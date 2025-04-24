Inside Fort Worth’s Sleekest New Homes — Three Striking Properties That Redefine Contemporary Living Hit The Market
Two Montrachet Stunners and a Ridglea Hills New Build Shine in This Enviable RoundupBY Edward Brown // 04.24.25
Set on over an acre in Montrachet, 4316 Bellecour Trail showcases soft contemporary architecture with clean symmetry and wide-open outdoor space. (Courtesy)
Tall windows, coffered walls, and pocket doors define this sun-drenched sitting room at 9825 Loire Valley Trail. (Courtesy)
Clean lines, a metal roof, and expansive windows give 9825 Loire Valley Trail a soft contemporary edge within the gates of Montrachet. (Courtesy)
The kitchen at 9825 Loire Valley Trail balances beauty and function with a separate prep space and upscale appliances. (Courtesy)
Bold lines, black-framed glass, and a crisp facade give this three-story modern build standout presence on Villa Terrace. (Courtesy)
Glossy black quartz, stacked stone, and custom lighting give the kitchen at 4732 Villa Terrace a bold, sculptural edge. (Courtesy)
A sculptural soaking tub, full-slab stone wall, and brass fixtures create a spa-like centerpiece at 4316 Bellecour Trail. (Courtesy)
Modern design is making a statement in Fort Worth. Across neighborhoods from Montrachet to Ridglea Hills, new homes are embracing bold lines, wide-open interiors, and seamless indoor-outdoor flow. It’s a shift from traditional Texas architecture centered on simplicity, sophistication, and light-filled spaces. With clean materials, cutting-edge finishes, and layouts built for entertaining, these three new upscale Fort Worth homes on the market showcase that trend in action.
9825 Loire Valley Trail
Neighborhood: Montrachet
Price: $2,995,000
Details: 5,775 sq. ft., 5 beds, 6 baths
Located in Montrachet — Fort Worth’s premier gated community for discerning homeowners — this newly built estate combines streamlined architecture with warm, design-forward details. The façade blends soft plaster tones with a standing seam metal roof and expansive windows. Inside, pale herringbone wood floors and white oak accents create a serene, light-filled backdrop.
The kitchen includes a hidden prep area and top-tier appliances, paired with formal and casual dining spaces that flow effortlessly for entertaining. A versatile guest suite with its own living space stands ready to welcome visitors while the upstairs ensuite bedrooms and a loft provide partitioned comfort. Thoughtfully designed and beautifully executed, this home delivers refined luxury in one of Fort Worth’s most sought-after enclaves.
Listed by John Zimmerman with The John Zimmerman Group
4316 Bellecour Trail
Neighborhood: Montrachet
Price: $5,850,000
Details: 8,460 sq. ft., 5 beds, 7 baths
Another Montrachet addition, this newly built estate pairs soft contemporary architecture with striking interior finishes. Clean stucco and stone lines wrap around expansive windows, while inside, the open layout centers around a chef’s kitchen with Thermador appliances and a hidden prep space.
Each of the five ensuite bedrooms is thoughtfully designed, including a luxe primary suite with custom closets and a spa-inspired bath. The home also features a fully equipped private gym with wraparound views that flood the space with light. Outside, the backyard delivers a resort-worthy experience with a pool, hot tub, and swim-up bar.
Listed by Brandie Anderson with Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s
4732 Villa Terrace
Neighborhood: Ridglea Hills
Price: $2,499,900
Details: 7,474 sq. ft., 5 beds, 6 baths
Sharp angles, glass-paneled balconies, and a striking white-and-black palette give 4732 Villa Terrace unmistakable curb appeal. This modern masterpiece leans heavily into minimalism with clean architectural lines and wood floors throughout much of the space.
Modern vanities, waterfall-edge counters, black hardware, frameless glass showers, and oversized mirrors fill out the interior touches. The primary suite and kitchen connect seamlessly with a private food elevator while three balconies bring in pristine views of Ridglea. The home is a short drive from upscale shopping and dining at The Shops at Clearfork.
Listed by Steve Penate with Elite Real Estate