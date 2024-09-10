The Most Expensive Homes For Sale in Dallas — Stunning Estates in Old Preston Hollow, Turtle Creek, and Highland Park

Built in 1925, this Colonial estate at 4317 Overhill Drive has watched as Dallas has grown up around it.

The solarium at 3828 Turtle Creek Drive is flooded with light from the glass skylight to sets of windows overlooking the manicured grounds.

Dallas residential design runs the gamut from historic Mediterranean to traditional and modern. Whatever your style ― we think life would be sweet in any of these prestigious estates. From a French transitional estate in Old Preston Hollow to a modern manse in Highland Park, these are the most expensive homes for sale in Dallas right now.

$12,900,000

Situated on just over one acre in Old Preston Hollow, this six-bedroom, 10-bathroom estate was built in 2021. The 13,000-square-foot transitional modern home features French, Mediterranean, and Spanish architectural touches ― designed by renowned architect Richard Drummond Davis. Highlights of the space include a formal dining room with its central hand-carved marble fireplace, and amenities such as a covered patio with an outdoor kitchen, a resort-style pool and spa, a dedicated workout room, its own private speakeasy, a 2,000-bottle wine vault, and a home theatre.

Listed by Eric Narosov and Alex Perry of Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

$12,850,000

This historic estate was built in 1936, by architect John Allen Boyle, who also designed the Shepherd King Mansion ― what is now the Mansion on Turtle Creek. This three-bedroom, six-bath Mediterranean fantasy spreads across 6,650 square feet with a two-acre parcel overlooking Turtle Creek and a private street. Just off the kitchen is the solarium. The dining space is topped by a large skylight and surrounded by arched glass doors leading to the manicured lawn. Historic details include original ironwork, a blue tile roof, and other intricate details. The grounds lead from a wrap-around terrace and feature three outdoor dining areas, a fireplace, a saltwater pool with a spa and sundeck, and a pool bath. Other exceptional features include a 1,500-bottle cellar and a six-car garage ― ideal for the wine or car collector.

Listed by Faisal Halum and Bill Churchill of Compass Real Estate.

$9,995,000

Built in 2001, this four-bed, five-bath Highland Park estate captures the essence of modern living. It was renovated and expanded by SHM Architects in 2020 to remarkable effect. The traditional home has a Cotswold feel from the exterior, thanks to its gently sloping roofline. A floating staircase greets you as you enter. The formal dining room opens to a patio for al fresco dining ― complete with its own built-in grill. Outside you’ll find the pool, garden, and fire pit, surrounded by turf grass. Other notable amenities include the study for work-from-home appeal, a three-car garage, separate guest quarters with an ensuite bath, and the estate’s walkability to Katy Trail, and endless shopping and dining along Knox Avenue, with even more luxury developments to come.

SHOP Swipe











Next

Listed by Amy Detwiler of Compass Real Estate.

$7,998,250

This Highland Park beauty is an art lover’s dream ― with ample, crisp white backdrops to maximize your collection — and one of the most expensive Dallas homes for sale. Set on a corner lot, most rooms in this home boast a view of the outdoor pool (with a cascading fountain wall) and patio oasis. A grand foyer features a metal staircase and leads into an open-concept space with white oak flooring throughout. The kitchen boasts a glass wine fridge and a butler’s pantry, as well as double ovens and double refrigerators for those who love to entertain.

Listed by Jerry Mooty Jr. and Taylynn Snyder of Properties Christie’s International.

$7,895,000

Located in prestigious and convenient University Park, 3516 Wentwood Drive encompasses 8,644 square feet, situated on a rare double lot (.48 acres). The six-bedroom, six-bath estate features multiple living and entertaining areas including a game room, media room, a bar, a cook’s kitchen, and a four-car garage to tuck away your toys. Outside, there is a covered patio, outdoor kitchen, oversized pool, sunning area, and shaded pergola.

Listed by Susan Baldwin of Allie Beth Allman & Associates.

$6,950,000

Built in 1925, this Highland Park Colonial has seen Dallas transform around it over the past century. Overhill is one of the most historic streets in the city, with its stately mansions maintained with loving care. Inside this expensive Dallas home, you’ll find a serene traditional style with decorator details including custom draperies, wallpapers, and old-world finishes. Outside, there is a pool with a separate hot tub.

Listed by Allie Beth Allman of Allie Beth Allman & Associates.