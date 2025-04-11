$1 Million Wine Room Shows This Piney Point Village Mansion’s Incredible Power — Inside a Private Sale Houston Listing

All marble, all around in the primary bath at 220 Merrie Way (Photo by TK Images)

The family room that opens to the wine room and the kitchen at 220 Merrie Way Lane (Photo by TK Images)

The state of the art gourmet kitchen at 220 Merrie Way Lane in Piney Point Village (Photo by TK Images)

Entry to the home at 220 Merrie Way Lane that is privately listed with DeeDee Guggenheim Howes of Compass. (Photo by TK Images)

The 9,450 square foot mansion in Piney Point Village is offered for sale through Compass Private Exclusives meaning no public listing. (Photo by TK Images)

A one million wine room is just the first temptation to explore in a unique mansion at 220 Merrie Way Lane in the Memorial Area’s Piney Point Village. But wait, this article might be your only opportunity to get even a sneak peek at the 9,450-square-foot Houston mansion as it is a Compass Private Exclusives property with a private seller. It most likely will never even hit a public listing.

The off-the-grid residence, built in 2016, is being privately marketed via the Compass Private Exclusive and HAR PPS, listed with Compass agent DeeDee Gugenheim Howes. If you want to know the listing price or take a look, you’ll have to reach out to Howes.

The six-bedroom, six-bath (plus two half baths) home spreads across three quarters of an acre in Piney Point Village, leaving enough room for an ample turfed putting green, pool and spa, summer kitchen and four-car garage. It all creates a truly grand estate.

Further showcasing the purposeful elegance of the residence, the primary suite bath on the ground floor is designed totally in marble after the elegant bath in the poshest of rooms at Villa D’Este.

Custom finishes throughout the home fill the multiple entertaining rooms with a special sophistication including a showcase wine room, said to be valued at $1 million, which opens to an elegant bar area. Also of interest is the lacquered lounge with humidor answering the needs of cigar lovers. An expansive second-floor game room with multiple TVs opens to a flowing terrace with views to the back lawn.

Amenities in this Piney Point Village palace include a full house generator, elevator transport to the four bedroom suites on the second floor, an elegant free standing exercise room, summer kitchen, multiple fireplaces including an outdoor fireplace adjacent to the swimming pool, and a fire pit in a secondary outdoor entertaining area.