can let the sun shine in when the weather is nice.
The three story home has a pool and hot tub overlooking Lake Woodlands.
Lake Woodlands gets top billing at 10 West Isle, with views from many of the rooms.
A kitchen with clean lines and an enormous island makes this a great gathering spot.
A paneled study with room for art displays is on the first floor just off the family room.
A large second story balcony has views of the pool and Lake Woodlands.
38 Aria Isle Dr. is in the East Shore neighborhood of The Woodlands.
This modern home by Novi Home Builders was completed in 2024.
The primary suite features a fireplace, and has views of Lake Woodlands.
Soaring ceilings let in abundant natural light.
The Woodlands is consistently rated one of the Best Cities to Buy a House in America and for those the means to buy big, there is plenty of house to secure and enjoy. From incredible outdoor spaces to entertaining dream lands with pools, beautiful views and plenty of space, these are standout examples of what You Can Buy In The Woodlands For $5.5 million:

118 Castle Pines Drive

Neighborhood: Woodforest

Listing Price: $5,500,000

The Numbers: With five bedrooms, five full and three half baths, this 8,725-square-feet house comes on a 62,775-square-foot lot.

118 Castle Pines Woodforest
An outdoors that includes a pool/spa, sport court, putting green and kitchen and dining options makes entertaining a dream.

Modern luxury meets resort-style living in this sprawling mansion in the gated community of Pine Islands. That means thoughtfully planned out interiors and unrivaled outdoor amenities. This manse in The Woodlands features a Crestron smart system, Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, designer lighting, remote blackout shades, a safe room, wine storage, a golf simulator, a full bar and a whole home 48kW generator.

Special Jellyfish lighting also makes lighting the whole estate up for any kind of special occasion a breeze.

The main kitchen and scullery are equipped for serious entertaining, while custom finishes and quartz counters elevate every space. Outdoors, enjoy a backyard paradise with a heated and chilled ozone-treated pool and spa, fire pit, putting green, sports court, pet turf and outdoor kitchen.

Listed by eXp Realty

third 10 West Isle
Take in the stunning lake views just steps away from the pool at 10 W Isle Pl.

This waterfront estate in the gated enclave of West Isle overlooks Lake Woodlands. The three story home was built in 1988. Now, it’s a meticulously renovated marvel, crafted by Houston architect and designer Martha Dacasa of B Cubic. The outdoors area is land of its own with a full resort-style pool and spa, a covered outdoor kitchen and private lake access.

There’s also an elevator, three fireplaces, a wine grotto, a six-car garage with a circular driveway and two porte-cochères. Additional highlights include a sunroom, a wood-paneled home office, a fitness center gym and a home theater.

Listed by Connie Renouard.Parkway Realty with Mary Smitherman as the broker.

38 Aria Isle Drive

Asking Price: $5,495,000

The Numbers: This home bring four bedrooms, four full  and three half baths with 7,548 square feet of living space on a 21,859 square foot lot.

38 aria isle
38 Aria Isle Dr. is in the East Shore neighborhood of The Woodlands.

This sprawling home in a coveted neighborhood in The Woodlands is move-in ready and comes fully furnished.  A private courtyard welcomes you to this home with views of Lake Woodlands. Glass walls and a 26-foot-high ceilings bring the outdoors in with pool views. The kitchen features Gaggenau appliances and a large butler’s pantry makes things convenient

Outdoors, you’ll find a pool and spa with an outdoor kitchen and entertainment area. The two garages have epoxy floors and  EV charging, with room to park four cars.

Listed by Bill Smith, eXp Realty

