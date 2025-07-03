Dallas’ 5 Most Expensive Houses For Sale — From the $64 Million Crespi Estate to a $35 Million Spanish Revival Style New Build
Mansions and Estates Unlike Any OtherBY Megan Ziots // 07.03.25
Listed for $64 million, 5619 Walnut Hill Lane trumps every other house on the market. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)
The stunning kitchen at 5619 Walnut Hill Lane. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)
A library in Europe with 1820s paneling was purchased, shipped to America, and reassembled on site. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)
The Crespi Estate obviously contains a ballroom, as well as other Gatsby-adjacent amenities I desire: swimming pool, spa, tennis court, bocce ball court, garden, greenhouse, creek, and heliport. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)
The second most expensive house currently on the market in Dallas is this Highland Park estate along St. Johns Drive and Hackberry Creek - 3711 Lexington Avenue. (Courtesy)
Designed by the late architect Cole Smith, the elegant English-inspired home at 3711 Lexington Ave features a two-story great room that opens to a screen porch with a fireplace and views of the park, a formal dining room with a view of the rare, one-acre lot the home is situated on, and so much more. (Courtesy)
3711 Lexington Avenue boasts five bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. (Courtesy)
3711 Lexington Avenue has its own natatorium in Highland Park. (Courtesy)
4400 Belfort Place has hit the market for $34,500,000 in Highland Park. (Courtesy)
A Spanish Revival style estate, 4400 Belfort Place is a recent build with architectural significance. (Courtesy)
4400 Belfort Place was designed by architect Larry Boerder with interior designs by Margaret Chambers. (Courtesy)
The home sits on nearly one acre of land and features large windows overlooking the pool, lawn, and gardens, accordion glass doors that open to the loggias, and a guest quarters. (Courtesy)
Set on one of the largest lots in Highland Park, 4000 Euclid Avenue masterfully fuses Italian and French style. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)
The soaring ceilings of the grand foyer highlight a ceiling dome adorned with 24-karat gold leaf. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)
The serene and majestic pool. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)
The kitchen in 4000 Euclid Avenue, which the listing describes as "a private retreat for those who appreciate the finest things in life." (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)
5100 Park Lane is a French Renaissance-inspired stunner in Old Preston Hollow. (Courtesy)
In Old Preston Hollow, this French Renaissance-inspired estate sits on over two acres and features a two-story domed entry with a stunning floating staircase. (Courtesy)
Other perks of 5100 Park Lane include a pool with a waterfall, a billiards room, a game room, a physiotherapy room with a steam room, and a home gym. (Courtesy)
5100 Park Lane features a media room with five TVs, a 120-inch drop-down screen, and a full wet bar. (Courtesy)
Dallas is known for having some of the most elaborate mansions and estates in Texas. From 24-karat gold leaf-adorned ceilings to natatoriums, these are not your ordinary houses. In this round of the most expensive homes for sale in Dallas, prices start as high as $64 million for the iconic Crespi Estate and go as low as $19.9 million for a French Renaissance-inspired stunner.
These are the 5 Most Expensive Homes in Dallas right now.
5619 Walnut Hill Lane
The Neighborhood: Preston Hollow
The Price: $64,000,000
Need-to-Know Numbers: 1938 (year built), 27,092 square feet, 10 bedrooms, 14.5 bathrooms
In March, Dallas’ Crespi Estate hit the market for $64 million. PaperCity‘s Melissa Smrekar wrote in this article that “5619 Walnut Hill Lane trumps every other house on the market. It’s the single most expensive home on MLS in the entire state of Texas, located right in the heart of the Big D’s Preston Hollow.” Designed in 1938 by Swiss architect Maurice Fatio for Italian Count Pio Crespi, the 27,000-square-foot mansion has hosted former presidents, Coco Chanel, and even The Duke and Duchess of Windsor.
Listed with Pogir Pogir and Diane DuVall of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s Int’l
3711 Lexington Avenue
The Neighborhood: Highland Park
The Price: $36,500,000
Need-to-Know Numbers: 2012 (year built), 20,485 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms
The second most expensive house currently on the market in Dallas is this Highland Park estate along St. Johns Drive and Hackberry Creek. Designed by the late architect Cole Smith, the elegant English-inspired home features a two-story great room that opens to a screen porch with a fireplace and views of the park, a formal dining room with a view of the rare, one-acre lot the home is situated on, a fitness room, almost Olympic size natatorium, and a guest apartment.
Listed with Ralph Randall of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s Int’l
4400 Belfort Place
The Neighborhood: Highland Park
The Price: $34,500,000
Need-to-Know Numbers: 2024 (year built), 13,696 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms
This Spanish Revival style estate in Highland Park is a recent build with architectural significance. It was designed by architect Larry Boerder with interior designs by Margaret Chambers. The home sits on nearly one acre of land and features large windows overlooking the pool, lawn, and gardens, accordion glass doors that open to the loggias, and a guest quarters. Some design highlights include Calacatta marble fireplaces, vintage Venetian hand-blown glass chandeliers, and heated bathroom floors.
Listed with Douglas Newby of Douglas Newby & Associates
4000 Euclid Avenue
The Neighborhood: Highland Park
The Price: $32,500,000
Need-to-Know Numbers: 2015 (year built), 23,114 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms
Another home we featured as the “Second Most Expensive Dallas House” in February is now in the number four spot, but it is still an incredible mansion with its 24-karat gold leaf-adorned ceiling dome in the grand foyer, apéritif room, fur storage room, motorized clothing lift, gym, craft room, catering kitchen with its own entrance, and so much more. It was designed by Dallas architect Robbie Fusch (of Fusch Architects), fusing Italian and French styles, and is set on one of the largest lots in Highland Park.
Listed with Jason Garcia of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s Int’l
5100 Park Lane
The Neighborhood: Old Preston Hollow
The Price: $19,900,000
Need-to-Know Numbers: 2014 (year built), 19,071 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms
In Old Preston Hollow, this French Renaissance-inspired estate sits on over two acres and features a two-story domed entry with a stunning floating staircase, marble floors, a Grand Dining Room with de Gournay silk and embroidered wallpaper, a gourmet kitchen, a Grand Hall with two black marble fireplaces, a media room with five TVs, a 120-inch drop down screen, and a full wet bar, a pool with a waterfall, a billiards room, a game room, a physiotherapy room with a steam room, and a home gym. It’s an entertainer’s dream.
Listed with Listed by Rachel Trowbridge of Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.