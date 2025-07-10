One of The Fastest-Growing Cities in the U.S., McKinney Gains New Luxury Hotels, a Surf Lagoon, Concert Hall, and So Much More

District 121 has brought tons of new restaurants to McKinney, including its most recent opening: Shun from chef Kenny Chong (formerly at Dallas' Shoyo). (Courtesy)

One of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S., McKinney, is getting a JW Marriott. (Courtesy)

One of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S., the Dallas suburb of McKinney is building like crazy right now. I love to see it happen, as I spent almost half of my time growing up in the North Texas city because my grandparents lived there. We frequented the historic downtown square in the early 2000s. The Pantry (which sadly shuttered in 2023 after more than 20 years) and Herby’s Soda Fountain (closed long before that) were our top spots, as well as the antique shops. My grandma even had her own booth at Antique Company Mall, where I would sometimes try to sell handmade bead bracelets and old dolls.

My favorite event as a kid was the annual Home for the Holidays, which takes place each December. Even after I graduated from college and was looking for a job, I was still drawn to downtown McKinney’s Filtered Coffee for one of the best cappuccinos and good vibes while applying online to positions all day. I like to visit whenever I get the chance (TUPPS Brewery especially), and with all the new growth happening, it’s bound to become much more frequent.

McKinney’s Restaurant Explosion

The restaurant scene in McKinney was already pretty good, but it has been booming over the last couple of years as Dallas spots expand to the ever-growing suburb. It is currently one of the most popular places to live in the country, according to this Opendoor study. McKinney was ranked 12th on the company’s 2024 list of the top 20 most popular locations for housing. Lots of new mixed-use developments are popping up, which means even more dining concepts.

In 2023, District 121 debuted off Highway 121 in south McKinney. The $250 million mixed-use development brought office space and tons of new restaurants to the suburb, including Bob’s Steak & Chop House, Broken Yolk Cafe, Mi Cocina, Pie Tap Pizza, The Common Table, and the most recent opening: Shun from chef Kenny Chong (formerly at Dallas’ Shoyo).

Just this summer, the owners of Plano’s Mexican Bar Company and Knife Steakhouse Plano collaborated on opening Centro on the Square — a top Italian restaurant in downtown McKinney. Plano-based Union Bear Brewing and Richardson’s Lockwood Distilling have also recently expanded to the square.

Exciting Developments and a Luxury Hotel

And even more exciting developments are on the way to McKinney, including the $1.3 billion Long Branch project. The 155-acre property will feature a walkable district for life, work, and play. Designed by GFF and according to its website, “tree-lined promenades, native greens, and café-lined streets shape a new kind of community in McKinney.”

Also recently approved was the almost-8o0-acre Huntington Park. This will include new single-family homes, townhomes, apartments, and commercial spaces. Another walkable community off I-75 called McKinney Northgate is moving forward as well, with 146 acres to be turned into retail space, office space, a hotel, and multifamily residences.

Entertainment-wise, the Arizona-based Cannon Beach Surf and Adventure Park is headed to McKinney, bringing a $200 million development featuring a four-acre surf lagoon, a full-service resort-style hotel, dining, entertainment, and business spaces to the suburb. There’s also the VENU Sunset Amphitheater (Troy Aikman is a partner) for concerts set to open in summer 2026, and the local airport is adding a commercial service terminal.

The city needs more hotels, especially luxury options. The latest hotel debuted earlier this year at District 121 — a modern boutique spot called Denizen McKinney. The historic McKinney Flour Mill is also supposed to be getting a 35-room boutique hotel on its upper floors.

But in 2029, McKinney is getting a much-needed luxury hotel — JW Marriott. Coming to an eight-acre plot at mixed-use community Craig Ranch, the $324 million resort will bring 290 guest rooms, 45 condos, conference space, a fitness center, pool, restaurants, pickleball courts, and access to the TPC Craig Ranch golf course (home to the Byron Nelson). This will be only the second JW Marriott in North Texas. The other is in the Dallas Arts District.

As McKinney becomes an even bigger destination for entertainment, dining, and historic charm, it’s definitely going to need the extra rooms.