Maverick
Maverick
Maverick
Maverick
Maverick
Maverick
01
06

An old windmill stands on the Maverick site, surrounded by open pasture and rolling hills west of Fort Worth. (Courtesy)

02
06

Vaquero Club in Westlake was Discovery Land’s first North Texas community and remains one of the most sought-after private clubs in the state. (Courtesy)

03
06

A winding creek cuts through the heart of the Maverick property, offering scenic views and natural gathering spots throughout the 1,100-acre landscape. (Courtesy)

04
06

Alex Flink: "Within North Texas, Fort Worth stood out immediately as a great opportunity for us." (Courtesy)

05
06

A drive-through comfort station at Maverick will let members grab snacks and drinks without leaving their carts. (Courtesy)

06
06

The Fish Camp Comfort Station will offer snacks, drinks, and shaded rest along the course. (Courtesy)

Maverick
Maverick
Maverick
Maverick
Maverick
Maverick
Real Estate / Neighborhoods

Discovery Land Company’s Maverick Golf & Ranch Club Breaks Ground on a Bold New Vision for Fort Worth Living

The Resort-Style Residential Club Brings Wild Bunch Campground, Wellness Barn, and More to Cowtown

BY // 06.26.25
An old windmill stands on the Maverick site, surrounded by open pasture and rolling hills west of Fort Worth. (Courtesy)
Vaquero Club in Westlake was Discovery Land’s first North Texas community and remains one of the most sought-after private clubs in the state. (Courtesy)
A winding creek cuts through the heart of the Maverick property, offering scenic views and natural gathering spots throughout the 1,100-acre landscape. (Courtesy)
Alex Flink: "Within North Texas, Fort Worth stood out immediately as a great opportunity for us." (Courtesy)
A drive-through comfort station at Maverick will let members grab snacks and drinks without leaving their carts. (Courtesy)
The Fish Camp Comfort Station will offer snacks, drinks, and shaded rest along the course. (Courtesy)
1
6

An old windmill stands on the Maverick site, surrounded by open pasture and rolling hills west of Fort Worth. (Courtesy)

2
6

Vaquero Club in Westlake was Discovery Land’s first North Texas community and remains one of the most sought-after private clubs in the state. (Courtesy)

3
6

A winding creek cuts through the heart of the Maverick property, offering scenic views and natural gathering spots throughout the 1,100-acre landscape. (Courtesy)

4
6

Alex Flink: "Within North Texas, Fort Worth stood out immediately as a great opportunity for us." (Courtesy)

5
6

A drive-through comfort station at Maverick will let members grab snacks and drinks without leaving their carts. (Courtesy)

6
6

The Fish Camp Comfort Station will offer snacks, drinks, and shaded rest along the course. (Courtesy)

A new era of luxury living is taking shape on the western edge of Fort Worth. Maverick Golf & Ranch Club, a private residential club from Discovery Land Company, has been steadily moving tons of earth and rock on the historic Veale Ranch, a working cattle ranch, for the past few months.

On a recent tour, dozens of workers were busily moving rocks, transferring dirt, and preparing the first phase of the private development that will feature 500 residential units on 1,100 acres of pristine rolling farmland. After 30 years and 36 clubs — including Westlake’s coveted Vaquero Club — Discovery Land Company’s executive vice president says several key factors led them to choose Fort Worth for their newest development.

Maverick
A winding creek cuts through the heart of the Maverick property, offering scenic views and natural gathering spots throughout the 1,100-acre landscape. (Courtesy)

“Discovery has long wanted to return to North Texas ever since our success at Vaquero, especially given the incredible population and economic growth of the entire metroplex over the last 10 years,” Alex Flink tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “Within North Texas, Fort Worth stood out immediately as a great opportunity for us, as it has a strong sense of identity and a rich culture that is perfectly aligned with Discovery’s brand. The proximity to Dallas, Plano, and Southlake is an added benefit that really connects the city to all the major population centers in the area.”

Already, prospective homebuyers can visit Maverick Golf & Ranch Club’s Wild Bunch Campground, which offers a taste of what family life has to offer on a Discovery Land property: ropes course, adventure park, trail system, and dining pavilion.

By fall, Maverick members will have use of a driving range and a nine-hole par-3 golf course. Residential lots are already selling. Pricing will likely follow a trajectory similar to that of Vaquero, where homes average around $3.5 million and larger estates command significantly higher figures.

“Maverick is designed to reflect the essence of Fort Worth – authentic, welcoming, and grounded in a sense of place,” Flink says. “While the community will offer an elevated lifestyle and world-class amenities, our approach is always rooted in local culture.”

Father's Day Gifts

Swipe
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
Fish Camp Comfort Station
The Fish Camp Comfort Station will offer snacks, drinks, and shaded rest along the course. (Courtesy)

A Closer Look at Maverick Golf & Ranch Club

At the heart of the Maverick experience, Flink says, is their holistic approach to family living that brings families together through sports, wellness, dining, and a deep connection to the local culture. With each passing year, Maverick will add new facilities and new experiences for members and guests.

