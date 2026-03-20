Houston’s New Ritz-Carlton Residences Tower Previews Its 45-Story Luxury Power, Drawing an A-List Crowd

Ashlee Rubbo, Nora Jarrard, unknown guest, Naimeh Salem
The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston_Full Tower Hero_The Boundary
Joe & Cathy Cleary
Andrew Deiso, Taylor Moss
Tommy Kanarellis and Leslie Kanarellis
Scott Ziegler, Jon Pickard, Lauren Rottet, Kathryn Falconi
Peter Bazeli and Andrew Wachtfogel
Scott Ziegler, Jon Pickard, Lauren Rottet
Sanford Criner
Maranda Blanton, Katie Demakos, Karla Dupre
Cathy Cleary, Karen Henry
Axel Weisheit and David Rendon
Rick Perez, Adrien Llerena, Gustavo Gradvohl, Nabil Issa
Maranda Blanton, Joe Cleary, Mike Nicholls
Sherri Gordon
ice sculpture by Ice Designs Houston
opening of the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston sales office
Mark Rasch, Kelly Hall
Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston
The Residential Lobby of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston
Copy of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston_Crown Dusk Hero_The Boundary
The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston houtel courtyard
Copy of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston_Hummingbird Hero_The Boundary
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Ashlee Rubbo, Nora Jarrard, guest, Naimeh Salem at the gala opening of the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston sales gallery.

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Rendering of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston, designed by Chilton Packard Architects

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Developer Joe & Cathy Cleary at the gala opening of the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston sales gallery

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Project developers Andrew Deiso and Taylor Moss at the gala opening of the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston sales gallery

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Tommy & Leslie Kanarellis at the gala opening of the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston sales gallery

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Scott Ziegler, Jon Pickard, Lauren Rottet, Kathryn Falconi at the gala opening of the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston sales gallery designed by Rottet Studio

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Peter Bazeli, Andrew Wachtfogel at the gala opening of the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston sales gallery

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Scott Ziegler, Jon Pickard, Lauren Rottet at the gala opening of the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston sales gallery designed by Rottet Studio

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Sanford Criner at the gala opening of the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston sales gallery

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Maranda Blanton, Katie Demakos, Karla Dupre at the gala opening of the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston sales office

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Cathy Cleary, Karen Henry at the gala opening of the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston sales office

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Axel Weisheit, David Rendon at the gala opening of the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston sales office

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Rick Perez, Adrien Llerena, Gustavo Gradvohl, Nabil Issa at the gala opening of the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston sales office

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Maranda Blanton, Joe Cleary, Mike Nicholls at the gala opening of the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston sales gallery

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Sherri Gordon at the gala opening of the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston sales office

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Ice Designs Houston creates a dazzling ice sculpture logo at the gala opening of the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston sales office

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A fully decorated party tent for overflow guests at the gala opening of the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston sales office

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Mark Rasch, Kelly Hall at the gala opening of the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston sales office

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A living/dining area with terrace as planned for the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston (Rendering)

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Rendering of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston residential lobby

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Rendering the 45-story crown of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston as imagined at dusk

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Render of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston hotel courtyard and pool

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Rendering of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston

Ashlee Rubbo, Nora Jarrard, unknown guest, Naimeh Salem
The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston_Full Tower Hero_The Boundary
Joe & Cathy Cleary
Andrew Deiso, Taylor Moss
Tommy Kanarellis and Leslie Kanarellis
Scott Ziegler, Jon Pickard, Lauren Rottet, Kathryn Falconi
Peter Bazeli and Andrew Wachtfogel
Scott Ziegler, Jon Pickard, Lauren Rottet
Sanford Criner
Maranda Blanton, Katie Demakos, Karla Dupre
Cathy Cleary, Karen Henry
Axel Weisheit and David Rendon
Rick Perez, Adrien Llerena, Gustavo Gradvohl, Nabil Issa
Maranda Blanton, Joe Cleary, Mike Nicholls
Sherri Gordon
ice sculpture by Ice Designs Houston
opening of the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston sales office
Mark Rasch, Kelly Hall
Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston
The Residential Lobby of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston
Copy of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston_Crown Dusk Hero_The Boundary
The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston houtel courtyard
Copy of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston_Hummingbird Hero_The Boundary
Real Estate / High-Rises

