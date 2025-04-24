Fort Worth new homes
Fort Worth new homes
Fort Worth new homes
Fort Worth new homes
Fort Worth new homes
Fort Worth new homes
Fort Worth new homes
01
07

Set on over an acre in Montrachet, 4316 Bellecour Trail showcases soft contemporary architecture with clean symmetry and wide-open outdoor space. (Courtesy)

02
07

Tall windows, coffered walls, and pocket doors define this sun-drenched sitting room at 9825 Loire Valley Trail. (Courtesy)

03
07

Clean lines, a metal roof, and expansive windows give 9825 Loire Valley Trail a soft contemporary edge within the gates of Montrachet. (Courtesy)

04
07

The kitchen at 9825 Loire Valley Trail balances beauty and function with a separate prep space and upscale appliances. (Courtesy)

05
07

Bold lines, black-framed glass, and a crisp facade give this three-story modern build standout presence on Villa Terrace. (Courtesy)

06
07

Glossy black quartz, stacked stone, and custom lighting give the kitchen at 4732 Villa Terrace a bold, sculptural edge. (Courtesy)

07
07

A sculptural soaking tub, full-slab stone wall, and brass fixtures create a spa-like centerpiece at 4316 Bellecour Trail. (Courtesy)

Fort Worth new homes
Fort Worth new homes
Fort Worth new homes
Fort Worth new homes
Fort Worth new homes
Fort Worth new homes
Fort Worth new homes
Real Estate / Houses

Inside Fort Worth’s Sleekest New Homes — Three Striking Properties That Redefine Contemporary Living Hit The Market

Two Montrachet Stunners and a Ridglea Hills New Build Shine in This Enviable Roundup

BY // 04.24.25
Set on over an acre in Montrachet, 4316 Bellecour Trail showcases soft contemporary architecture with clean symmetry and wide-open outdoor space. (Courtesy)
Tall windows, coffered walls, and pocket doors define this sun-drenched sitting room at 9825 Loire Valley Trail. (Courtesy)
Clean lines, a metal roof, and expansive windows give 9825 Loire Valley Trail a soft contemporary edge within the gates of Montrachet. (Courtesy)
The kitchen at 9825 Loire Valley Trail balances beauty and function with a separate prep space and upscale appliances. (Courtesy)
Bold lines, black-framed glass, and a crisp facade give this three-story modern build standout presence on Villa Terrace. (Courtesy)
Glossy black quartz, stacked stone, and custom lighting give the kitchen at 4732 Villa Terrace a bold, sculptural edge. (Courtesy)
A sculptural soaking tub, full-slab stone wall, and brass fixtures create a spa-like centerpiece at 4316 Bellecour Trail. (Courtesy)
1
7

Set on over an acre in Montrachet, 4316 Bellecour Trail showcases soft contemporary architecture with clean symmetry and wide-open outdoor space. (Courtesy)

2
7

Tall windows, coffered walls, and pocket doors define this sun-drenched sitting room at 9825 Loire Valley Trail. (Courtesy)

3
7

Clean lines, a metal roof, and expansive windows give 9825 Loire Valley Trail a soft contemporary edge within the gates of Montrachet. (Courtesy)

4
7

The kitchen at 9825 Loire Valley Trail balances beauty and function with a separate prep space and upscale appliances. (Courtesy)

5
7

Bold lines, black-framed glass, and a crisp facade give this three-story modern build standout presence on Villa Terrace. (Courtesy)

6
7

Glossy black quartz, stacked stone, and custom lighting give the kitchen at 4732 Villa Terrace a bold, sculptural edge. (Courtesy)

7
7

A sculptural soaking tub, full-slab stone wall, and brass fixtures create a spa-like centerpiece at 4316 Bellecour Trail. (Courtesy)

Modern design is making a statement in Fort Worth. Across neighborhoods from Montrachet to Ridglea Hills, new homes are embracing bold lines, wide-open interiors, and seamless indoor-outdoor flow. It’s a shift from traditional Texas architecture centered on simplicity, sophistication, and light-filled spaces. With clean materials, cutting-edge finishes, and layouts built for entertaining, these three new upscale Fort Worth homes on the market showcase that trend in action. 

9825USETWO
Clean lines, a metal roof, and expansive windows give 9825 Loire Valley Trail a soft contemporary edge within the gates of Montrachet. (Courtesy)

9825 Loire Valley Trail

Neighborhood: Montrachet

Price: $2,995,000

Details: 5,775 sq. ft., 5 beds, 6 baths

Located in Montrachet — Fort Worth’s premier gated community for discerning homeowners — this newly built estate combines streamlined architecture with warm, design-forward details. The façade blends soft plaster tones with a standing seam metal roof and expansive windows. Inside, pale herringbone wood floors and white oak accents create a serene, light-filled backdrop. 

