Dallas’ 5 Most Expensive Houses For Sale — From the $64 Million Crespi Estate to a $35 Million Spanish Revival Style New Build

In Old Preston Hollow, this French Renaissance-inspired estate sits on over two acres and features a two-story domed entry with a stunning floating staircase. (Courtesy)

The kitchen in 4000 Euclid Avenue, which the listing describes as "a private retreat for those who appreciate the finest things in life." (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)

Set on one of the largest lots in Highland Park, 4000 Euclid Avenue masterfully fuses Italian and French style. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)

The home sits on nearly one acre of land and features large windows overlooking the pool, lawn, and gardens, accordion glass doors that open to the loggias, and a guest quarters. (Courtesy)

Designed by the late architect Cole Smith, the elegant English-inspired home at 3711 Lexington Ave features a two-story great room that opens to a screen porch with a fireplace and views of the park, a formal dining room with a view of the rare, one-acre lot the home is situated on, and so much more. (Courtesy)

The second most expensive house currently on the market in Dallas is this Highland Park estate along St. Johns Drive and Hackberry Creek - 3711 Lexington Avenue. (Courtesy)

The Crespi Estate obviously contains a ballroom, as well as other Gatsby-adjacent amenities I desire: swimming pool, spa, tennis court, bocce ball court, garden, greenhouse, creek, and heliport. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)

A library in Europe with 1820s paneling was purchased, shipped to America, and reassembled on site. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)

Dallas is known for having some of the most elaborate mansions and estates in Texas. From 24-karat gold leaf-adorned ceilings to natatoriums, these are not your ordinary houses. In this round of the most expensive homes for sale in Dallas, prices start as high as $64 million for the iconic Crespi Estate and go as low as $19.9 million for a French Renaissance-inspired stunner.

These are the 5 Most Expensive Homes in Dallas right now.

5619 Walnut Hill Lane

The Neighborhood: Preston Hollow

The Price: $64,000,000

Need-to-Know Numbers: 1938 (year built), 27,092 square feet, 10 bedrooms, 14.5 bathrooms

In March, Dallas’ Crespi Estate hit the market for $64 million. PaperCity‘s Melissa Smrekar wrote in this article that “5619 Walnut Hill Lane trumps every other house on the market. It’s the single most expensive home on MLS in the entire state of Texas, located right in the heart of the Big D’s Preston Hollow.” Designed in 1938 by Swiss architect Maurice Fatio for Italian Count Pio Crespi, the 27,000-square-foot mansion has hosted former presidents, Coco Chanel, and even The Duke and Duchess of Windsor.

Listed with Pogir Pogir and Diane DuVall of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s Int’l

3711 Lexington Avenue

The Neighborhood: Highland Park

The Price: $36,500,000

Need-to-Know Numbers: 2012 (year built), 20,485 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms

The second most expensive house currently on the market in Dallas is this Highland Park estate along St. Johns Drive and Hackberry Creek. Designed by the late architect Cole Smith, the elegant English-inspired home features a two-story great room that opens to a screen porch with a fireplace and views of the park, a formal dining room with a view of the rare, one-acre lot the home is situated on, a fitness room, almost Olympic size natatorium, and a guest apartment.

Listed with Ralph Randall of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s Int’l

4400 Belfort Place

The Neighborhood: Highland Park

The Price: $34,500,000

Need-to-Know Numbers: 2024 (year built), 13,696 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

This Spanish Revival style estate in Highland Park is a recent build with architectural significance. It was designed by architect Larry Boerder with interior designs by Margaret Chambers. The home sits on nearly one acre of land and features large windows overlooking the pool, lawn, and gardens, accordion glass doors that open to the loggias, and a guest quarters. Some design highlights include Calacatta marble fireplaces, vintage Venetian hand-blown glass chandeliers, and heated bathroom floors.

Listed with Douglas Newby of Douglas Newby & Associates

4000 Euclid Avenue

The Neighborhood: Highland Park

The Price: $32,500,000

Need-to-Know Numbers: 2015 (year built), 23,114 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms

Another home we featured as the “Second Most Expensive Dallas House” in February is now in the number four spot, but it is still an incredible mansion with its 24-karat gold leaf-adorned ceiling dome in the grand foyer, apéritif room, fur storage room, motorized clothing lift, gym, craft room, catering kitchen with its own entrance, and so much more. It was designed by Dallas architect Robbie Fusch (of Fusch Architects), fusing Italian and French styles, and is set on one of the largest lots in Highland Park.

Listed with Jason Garcia of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s Int’l

5100 Park Lane

The Neighborhood: Old Preston Hollow

The Price: $19,900,000

Need-to-Know Numbers: 2014 (year built), 19,071 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms

In Old Preston Hollow, this French Renaissance-inspired estate sits on over two acres and features a two-story domed entry with a stunning floating staircase, marble floors, a Grand Dining Room with de Gournay silk and embroidered wallpaper, a gourmet kitchen, a Grand Hall with two black marble fireplaces, a media room with five TVs, a 120-inch drop down screen, and a full wet bar, a pool with a waterfall, a billiards room, a game room, a physiotherapy room with a steam room, and a home gym. It’s an entertainer’s dream.

Listed with Listed by Rachel Trowbridge of Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.