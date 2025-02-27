A First Look at One Rangers Way — A New Upscale Residential Community in Arlington’s Entertainment District

A packed crowd filled the grand opening of One Rangers Way as guests enjoyed live jazz, champagne, and a first look at Arlington’s newest luxury residence. (Courtesy)

The artwork at One Rangers Way showcases a curated collection of Texas Rangers memorabilia and custom pieces celebrating the team’s legacy. (Courtesy)

The outdoor green spaces at One Rangers Way provide a serene retreat with lush landscaping, walking paths, and lounge areas just steps from Arlington’s top attractions. (Courtesy)

The modern living rooms at One Rangers Way offer open-concept layouts, floor-to-ceiling windows, and stylish finishes for a refined yet comfortable atmosphere. (Courtesy)

The modern kitchens at One Rangers Way feature sleek cabinetry, quartz countertops, and floor-to-ceiling windows that fill the space with natural light. (Courtesy)

Last night, a grand opening ceremony celebrated the first residential development in Arlington’s entertainment district, One Rangers Way. The celebration drew notable guests and featured a jazz ensemble that set the tone with lively melodies while waiters handed out champagne and artfully crafted hors d’oeuvres. The 43,000-square-foot residential community is the culmination of a partnership between Cordish Companies — the developer behind One Cardinal Way in St. Louis and Kansas City’s Power & Light District — and the Texas Rangers.

“Any time you can have that consistent density in the entertainment district, you are doing wonders for the area,” Arlington Mayor Jim Ross tells PaperCity. “The entertainment district is great, but we have surges of density. Everybody runs in, goes to a concert or game, and runs out. We like for people to stay here. This demonstrates that you can have luxury living here in the entertainment district.”

The area boasts iconic attractions like Globe Life Field, Choctaw Stadium, AT&T Stadium, and Texas Live!, as well as new hotels like Live! by Loews and Loews Arlington Hotel, but One Rangers Way provides the first upscale living community in the district.

“This is a gorgeous facility,” Ross says. “The Rangers have been here 53 years. We’re proud that this is their home. This gives people a place to recognize the importance of this Ranger baseball team to the city of Arlington.”

A Look Inside One Rangers Way

One Rangers Way offers a bold new vision for upscale living in the heart of Arlington’s Entertainment District. The architecture and decor seamlessly blend modern elegance with the energy of one of the nation’s premier sports and entertainment hubs. In addition to the 300 units, a resort-style pool with a swim-up bar, private event spaces, and a state-of-the-art fitness center are all just steps from an array of world-class dining and entertainment destinations.

Nicholle Soendker, Cordish Companies’ residential marketing director, says hospitality is at the core of what her company does.

“We have a team, including a dedicated bar staff and a full-time lifestyle coordinator who oversees residential events,” she says. “Our next class is a sushi and sake class with Soy Cowboy. We have over 50 pieces of custom artwork inspired by the Ranger’s legacy and the great state of Texas. There is nothing like this in Arlington. If you are a sports fan, this is a fantastic fit. If you are a luxe type of person or a traveling professional, you can stop in and out. If you need your dog walked, we’ll set you up. We have valet dry-cleaning lockers, and all residents have VIP access to Texas Live!”

Luxury Amenities and Open Floor Plans

One Rangers Way rents dozens of floor plan options, including large luxury condos and smaller studios. The 491-square-foot studio offers a sleek, modern living experience with 16-foot ceilings, minimalist cabinetry, and spa-like amenities. A pantry-depth refrigerator and in-unit washer and dryer come standard. Designed for professionals, frequent travelers, or devoted Rangers fans, this space provides a refined retreat just steps from Arlington’s premier entertainment venues.

The one-bedroom layout spans 885 square feet, featuring 9- to 12-foot ceilings and a farmhouse-style sliding door that adds character to the space. The bedroom comfortably fits a king-size bed, while the open-concept design incorporates spa-inspired amenities and minimalist finishes, creating a tranquil yet sophisticated atmosphere. Larger floor plans feature nearly 1,500-square-foot spaces.

Anyone considering a move to Arlington’s buzziest new residential development shouldn’t wait. The complex is already over 60 percent occupied.