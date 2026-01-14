Peek Inside a $5.85 Million Classically Renovated Georgian in Dallas’ Bluffview

The 6,248-square-foot classic beauty boasts five bedrooms (with porch access from every bedroom, my dream) and five bathrooms. (Photo by Compass RE Texas, LLC)

For those of us elder Millennials born in the mid-1980s, we know that we’re in a phase of life that requires a little tweaking. With a little disposable income, we’re firmly rooted in our glow-up era. (Let’s forget the term “middle-aged.”)

A 1984 Georgian home in Bluffview was listed yesterday for $5,850,000. With that price tag, I presumed that 5243 Farquhar Lane recently received a little trip to the proverbial Beauty Farm, and I was right. The colonial-style residence was completely remodeled in 2025 from top to tail, with no surface left untouched. The result? Like when Kris Jenner debuted her new face and made Dr. Steve Levine a household name.

At the beginning of the new year, we’re starting to see a lot of fabulous houses pop up on the market. To be clear, 5243 Farquhar Lane shines from the street; she’s got massive curb appeal. 24 Maple Drive Energy. “Prom Pics at Our House” Energy. Soaring 11-foot ceilings allow light to flood in. French doors open to the backyard from the majority of the rooms. But it’s the spiral staircase for me.

Let’s quickly tick through the renovations you’d expect so I can get back to the pretty stuff:

refinished hardwood floors throughout

freshly painted interior and exterior

updated light fixtures throughout

new fireplace mantles

Now that that’s taken care of, let’s talk about the gourmet kitchen (I will abstain from using the phrase “the heart of the home,” though). 5243 Farquhar Lane has it all. Quartzite counters, a large center island, and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances. My favorite amenity, though, in a BIG kitchen? Double sinks and a butler’s pantry to keep things pristine.

In the traditional layout, a formal living room and formal dining room flank the foyer, with mirroring fireplaces. In the paneled den, located off the living room, wet your whistle at the bar, which includes a wine cooler and dual ice makers. I particularly love that the family room offers a wall of French doors that overlook the spectacular backyard.

The 6,248-square-foot classic beauty boasts five bedrooms (with porch access from every bedroom, my dream) and five bathrooms, as well as a dedicated office. Located on the second floor, the primary suite provides treetop views from a covered terrace. The striking marble bath offers dual vanities (duh), a deep soaking tub, a separate shower, and a large-and-in-charge custom closet. I don’t know where the line is that divides primary bedroom from primary suite, but this one definitely falls in the SUITE category.

Find a climate-controlled attic on the third floor (or use it as a flex space). I’m sure the future owner takes Christmas decorations quite seriously, after all, and needs the storage space.

Mature oaks and crepe myrtles beckon guests outside to enjoy the peaceful backyard oasis with a sparkling pool and raised spa. If you’re buying a $5.85 million house in Dallas, surely you want to entertain, and 5243 Farquhar Lane is ready to host, with its:

party cabana

outdoor living area

built-in grill

kitchenette

wood-burning fireplace

full bathroom

Oh, and it’s got a putting green, too, because men. Something both men and women will enjoy? The three-car garage with epoxy flooring that is located adjacent to the kitchen for direct access.

If you’re looking for that elusive “forever home” in 2026, 5243 Farquhar Lane is looking mighty promising.