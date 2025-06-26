Discovery Land Company’s Maverick Golf & Ranch Club Breaks Ground on a Bold New Vision for Fort Worth Living

Vaquero Club in Westlake was Discovery Land’s first North Texas community and remains one of the most sought-after private clubs in the state. (Courtesy)

A new era of luxury living is taking shape on the western edge of Fort Worth. Maverick Golf & Ranch Club, a private residential club from Discovery Land Company, has been steadily moving tons of earth and rock on the historic Veale Ranch, a working cattle ranch, for the past few months.

On a recent tour, dozens of workers were busily moving rocks, transferring dirt, and preparing the first phase of the private development that will feature 500 residential units on 1,100 acres of pristine rolling farmland. After 30 years and 36 clubs — including Westlake’s coveted Vaquero Club — Discovery Land Company’s executive vice president says several key factors led them to choose Fort Worth for their newest development.

“Discovery has long wanted to return to North Texas ever since our success at Vaquero, especially given the incredible population and economic growth of the entire metroplex over the last 10 years,” Alex Flink tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “Within North Texas, Fort Worth stood out immediately as a great opportunity for us, as it has a strong sense of identity and a rich culture that is perfectly aligned with Discovery’s brand. The proximity to Dallas, Plano, and Southlake is an added benefit that really connects the city to all the major population centers in the area.”

Already, prospective homebuyers can visit Maverick Golf & Ranch Club’s Wild Bunch Campground, which offers a taste of what family life has to offer on a Discovery Land property: ropes course, adventure park, trail system, and dining pavilion.

By fall, Maverick members will have use of a driving range and a nine-hole par-3 golf course. Residential lots are already selling. Pricing will likely follow a trajectory similar to that of Vaquero, where homes average around $3.5 million and larger estates command significantly higher figures.

“Maverick is designed to reflect the essence of Fort Worth – authentic, welcoming, and grounded in a sense of place,” Flink says. “While the community will offer an elevated lifestyle and world-class amenities, our approach is always rooted in local culture.”

A Closer Look at Maverick Golf & Ranch Club

At the heart of the Maverick experience, Flink says, is their holistic approach to family living that brings families together through sports, wellness, dining, and a deep connection to the local culture. With each passing year, Maverick will add new facilities and new experiences for members and guests.

The fall of 2027 will see the completion of an 18-hole golf course designed by Tom Fazio. Shortly after, Discovery Land Company, which is working in partnership with PMB Capital Investments on Maverick, plans to complete an expansive organic farm to provide members with the opportunity to connect with nature and learn about sustainable living. The farm will be a central gathering spot, featuring fresh produce, native wildflowers, and farm animals like chickens, goats, and Texas longhorns, along with the community’s first restaurant.

The first phase, Flink continues, will include a wellness barn, family pool, splashpad, and courts for tennis, padel, and pickleball. Phase two will introduce the club village with a rooftop restaurant, luxury spa, and golf amenities overlooking the Fort Worth skyline. The final phase brings a family waterpark, kids’ club, indoor fieldhouse, sports training center, and a 12-hole executive course.

Resort-Level Amenities, Including Comfort Stations and More

As part of our tour, we were given a taste of what life is like in their iconic resort-style communities. “Comfort Stations” are scattered throughout Wild Bunch Campground. The walk-through and drive-through spaces give members and guests the chance to refuel their golf carts with snacks and drinks. Similar local sanctuaries will be located throughout the private club, offering packages of Maverick custom beef jerky, adult beverages, and other treats in a relaxed, ranch-inspired setting.

“From architecture inspired by Texas ranch vernacular to curated club programming with a western flair, everything at Maverick is designed to feel immersive,” Flink says. “We lean into Fort Worth’s heritage and express it through a refined lens of luxury that serves the needs of modern families. A foundational goal of Discovery is that we aim to be the antithesis of a traditional golf or country club, where rules, formality, and narrow membership models often limit how families can enjoy the experience. Beyond [treating others with respect], it’s all about fun, freedom, and creating an environment where every member of the family feels welcome.”