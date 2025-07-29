Dallas’ Landmark Estate ‘Mount Vernon’ Listed for Nearly $20 Million

Mount Vernon is built to entertain, with tennis courts, a heated pool, and a putting green, in addition to the outdoor grill with two fireplaces and a pizza oven. (Photo by Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

Oil tycoon and Lone Star legend H.L. Hunt, one of the richest men in America, completed 4009 West Lawther Lane in 1930 as a nearly-identical replica of George Washington's home, Mount Vernon. (Photo by Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

The 10,511 square foot home ideally suits a vibrant, bustling family. An elevator provides access to all three floors of the five bedroom, seven bathroom home. (Photo by Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

A friend once remarked that sometimes the most amazing men and women stay single for longer. Why? They’re prime real estate. Not just anybody can schedule a viewing of a $20 million house. There are criteria one must meet to even qualify. Sometimes, the best houses sit on the market the longest, not because there is something wrong with them. To the contrary, they require a particularly special (and qualified!) buyer. (Recently, we’ve enjoyed reporting on the most expensive homes in Dallas.) Enter Dallas’ Mount Vernon.

Oil tycoon and Lone Star legend H.L. Hunt, one of the richest men in America, completed the estate in 1930 as a nearly-identical replica of George Washington’s home, Mount Vernon. After Hunt’s widow passed away in 1999, 25 years after Hunt died in 1974, the family sold Mount Vernon to Theresa and John Amend in 2003.

As of a few days ago, the Amends once again seek a new steward of their iconic Dallas estate at 4009 West Lawther Lane in Lakewood.

Mount Vernon sits on 10 acres that overlook White Rock Lake. Let that sink in for a few seconds. 10 ACRES on WHITE ROCK LAKE. In the heart of Dallas and 10 minutes from downtown. (Though, like Mel Horowitz declared about Los Angeles, I believe “everything in [Dallas] takes 20 minutes!”)

Whatever 4009 West Lawther Lane costs, it’s worth it. Currently, Mount Vernon is listed for $19,950,000. Finding the right buyer, however, has been a challenge, as the Amends listed the property several times before, including in 2012 when it was listed for $29,500,000. Dallas is a different place in 2025, though, with very different buyers. I can’t help but think that a new transplant from California might be ready to drop some serious cash on an incomparable lakefront property. There’s no splashier “I’m new to Dallas” move than buying one of the city’s most heralded properties.

Flipping through the photos, you might think, “It needs some serious updates for a $20 million house.” I encourage you to peel away the antique furniture. Imagine what Mount Vernon could be in 2025 and beyond. The 10,511-square-foot home ideally suits a vibrant, bustling family. An elevator provides access to all three floors of the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home.

If you’re going to own a $20 million estate, let it be a party house. Wine collectors rejoice because the 2,400-square-foot basement houses climate-controlled wine storage for your many thousands of bottles of wine. Phew.

Dallas’ Mount Vernon is built to entertain, with tennis courts, a heated pool, and a putting green, in addition to the outdoor grill with two fireplaces and a pizza oven. The property boasts a two-story guest house and a pool house. Particularly noteworthy, the auto facility provides ample space to show off your collection of classic cars (with space in the “garage” for up to 16 vehicles). Did I mention the best-in-class, four-lane bowling alley? Whether you like it or not, YOU are hosting the third-grade end-of-school party, sis.

Fittingly, Mount Vernon demands a visionary leader whose larger-than-life presence both intimidates and inspires. If you’re a qualified buyer who meets the criteria for such prime real estate, make a move and “teach them how to say goodbye.”

One last time.