The kitchen includes a hidden prep area and top-tier appliances, paired with formal and casual dining spaces that flow effortlessly for entertaining. A versatile guest suite with its own living space stands ready to welcome visitors while the upstairs ensuite bedrooms and a loft provide partitioned comfort. Thoughtfully designed and beautifully executed, this home delivers refined luxury in one of Fort Worth’s most sought-after enclaves.

Easter Tabletop

Swipe
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025

Listed by John Zimmerman with The John Zimmerman Group 

Fort Worth new homes
A sculptural soaking tub, full-slab stone wall, and brass fixtures create a spa-like centerpiece at 4316 Bellecour Trail. (Courtesy)

4316 Bellecour Trail

Neighborhood: Montrachet

Price: $5,850,000

Details: 8,460 sq. ft., 5 beds, 7 baths

Another Montrachet addition, this newly built estate pairs soft contemporary architecture with striking interior finishes. Clean stucco and stone lines wrap around expansive windows, while inside, the open layout centers around a chef’s kitchen with Thermador appliances and a hidden prep space.

Each of the five ensuite bedrooms is thoughtfully designed, including a luxe primary suite with custom closets and a spa-inspired bath. The home also features a fully equipped private gym with wraparound views that flood the space with light. Outside, the backyard delivers a resort-worthy experience with a pool, hot tub, and swim-up bar.

Listed by Brandie Anderson with Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s

Fort Worth new homes
Bold lines, black-framed glass, and a crisp facade give this three-story modern build a standout presence on Villa Terrace. (Courtesy)

4732 Villa Terrace

Neighborhood: Ridglea Hills

Price: $2,499,900

Details: 7,474 sq. ft., 5 beds, 6 baths

Sharp angles, glass-paneled balconies, and a striking white-and-black palette give 4732 Villa Terrace unmistakable curb appeal. This modern masterpiece leans heavily into minimalism with clean architectural lines and wood floors throughout much of the space. 

Modern vanities, waterfall-edge counters, black hardware, frameless glass showers, and oversized mirrors fill out the interior touches. The primary suite and kitchen connect seamlessly with a private food elevator while three balconies bring in pristine views of Ridglea. The home is a short drive from upscale shopping and dining at The Shops at Clearfork.

Listed by Steve Penate with Elite Real Estate

NOW LEASING
The Address Uptown Looks Up To
2811maple.com     |    888.548.2811

Featured Properties

Swipe
5079 Cedar Creek Drive
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5079 Cedar Creek Drive
Houston, TX

$2,095,000 Learn More about this property
Melanie Shaper
This property is listed by: Melanie Shaper (713) 594-6082 Email Realtor
5079 Cedar Creek Drive
2209 Macarthur Street
Southgate
FOR SALE

2209 Macarthur Street
Houston, TX

$1,590,000 Learn More about this property
Sherri Hughey
This property is listed by: Sherri Hughey (713) 558-1916 Email Realtor
2209 Macarthur Street
3606 Glen Arbor Drive
Braes Heights
FOR SALE

3606 Glen Arbor Drive
Houston, TX

$1,799,000 Learn More about this property
Victoria Minton
This property is listed by: Victoria Minton (713) 398-4932 Email Realtor
3606 Glen Arbor Drive
8418 Woods Hollow Trail
Fulshear Run
FOR SALE

8418 Woods Hollow Trail
Fulshear, TX

$2,500,000 Learn More about this property
Jason Lee Villarreal
This property is listed by: Jason Lee Villarreal (281) 871-9127 Email Realtor
8418 Woods Hollow Trail
2211 Avalon Place
Glendower Court
FOR SALE

2211 Avalon Place
Houston, TX

$2,695,000 Learn More about this property
Martha Adger
This property is listed by: Martha Adger (713) 628-3772 Email Realtor
2211 Avalon Place
651 Bering Drive #701
Woodway Place II
FOR SALE

651 Bering Drive #701
Houston, TX

$419,000 Learn More about this property
Annie Raburn
This property is listed by: Annie Raburn (713) 826-7569 Email Realtor
651 Bering Drive #701
3224 Alabama Court
Highland Village
FOR SALE

3224 Alabama Court
Houston, TX

$1,275,000 Learn More about this property
Martha Rocks
This property is listed by: Martha Rocks (713) 201-6269 Email Realtor
3224 Alabama Court
5106 Doliver Drive
Tanglewood | Lease
FOR SALE

5106 Doliver Drive
Houston, TX

$26,500 Learn More about this property
Kiki Wilson
This property is listed by: Kiki Wilson (713) 443-7056 Email Realtor
5106 Doliver Drive
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X