Real Estate / Neighborhoods

Everything To Know About Old Town Spring — Historic Railroad Hub Transforms Into Walkable Restaurant & Store Haven

New Signage and One Way Streets Make It More Fun Than Ever

BY //
Old Town Spring has undergone another renaissance.
Mixology offers a custom candle-pouring experience where you can create your own unique candle in Old Town Spring.
Emmy's Sweet Shop is one of the Old Town Spring favorites.
Chef's Providence has a variety of pastries and desserts to enjoy. (Photo courtesy of Chef's Providence)
A platter of meats and sausages from Corkscrew BBQ shows its Michelin star-worthy power.
1
6

Old Town Spring has undergone another renaissance.

2
6

Mixology offers a custom candle-pouring experience where you can create your own unique candle in Old Town Spring.

3
6

Emmy's Sweet Shop is one of the Old Town Spring favorites.

4
6

Chef's Providence has a variety of pastries and desserts to enjoy. (Photo courtesy of Chef's Providence)

5
6

A platter of meats and sausages from Corkscrew BBQ shows its Michelin star-worthy power.

6
6

Old Town Spring, once a bustling 19th century railroad hub, found new life as a shopping and dining haven in the 1980s. Today, more than 100 shops operate in the area, along with a host of restaurants, coffee shops, breweries and bakeries. What was once a confusing maze of narrow streets has seen significant infrastructure improvement — with new signage and one way streets boosting its walkability.

“Old Town Spring has seen some wonderful recent improvements that have truly elevated the district,” Wuensche Bros. Cafe and Saloon owner Tina Kosh Goodson tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “The updated one-way streets on Main and Gentry have significantly improved traffic flow, making the area more walkable, safer and easier to explore.

“With fresh pavement, updated signage, and improved access, the entire area looks beautiful and feels more welcoming and visitor-friendly than ever.”

The Kosh family, which also owns Amerigo’s Grille in The Woodlands, purchased Wuensche Bros. after a 2015 fire devastated the restaurant’s landmark building built in 1902.

“As a Texas Historical Landmark, we collaborated closely with the Texas Historical Commission to preserve its history and character,” Goodson says. “We were proud to reopen in 2021, keeping the iconic menu everyone loves, adding a new smoker and wood-fire grill, and introducing a rooftop bar with live music.

“It’s become such a special gathering place for the community again.”

But there is much more to this further revitalized shopping and restaurant land near The Woodlands. One could use a guide.

Your Old Town Spring Guide

Old Town Spring is full of charming, locally owned boutiques and specialty shops. It truly is a stroll-and-discover land. Do note that many shops are closed on Mondays.

Here are some don’t miss picks:

Emmy’s Sweet Shop

This nostalgic, retro candy store is always a hit.  Chocolates, salt water taffy, unique sodas, gummies and enough bulk candies to delight everyone await.

Emmysweetshop
Emmy’s Sweet Shop is one of the Old Town Spring favorites.

Mixology Candle Bar

Mixology offers a custom candle-pouring experience where you can create your own unique candle. Choose a vessel and a fragrance, and expert candlers will guide you through the process. Allow an hour for your visit.

mixology
Mixology offers a custom candle-pouring experience where you can create your own unique candle in Old Town Spring.

Pierce & Belle

This popular boutique offers women’s clothing, handbags, accessories and home finds. Expect a great selection of fun, seasonal pieces to keep wardrobes current. Pierce & Belle carries Susan Shaw’s Texas-made jewelry too.

In A Pickle Co.

You’ll find hand-selected pickles, zesty snacks and quirky pickle-themed gifts that bring Pickle Festival fun to your everyday life.

Storyteller’s Thread

This cozy boutique is dedicated to the fiber arts. From needlepoint and cross stitch to hand embroidery and specialty threads, this shop celebrates craftsmanship, creativity and community. Whether you’re a seasoned stitcher or just getting started, you’ll find inspiration, supplies and a warm welcome at Storyteller’s.

Big Island Little Cheese Shoppe

This is a Hawaiian-style artisan cheese shop offering a selection of Hawaiian-made artisan cheeses, butter and Hawaiian hurricane popcorn. There are daily cheese tastings too. Big Island is open Thursdays through Sundays.

Restaurant Picks

Corkscrew Barbecue

Corkscrew has earned a Michelin star in each of the first two years that Michelin has rated Texas restaurants, no small feat for a barbecue restaurant. It is easy to taste why. Will and Nichole Buckman’s brisket is perfection, as are all the Corkscrew meats. Plenty of sides and desserts also beckon if you still have room.

Indoor and outdoor seating is available. If you don’t have time to stay for dinner, you can order online and pick up for home.

A mouthwatering platter of meats and sausages from Corkscrew BBQ shows its Michelin star-worthy power.
A platter of meats and sausages from Corkscrew BBQ shows its Michelin star-worthy power.

Wuensche Bros. Cafe and Saloon

Wuensche offers daily specials, and Southern-style comfort food, along with burgers and sandwiches. It’s located inside the oldest building in Old Town Spring. Check out the “Campfire Fare” section for unique smoked rotisserie chicken, pork and ahi tuna.

Chef’s Providence

Chef’s Providence is the place to go in Old Town Spring for authentic French food. Expect cakes, cookies, breads and pastries, along with seasonal favorites and coffee. It’s a great spot for a treat to break up a day of shopping.

Chef’s providence
Chef’s Providence has a variety of pastries and desserts to enjoy. (Photo courtesy of Chef’s Providence)

Excalibur Brewery

This is a craft brewpub with a indoor and outdoor seating, and a full lineup of unique brews. Better yet, Excalibur is open seven days a week.

Whether you’re shopping, strolling, dining or drinking, Old Town Spring’s new improvements make this land even easier to navigate.