Houston’s New Ritz-Carlton Residences Tower Previews Its 45-Story Luxury Power, Drawing an A-List Crowd

Post Oak Boulevard Gets a Swanky High-Rise Addition

BY //
Ashlee Rubbo, Nora Jarrard, guest, Naimeh Salem at the gala opening of the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston sales gallery.
Rendering of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston, designed by Chilton Packard Architects
Developer Joe & Cathy Cleary at the gala opening of the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston sales gallery
Project developers Andrew Deiso and Taylor Moss at the gala opening of the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston sales gallery
Tommy & Leslie Kanarellis at the gala opening of the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston sales gallery
Scott Ziegler, Jon Pickard, Lauren Rottet, Kathryn Falconi at the gala opening of the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston sales gallery designed by Rottet Studio
Peter Bazeli, Andrew Wachtfogel at the gala opening of the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston sales gallery
Scott Ziegler, Jon Pickard, Lauren Rottet at the gala opening of the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston sales gallery designed by Rottet Studio
Sanford Criner at the gala opening of the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston sales gallery
Maranda Blanton, Katie Demakos, Karla Dupre at the gala opening of the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston sales office
Cathy Cleary, Karen Henry at the gala opening of the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston sales office
Axel Weisheit, David Rendon at the gala opening of the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston sales office
Rick Perez, Adrien Llerena, Gustavo Gradvohl, Nabil Issa at the gala opening of the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston sales office
Maranda Blanton, Joe Cleary, Mike Nicholls at the gala opening of the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston sales gallery
Sherri Gordon at the gala opening of the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston sales office
Ice Designs Houston creates a dazzling ice sculpture logo at the gala opening of the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston sales office
A fully decorated party tent for overflow guests at the gala opening of the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston sales office
Mark Rasch, Kelly Hall at the gala opening of the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston sales office
A living/dining area with terrace as planned for the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston (Rendering)
Rendering of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston residential lobby
Rendering the 45-story crown of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston as imagined at dusk
Render of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston hotel courtyard and pool
Rendering of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston
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Ashlee Rubbo, Nora Jarrard, guest, Naimeh Salem at the gala opening of the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston sales gallery.

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Rendering of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston, designed by Chilton Packard Architects

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Developer Joe & Cathy Cleary at the gala opening of the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston sales gallery

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Project developers Andrew Deiso and Taylor Moss at the gala opening of the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston sales gallery

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Tommy & Leslie Kanarellis at the gala opening of the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston sales gallery

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Scott Ziegler, Jon Pickard, Lauren Rottet, Kathryn Falconi at the gala opening of the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston sales gallery designed by Rottet Studio

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Peter Bazeli, Andrew Wachtfogel at the gala opening of the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston sales gallery

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Scott Ziegler, Jon Pickard, Lauren Rottet at the gala opening of the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston sales gallery designed by Rottet Studio

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Sanford Criner at the gala opening of the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston sales gallery

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Maranda Blanton, Katie Demakos, Karla Dupre at the gala opening of the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston sales office

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Cathy Cleary, Karen Henry at the gala opening of the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston sales office

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Axel Weisheit, David Rendon at the gala opening of the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston sales office

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Rick Perez, Adrien Llerena, Gustavo Gradvohl, Nabil Issa at the gala opening of the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston sales office

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Maranda Blanton, Joe Cleary, Mike Nicholls at the gala opening of the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston sales gallery

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Sherri Gordon at the gala opening of the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston sales office

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Ice Designs Houston creates a dazzling ice sculpture logo at the gala opening of the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston sales office

17
23

A fully decorated party tent for overflow guests at the gala opening of the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston sales office

