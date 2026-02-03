Nan & Company Opens a New Real Estate Office In One of Houston’s Fastest Growing Markets — With Some Personal Meaning

Nancy Almodovar is on a mission to educate and empower women to take control of their financial futures.

David Bernal, Jenny Correa, Nancy Almodovar, Jose Almodovar participate in the ribbon cutting for the real estate firm's new Cypress office. (Photo by Jared Hernandez)

Nan & Company Properties opened its fifth office in Cypress, complete with a ceremonial ribbon cutting that heralded its entrance into one of the greater Houston region’s fastest growing areas. Nan’s new office is led by Jenny Correa of The Jenny Correa team and her team of two agents. The Cypress office joins Nan’s existing locations in The Heights, the Galleria area, The Woodlands and Galveston. It also marks another significant milestone in the company’s growth.

This opening is personal in many ways for Nan & Company founder and CEO Nancy Almodovar too.

“Expanding into Cypress is especially meaningful for me personally, as it’s where I grew up,” Almodovar says. “Beyond my personal connection, Cypress is a rapidly expanding community with tremendous opportunity, and we are thrilled to establish a presence there.

“We are equally excited to welcome Jenny and her talented team to Nan & Company Properties. Their expertise, passion and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our mission. And I am confident they will make a tremendous impact in this growing market.”

Correa brings more than 23 years of experience in the Houston real estate market. She specializes in buying, selling, investing, flipping and design and carries those multiple skillsets to this new Nan office in Cypress, an area she is beyond well versed in. She’s been recognized four times as a NAHREP Top 250 agent and is serving a second year on the board of directors for the Houston chapter.

“Joining Nan & Company Properties is an incredible opportunity,” Correa notes. “Their reputation for rapid growth and industry leadership is unmatched, and I’m excited to contribute my experience and passion to a company that truly values its agents and clients alike. We look forward to helping families in Cypress achieve their real estate dreams.”

Nan & Company Properties, the Houston affiliate of Forbes Global Properties, was founded in 2014. Consistently ranked among Texas’ top real estate firms, Nan & Company Properties has a global clientele and boasts more than 200 agents in the greater Houston area.

Nan’s new Cypress office is located at 11240 FM 1960.