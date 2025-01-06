4 Must-Visit Neighborhood Gems in East Dallas

Two years ago, I fell in love with a house. It could have been in practically any Dallas neighborhood; there are so many that I love (and have lived in). My midcentury dream house took me to Old Lake Highlands. With a sincere desire to be a patron of my neighborhood, I made a list of local restaurants and shops to visit. Slowly, I’ve ticked through many on the list. Below, I offer a few beloved favorites with real Shop-Around-the-Corner vibes. Spend an afternoon in East Dallas, and you just might get the hype.

Rooster Home & Hardware

10233 Northwest Hwy Suite 409

Seeking out locally-owned businesses to purchase from (instead of defaulting to chains or Amazon) stands at the top of my list of intentions for 2025. Recently, I found myself in need of a crowbar to pry open a crate. Home Depot and Lowes both operate within a mile of my house. Instead, I utilized this need as the perfect opportunity to visit Rooster Home & Hardware. It was a delight. The staff at this full-service, family-owned hardware store led me to exactly what I needed. In addition to all the tools one might require, Rooster offered a charming selection of knickknacks— the perfect spot to pick up a housewarming gift.

I’m currently in my sourdough era, which I hear is a gateway to chickens. If I ever go down that path, it’s worth noting that Rooster also sells chicks (natch)!

Le Caveau

718 N Buckner Boulevard, Suite 332

Need to pick up a bottle of wine for an upcoming dinner party? Visit Le Caveau Vinotheque, a small shop on Buckner Boulevard that specializes in recommending wine pairings for your meal. Most of the wines (at a range of price points) are from France, Italy, and Spain, in addition to a curated selection from California, Oregon, and Washington. Le Caveau’s founder, Thierry Plumettaz, moved to Napa Valley in 2023 and sold Le Caveau Vinotheque to his Lake Highlands neighbors, Clara Bailey and Trevor Scott, who continue to operate the neighborhood shop with knowledge and charm.

Good Records

9026 Garland Road

I surmise that most Dallas east-siders own a record player. (My realtor actually gifted me a turntable the day I closed on my house. “I had to!” he said.) It follows, then, that Dallas’ best vinyl shop is located in East Dallas on Garland Road. Good Records looks like the kind of record shop where glasses-clad Zooey Deschanel would be browsing in an early aught’s rom-com. She would reach for the same record as a broody (“misunderstood”) bad boy in a sherpa-lined denim jacket and poof! Love. The shop routinely hosts listening parties and in-store concerts. If you’re seeking a record on vinyl on the album’s release day, this is where I would go.

Here

9028 Garland Road

Next door, grab a cocktail HERE. It’s confusing to know what this restaurant is named. Lounge Here? The Lounge Here? It’s actually just HERE, and it’s easy to miss if you aren’t looking for it.

In addition to managing musical groups Tripping Daisy and The Polyphonic Spree, Julie Doyle owns both Good Records and HERE. Describing their origin story, the restaurant’s website says, “In our modern day culture of immediacy and convenience where chain restaurants, fast food, and instant gratification are the norm, we find ourselves craving the out of the ordinary, the unique, the thoughtful destination. We want to feel adventurous and be treated special.”

Inside, you’ll find an intimate dining room with a midcentury modern feel reminiscent of Palm Springs, California, especially the large photo mural taken in Marfa, Texas by Rainer Judd. I recommend sitting at the bar. The menu features Southern-inspired small plates, and the cocktail menu is an ever-evolving collaboration among the bartenders.

Insider tip: On Sundays, HERE invites guests to “hang up and hang out.” If everyone in your party turns over their phones to the host upon arrival, you will receive a free bottle of wine or champagne to enjoy during your screen-free meal.

Plus: A Really Good View

Head home at sunset. When you approach the intersection of Peavy Road and Buckner Boulevard, you’ll observe Dallas from my single favorite vantage point. One of the highest elevations in the city, the view overlooks White Rock Lake, with a sweeping view of the iconic downtown skyline.

You’ll think to yourself, “Should I move to East Dallas?” Perhaps you should.