18
23

Mark Rasch, Kelly Hall at the gala opening of the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston sales office

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A living/dining area with terrace as planned for the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston (Rendering)

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Rendering of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston residential lobby

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Rendering the 45-story crown of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston as imagined at dusk

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Render of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston hotel courtyard and pool

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Rendering of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston

The grand opening of the sales office for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston was as posh a party as we’ve seen so far in 2026. To make room for the cocktail attired throng that poured in to get a look see at the $5 million sales gallery, organizers ordered an ornate party tent with hardwood floors and crystal chandeliers, loaded it with flowers and tapped City Kitchen to provide its always high-end hors d’oeuvres.

Joe & Cathy Cleary
Developer Joe & Cathy Cleary at the gala opening of the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston sales gallery

It was a fitting introduction of the swank 45-story Ritz-Carlton tower going up at 2120 Post Oak Boulevard. The sales gallery mirrors the sophisticated finishes and design language of the building’s interiors, which which were created by internationally renowned architect and designer Lauren Rottet. It is an oeuvre that is maintained throughout the property which  includes a full service Ritz-Carlton Hotel with 156 guest rooms plus 112 wholly-owned, branded residences.

Rottet joined the Houston-based developers Andrew Deiso and Taylor Moss of Deiso Moss and Joe Cleary of Cleary Interests in welcoming the clutch of real estate power players, potential buyers, C-suite occupants and A-listers.

The Residential Lobby of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston
Rendering of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston residential lobby

“Houston has long held the economic depth and international business presence to support a project of this scale,” Deiso says. “What has been missing is this level of brand integration and service infrastructure. This development reflects confidence in the city’s long-term trajectory and its ability to shine on a global stage.”

The tower is designed by Pickard Chilton which boasts impressive clients worldwide and in Houston alone a stable of remarkable projects including the ExxonMobil campus. Principal Jon Pickard jetted in from headquarters in New Haven, Connecticut for the gathering while  Ziegler Cooper Architects,  architect of record, was represented by Scott Ziegler

Scott Ziegler, Jon Pickard, Lauren Rottet, Kathryn Falconi
Scott Ziegler, Jon Pickard, Lauren Rottet, Kathryn Falconi at the gala opening of the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston sales gallery designed by Rottet Studio

The reception committee included The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston associate sales director Tommy Kanarelis, who recently returned to hometown Houston to join Redeavor Group after years of success in the Aspen real estate market. Qualified buyers are welcome by appointment to tour the sales gallery and explore the possibilities of owning a swank piece of real estate in the sky.

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“The standard of excellence and level of service that the Ritz-Carlton provides is what resonates most with our buyer profile. Buyers know that when they purchase here, they are buying into the gold standard,” Kanarelis tells PaperCity.

“We have also curated a robust amenity program with a variety of spaces for use from morning until night, including a full fitness suite with indoor and outdoor pools, resident lounges and meeting spaces, entertainment spaces and dedicated children’s areas. All exclusively private for residents. On top of that, residents have access to the spectacular hotel amenities.”

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston houtel courtyard
Render of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston hotel courtyard and pool

As he also noted, branded residences have become a durable and recognized asset class.

Already several individuals have quietly reserved homes that begin in the neighborhood of  $3 million-plus for 2,200 square feet and as much as $30 million for penthouses. This new 45-story Ritz-Carlton tower is expected to be completed in 2029.

Tommy Kanarellis and Leslie Kanarellis
Tommy & Leslie Kanarellis at the gala opening of the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston sales gallery

PC Seen: Cathy Cleary, Rick Perez, David Harvey, Kathryn Falconi, Ashlee Rubbo, Chloe and Mark Rasch, Nora Jarrard, Axel Weisheit, David Rendon, Naimeh Salem, Karen Henry, Adrien Llerena, Leslie Kanarellis, Gustavo Gradvohl, Sherry Gordon, Nabil Issa, Sanford Criner, Yvonne and Scott Ziegler, and Maranda Blanton. 

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