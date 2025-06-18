Museum Tower Dallas (Photo by Compass RE Texas)
1918 Olive Street Unit 502 is currently on the market for $4,650,000. (Photo by Compass RE Texas)

A private elevator delivers our swan directly to her unit. (Photo by Compass RE Texas)

A true open concept, the spacious floorpan includes an abundance of places to sit, sip, and stay a spell. (Photo by Compass RE Texas)

In Dallas, what better place for an art lover to call home than Museum Tower? (Photo by Compass RE Texas)

The chinoiserie dining room (Photo by Compass RE Texas)

The listing describes the unit's "elegant and timeless details" as "striking, transitional, and warmly welcoming." (Photo by Compass RE Texas)

The home offers a juxtaposition of contemporary design with traditional elements. (Photo by Compass RE Texas)

The home includes feminine touches, like the Phillip Jefferies' wallcoverings and the jewel box of a powder bath. (Photo by Compass RE Texas)

The kitchen and a seating area in the open-concept floorplan. (Photo by Compass RE Texas)

The kitchen is strictly business for the modern hostess, with custom lacquered cabinetry, marble appointments, Meile appliances, a wine tower, and abundant storage. (Photo by Compass RE Texas)

Our downtown gal about town clearly loves to entertain, and the striking wet bar invites guests to belly up. (Photo by Compass RE Texas)

The guest bedroom in Unit 502 at Museum Tower. (Photo by Compass RE Texas)

Real Estate / High-Rises

A Glamorous $4.65 Million Condo in Dallas’ Museum Tower Hits The Market

The Perfect Pond For a Dallas Swan

BY // 06.18.25
photography Compass RE Texas
1918 Olive Street Unit 502 is currently on the market for $4,650,000. (Photo by Compass RE Texas)

A private elevator delivers our swan directly to her unit. (Photo by Compass RE Texas)

A true open concept, the spacious floorpan includes an abundance of places to sit, sip, and stay a spell. (Photo by Compass RE Texas)

In Dallas, what better place for an art lover to call home than Museum Tower? (Photo by Compass RE Texas)

The chinoiserie dining room (Photo by Compass RE Texas)

The listing describes the unit's "elegant and timeless details" as "striking, transitional, and warmly welcoming." (Photo by Compass RE Texas)

The home offers a juxtaposition of contemporary design with traditional elements. (Photo by Compass RE Texas)

The home includes feminine touches, like the Phillip Jefferies' wallcoverings and the jewel box of a powder bath. (Photo by Compass RE Texas)

The kitchen and a seating area in the open-concept floorplan. (Photo by Compass RE Texas)

The kitchen is strictly business for the modern hostess, with custom lacquered cabinetry, marble appointments, Meile appliances, a wine tower, and abundant storage. (Photo by Compass RE Texas)

Our downtown gal about town clearly loves to entertain, and the striking wet bar invites guests to belly up. (Photo by Compass RE Texas)

The guest bedroom in Unit 502 at Museum Tower. (Photo by Compass RE Texas)

When I scroll through real estate listings, I love to imagine a space’s ideal inhabitant.

In the past, I selected a Kessler Park bungalow for a cool couple who host dinner parties that they call “salons.” I identified the ideal industrial bachelor pad (complete with exposed brick) for a man wearing Chelsea boots who just wants to listen to his vinyl while sitting in an Eames chair. Memorably, I imagined Dr. Right’s ideal first home in Oak Lawn Heights, a Burkle Creative charmer that looks as if Ralph Lauren magically transported his East Hampton shop to Dallas.

Today, we admire the ideal pond for a Dallas swan to call home at Museum Tower.

Museum Tower Dallas
The listing describes the unit’s “elegant and timeless details” as “striking, transitional, and warmly welcoming.” (Photo by Compass RE Texas)

What initially caught my attention in photos of the newly-listed Unit 502 at 1918 Olive Street? It wasn’t the wall-to-wall windows overlooking the treetops of the Nasher Sculpture Center (though that’s undoubtedly compelling). My eyes zeroed in on the primary bedroom, where a D. Porthault Paris duvet cover elegantly sat delicately folded at the foot of the bed. In the guest room, upon careful examination and deep zoom, I noticed a needlepoint pillow that says, “If You Obey All the Rules, You Miss All the Fun.” Ah, yes. I know exactly who rests her perfectly-coiffed head here each night. A swan.

Truman Capote’s affectionate(?) nickname for the women in his social circle, a swan is a glamorous, sophisticated, well-dressed woman who is philanthropic and cultured. Capote’s stylish coterie included Babe Paley, Lee Radziwill, and Slim Keith. A swan loves world travel and the arts. In Dallas, what better place for an art lover to call home than Museum Tower? The gleaming 42-story residential high-rise sits high above the Dallas Arts District and offers all the bells and whistles a gal could want or need.

A private elevator delivers our swan directly to Unit 502 at Museum Tower. The 4,095-square-foot condominium offers two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The listing describes the unit’s “elegant and timeless details” as “striking, transitional, and warmly welcoming.” I echo an appreciation for the juxtaposition of contemporary design with traditional elements (like the chinoiserie dining room) woven throughout.

