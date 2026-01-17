Houston’s 10 Most Expensive Home Sales Of 2025 — New Data Shows River Oaks and Memorial Still Reign Supreme

The view to the breakfast room at 4004 Inverness shows this Houston mansion's wonder. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)

The Houston Association of Realtors has just released details on the most expensive Houston home sales of 2025, based on list price and the numbers cold take your breath away with prices ranging from $18.9 million to $8.25 million, four of those in the coveted River Oaks zip code area of 77019, two of those on storied River Oaks Boulevard.

The Memorial area zip code of 77024, also enjoyed multiple homes in the Top 10 Most Expensive Houston Home Sales of 2025, based on list price. Applause, applause to Laura Sweeney of Compass who had four of those pricey listings.

These new rankings are based on the closing price, not the listing price even if that price is not revealed.

“The closing price on 2307 River Oaks Boulevard, listed at $15 million, was higher than 2110 River Oaks Boulevard, listed at $18 million,” HAR director of communications Brittany Aucoin notes. “Texas is a non-disclosure state, so we cannot disclose the actual closing price to the public.”

2307 River Oaks Boulevard

The 11,000-square-foot home with five bedrooms, nine-and-a-half bathrooms and formal gardens was listed with DeeDee Guggenheim Howes of Compass. Laura Sweeney of Compass brought the buyer. Such was the lure of this property that it captured the imagination of the Robb Report, which ran 15 photos of the imposing Houston mansion built in 1952.

2110 River Oaks Boulevard

The stunning Tudor/Jacobean dwelling designed by noted Houston architect John F. Staub was listed at $18.5 million with Compass’ Laura Sweeney who also brought the buyer to the equation. Sitting on more than 1.6 acres, this River Oaks estate includes the original residence, which measures in at 9,4238 square feet; a 978-square-foot poolside entertainment pavilion; and a two bedroom guest apartment that measures in at 1,484 square feet on its own, sitting above the four-car garage.

3996 Inverness

Nancy Almodovar of Nan & Company Properties represented both the buyer and seller of this 18,000-square-foot mansion that boasts six bedrooms, seven full and four half baths, a media room and a separate guest cottage, a saltwater pool, disappearing fountains and a custom summer kitchen outfitted with a commercial grill, a pizza oven and even a crawfish boiler.

1 Longfellow Lane

Rising across two-plus acres in prestigious Shadyside, the 9,863-square-foot Houston mansion at 1 Longfellow Lane was designed by important architect William Ward Watkin in 1920. The residence earned a Good Brick Award from Preservation Houston for the painstaking renovation and addition of a seamless 1,200-square-foot addition.

This $10.6 million listing was handled by Victoria Minton of Martha Turner Properties. Compass’ Louise Carter served as the selling agent.

11264 Memorial Drive

Nasseim Saad of Compass had the $10 million listing on this 12,000-square-foot mansion. The package included six bedrooms, seven full and three half baths, a chef’s kitchen and scullery kitchen, a pool, sauna, elevator, four-car garage and glass-enclosed wine room. Selling agent was Compass’ DeeDee Guggenheim Howes.

11321 Green Vale

This 10,799-square-foot home at 11321 Green Vale in Piney Point Village was built by Thompson Custom Home and designed by Robert Dame with interiors by Benjamin Johnston Design. It was the sixth most expensive Houston home sale of 2025. Brian Thomas of Brian Thompson Properties was the listing agent while Dana Johnson, who was with Compass at the time, brought the buyer.

3102 Noble Lakes Lane

At 20,932 square feet this behemoth is the largest of Houston’s most expensive homes of 2025 with a list price of $9,999,999. Among the amenities of the lakefront property with views across the Royal Oaks Country Club golf course is the 3,000-gallon aquarium. And with a house this size, it’s no surprise that there are two elevators. Diane Kingshill with Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty served as the listing agent while David Cole with First Class Realtors brought the buyer.

813 W. Friar Tuck Lane

This new construction in the Memorial area was on the market for a mere 18 days before it was swept up by the buyer in need of a five bedroom home measuring 9,000 square foot. Amenities include a game room, media room, walking paths, artificial lawn, putting green, fire pit, and poolside pavilion with ground level cabana/guest quarters. Laura Sweeney of Compass had the $9,995,000 listing and delivered the buyer.

302 Timberwilde Lane

The ranch style house at this address might have been of little interest to the buyer, as sitting on a vast 3.7 acre lot, the property was marketed as a tear down, lot value only. It was listed by William Wheless of Wheless Realty for $8,250,000. The selling agent was Laura Sweeney of Compass.

4004 Inverness

Designed in 1974 by noted architect Charles Tapley, this 7,473-square-foot Houston mansion enjoys bones that turned out to be the framework for a remarkable update that blended the oeuvre of the highly regarded residential architect and the talent of interior designer Laura Umansky of Laura U Design Collective. Nancy Almodovar of Nan & Company Properties represented the home with a list price of $8,850,000. Mike Mahlstedt of Compass delivered the buyer.