The Foundation ceremony for Habitat for Humanity's newest community Marble Creek brought a village out. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Chef Austin Simmons donated his time and burgers. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Montgomery County Precinct 2 Commissioner Charlie Riley told the crowd about working with Habitat and the land donation. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Shirelle Chimenti (left) with Habitat for Humanity's Executive Director Vicki Johnson. The Chimenti family donated the acreage in Magnolia that will become Marble Creek. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Real Estate / Neighborhoods

New Community In Magnolia To Come To Life Thanks to Habitat for Humanity, Surprise $500,000 Gift — Marble Creek Is Coming

More Than 200 Homes On the Way

BY //
Habitat for Humanity launched its newest community Marble Creek on land the Chimenti family donated in Magnolia. During the ceremony, Habitat executive director Vicki Johnson revealed an anonymous donor stepped forward with a transformational gift of $500,000.

“I’ve been in tears all morning,” Johnson told the nearly 150 people who braved chilly temps to attend the ceremony. “It was lack of sleep, but also prayer and gratitude for the generosity of the community and the generosity of people who believe that everyone should have a safe, decent place to call home. That all of us here today completely understand what having a home means.

“The donor will give $100,000 each year for the next five years, and each annual gift will be offered as a match opportunity to our community. This commitment was made today because of the strength and the excitement of this moment. And we’re deeply grateful for this extraordinary generosity.”

The surprise reveal came during the dedication for the Marble Creek Community.

“This new neighborhood in Magnolia will one day be home to more than 200 families,” Habitat’s deputy director Erik Armstrong said. “Home building is scheduled to begin in spring of 2026 and this neighborhood represents a vision of growth, stability and generational impact. Every family who will call this place home will feel the support of neighbors, helping neighbors.

“We are so grateful for the dedication of our Marble Creek planning and diligence committees as well as our council campaign chairs and committee.”

Named In Living Memory

The land donation of 80 acres caome from the Chimenti family. Shirelle Chimenti shared the cute origin story of the Marble Creek name. Chimenti says when she was a kid, her father often told her she’d “lost her marbles.

Shirelle Chimenti (left) with Habitat for Humanity executive director Vicki Johnson. The Chimenti family donated the acreage in Magnolia that will become Marble Creek.

“Well, my dad passed away, and it was during COVID, and I felt like I needed to make a statement and do something big and make him proud. And as we were walking this property, there’s a small dry creek bed. I think we maybe dozed over it, but in it was this marble. So Dad, I found my marble.”

A Teacher’s Story

Also on hand was Elizabeth, who will be one of the first homeowners in the Marble Creek community. Armstrong shared her story.

“She is a single mom and dedicated teacher in the Magnolia is the supporting students with special needs,” Armstrong notes. “Like many teachers, she works hard to provide for her family. Yet the cost of housing has made home ownership difficult to achieve. For years, they have shared a one bedroom apartment. She has worked hard to make feel stable and loving.

“After learning about The Habitat Homeownership Program through a friend, Elizabeth found encouragement, education and a sense of community she has been missing. The program is giving her valuable support for practical tools as she works towards her own home in Marble Creek. Her words capture the significance of this moment: ‘Owning my my home means stability. It means my son will finally have his own room and a place to just be himself.

” ‘It means I can breathe a little easier knowing we have a safe, permanent place to call ours. I’ve never thought something like this could happen for someone like me, this program has changed our luck. Just so thankful.’ ”

Chef Austin Simmons, with his Chef & Rancher mobile food truck on hand, provided burgers, and applauded Habitat for Humanity’s work.

“It’s about having a place to sleep after a long day, a hard day at work,” Simmons says. “I think this is probably the best thing that you can give someone.”

It will not be long before 200 families in Marble Creek agree with him.

