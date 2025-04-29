third 10 West Isle
Take in the stunning lake views just steps away from the pool at 10 W Isle Pl.

The all-season indoor pool and spa at 46 S Windsail Pl is a perfect retreat for those wanting to swim all year.

The stunning pool and spa at 23 Villeroy Way is the perfect anchor for the outdoor oasis.

Peep the peaceful waterfalls bubbling over at 23 Villeroy Way.

Escape to a retreat in your own backyard as you relax in the pool at 10 W Isle Place just steps away from the waterfront.

Relax in the pool and take in stunning views at 10 W Isle Pl.

The stone landscaping is the perfect complement to the pool at 23 Villeroy Way.

Enjoy taking a dip at any time of day with underwater lights that make the pool at 38 Aria Isle Dr shine.

Real Estate / Houses

The Showcase Pools Of The Woodlands — Stunning Water Retreats Make These Homes Anything But Ordinary

Diving Into The Pool Life

BY // 04.29.25
Pool season.makes up the majority of the year in The Woodlands region. And there is nothing like having your own home pool. In many ways, a great pool is the ultimate Texas luxury. The Woodlands is full of showcase homes with backyard oases to swoon over.

These are The Showcase Pools Of The Woodlands:

38 Aria Isle Drive

38 Aria Isle Drive
Enjoy this gorgeous pool and spa at 38 Aria Isle Drive.

Neighborhood: Gated community of Aria Isle

Listing Price: $5,995,000

The Important Numbers: 2024 (year built), 7,548 square feet, four bedrooms, four full and three half bathrooms.

This gorgeous Pebble Tec pool and spa combo completes the backyard oasis at 38 Aria Isle Drive. With multiple in-water spotlights, you can take a dip no matter the time of day. As the backdrop to a gorgeous outdoor kitchen, TV and fireplace area, this luxurious pool is private and tranquil. And without rear neighbors, you can swim and relax in seclusion.

Listed with Bill Smith with eXp Realty

10 W Isle Place

10 W Isle Place
Escape to a retreat in your own backyard as you relax in the pool at 10 W Isle Place just steps away from the waterfront.

Neighborhood: Gated Enclave of The Woodlands West Isle

Listing Price: $5,750,000

The Important Numbers: 1998 (year built), 10,708 square feet, six bedrooms, six full and two half bathrooms.

The resort-style pool and spa at 10 West Isle Place will transport you to a paradise retreat in your own backyard. Imagine lounging in the pool while taking in the stunning lake views just steps away. With bubbling fountains and clean, modern stone landscaping surrounding the deck, this pool in The Woodlands is a dream come true.

Listed with Connie Renouard with Parkway Realty

2 Berkley
The intimate, heated cocktail pool at 2 Berkley Hall Ct is sure to be an entertainer’s dream.

Neighborhood: The Woodlands Carlton Woods Creekside

Listing Price: $4,950,000

The Important Numbers: 2015 (year built), 5,683 square feet, three to five bedrooms, three full and two half bathrooms.

This heated cocktail pool is the perfect party accent for any event. Transport yourself to the likes of baths in Greece or Rome at 2 Berkley Hall Court. This water beauty proves you can still enjoy a high-class pool in an intimate space.

Listed with Julie Bell with Compass

23 Villeroy Way

23 Villeroy Way
Be sure to pick your jaw up from off the floor after you peep this stunning backyard oasis at 23 Villeroy Way.

Neighborhood: Carlton Woods

Listing Price: $3,395,000

The Important Numbers: 2005 (year built), 8,833 square feet, five to six bedrooms, five full and one half bathrooms.

Get ready to swoon over this water beauty. Check out the beautiful pool and spa at 23 Villeroy Way, complete with stone steps and seating, tranquil waterfalls and pristine landscaping. This expansive water escape is the icing on top of an outdoor oasis that comes complete with gorgeous entertaining loggias, fireside seating and an elaborate outdoor kitchen.

Listed by Aaron Harris with Aaron Harris Realty

46 S Windsail Place

46 Windsail
This gorgeous indoor pool and spa at 46 S Windsail Pl proves you don’t have to sacrifice incredible views with an indoor spa.

Neighborhood: Panther Creek

Listing Price: $4,000,000

The Important Numbers: 1997 (year built), 9,431 square feet, five to six bedrooms, six full and one half bathrooms.

This lavish lakefront home features an elegant all-seasons indoor pool and spa. No matter the weather, you can always take a dip at 46 South Windsail Place. With bubbling fountains and a stone pool deck, this pool in The Woodlands is classic and peaceful. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer breathtaking lake views, so you can still enjoy the outdoors and a sunny pool day all at the same time.

Listed by Ryan Jockers with Ryan & Royale – The Jockers Team