The fall of 2027 will see the completion of an 18-hole golf course designed by Tom Fazio. Shortly after, Discovery Land Company, which is working in partnership with PMB Capital Investments on Maverick, plans to complete an expansive organic farm to provide members with the opportunity to connect with nature and learn about sustainable living. The farm will be a central gathering spot, featuring fresh produce, native wildflowers, and farm animals like chickens, goats, and Texas longhorns, along with the community’s first restaurant.

The first phase, Flink continues, will include a wellness barn, family pool, splashpad, and courts for tennis, padel, and pickleball. Phase two will introduce the club village with a rooftop restaurant, luxury spa, and golf amenities overlooking the Fort Worth skyline. The final phase brings a family waterpark, kids’ club, indoor fieldhouse, sports training center, and a 12-hole executive course.

Maverick
A drive-through comfort station at Maverick will let members grab snacks and drinks without leaving their carts. (Courtesy)

Resort-Level Amenities, Including Comfort Stations and More

As part of our tour, we were given a taste of what life is like in their iconic resort-style communities. “Comfort Stations” are scattered throughout Wild Bunch Campground. The walk-through and drive-through spaces give members and guests the chance to refuel their golf carts with snacks and drinks. Similar local sanctuaries will be located throughout the private club, offering packages of Maverick custom beef jerky, adult beverages, and other treats in a relaxed, ranch-inspired setting.

“From architecture inspired by Texas ranch vernacular to curated club programming with a western flair, everything at Maverick is designed to feel immersive,” Flink says. “We lean into Fort Worth’s heritage and express it through a refined lens of luxury that serves the needs of modern families. A foundational goal of Discovery is that we aim to be the antithesis of a traditional golf or country club, where rules, formality, and narrow membership models often limit how families can enjoy the experience. Beyond [treating others with respect], it’s all about fun, freedom, and creating an environment where every member of the family feels welcome.”

Special Series
Presented by Highland Park Village

Trend Report

The Trend Report by Highland Park Village
Shop Trailblazing Fall Styles at Highland Park Village — Dallas’ Premier Open-Air Shopping Destination
Shop Trailblazing Fall Styles at Highland Park Village — Dallas’ Premier Open-Air Shopping Destination
read full series
We personalize your primary care.
Same-day appointments available.
Methodist_Leading_Medicine_White
LEARN MORE

Curated Collection

Swipe
3925 Balfour Court
Hills of Kingswood
FOR SALE

3925 Balfour Court
Frisco, TX

$5,995,000 Learn More about this property
Clarke Landry
This property is listed by: Clarke Landry (214) 316-7416 Email Realtor
3925 Balfour Court
4432 Mockingbird Parkway
University Park
FOR SALE

4432 Mockingbird Parkway
Dallas, TX

Learn More about this property
Eve Sullivan
This property is listed by: Eve Sullivan (214) 534-1698 Email Realtor
4432 Mockingbird Parkway
6124 Saint Andrews Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

6124 Saint Andrews Drive
Dallas, TX

$12,250,000 Learn More about this property
David Nichols
This property is listed by: David Nichols (214) 534-2772 Email Realtor
6124 Saint Andrews Drive
11345 W Ricks Circle
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

11345 W Ricks Circle
Dallas, TX

$8,900,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
11345 W Ricks Circle
4527 Elsby Avenue
Briarwood
FOR SALE

4527 Elsby Avenue
Dallas, TX

$1,775,000 Learn More about this property
Catherine Osborne
This property is listed by: Catherine Osborne (214) 733-9727 Email Realtor
4527 Elsby Avenue
6715 Golf Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

6715 Golf Drive
Dallas, TX

$13,499,000 Learn More about this property
Lucinda Buford
This property is listed by: Lucinda Buford (214) 728-4289 Email Realtor
6715 Golf Drive
4259 Park Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4259 Park Lane
Dallas, TX

$9,995,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4259 Park Lane
11460 Strait Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

11460 Strait Lane
Dallas, TX

$5,450,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
11460 Strait Lane
3713 Greenbrier Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3713 Greenbrier Drive
Dallas, TX

$6,695,000 Learn More about this property
Marc Ching
This property is listed by: Marc Ching (214) 728-4069 Email Realtor
3713 Greenbrier Drive
5216 Palomar Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5216 Palomar Lane
Dallas, TX

$9,250,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
5216 Palomar Lane
1405 Ridge Circle
Quail Hollow
FOR SALE

1405 Ridge Circle
Westlake, TX

$9,999,950 Learn More about this property
Wynne Moore
This property is listed by: Wynne Moore (817) 781-7060 Email Realtor
1405 Ridge Circle
3219 Saint Johns Drive
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3219 Saint Johns Drive
Dallas, TX

$5,250,000 Learn More about this property
Blake Eltis
This property is listed by: Blake Eltis (972) 207-6060 Email Realtor
3219 Saint Johns Drive
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X