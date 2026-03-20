Houston’s New Ritz-Carlton Residences Tower Previews Its 45-Story Luxury Power, Drawing an A-List Crowd

The grand opening of the sales office for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston was as posh a party as we’ve seen so far in 2026. To make room for the cocktail attired throng that poured in to get a look see at the $5 million sales gallery, organizers ordered an ornate party tent with hardwood floors and crystal chandeliers, loaded it with flowers and tapped City Kitchen to provide its always high-end hors d’oeuvres.

It was a fitting introduction of the swank 45-story Ritz-Carlton tower going up at 2120 Post Oak Boulevard. The sales gallery mirrors the sophisticated finishes and design language of the building’s interiors, which which were created by internationally renowned architect and designer Lauren Rottet. It is an oeuvre that is maintained throughout the property which includes a full service Ritz-Carlton Hotel with 156 guest rooms plus 112 wholly-owned, branded residences.

Rottet joined the Houston-based developers Andrew Deiso and Taylor Moss of Deiso Moss and Joe Cleary of Cleary Interests in welcoming the clutch of real estate power players, potential buyers, C-suite occupants and A-listers.

“Houston has long held the economic depth and international business presence to support a project of this scale,” Deiso says. “What has been missing is this level of brand integration and service infrastructure. This development reflects confidence in the city’s long-term trajectory and its ability to shine on a global stage.”

The tower is designed by Pickard Chilton which boasts impressive clients worldwide and in Houston alone a stable of remarkable projects including the ExxonMobil campus. Principal Jon Pickard jetted in from headquarters in New Haven, Connecticut for the gathering while Ziegler Cooper Architects, architect of record, was represented by Scott Ziegler

The reception committee included The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston associate sales director Tommy Kanarelis, who recently returned to hometown Houston to join Redeavor Group after years of success in the Aspen real estate market. Qualified buyers are welcome by appointment to tour the sales gallery and explore the possibilities of owning a swank piece of real estate in the sky.

The Allen Swipe













Next

“The standard of excellence and level of service that the Ritz-Carlton provides is what resonates most with our buyer profile. Buyers know that when they purchase here, they are buying into the gold standard,” Kanarelis tells PaperCity.

“We have also curated a robust amenity program with a variety of spaces for use from morning until night, including a full fitness suite with indoor and outdoor pools, resident lounges and meeting spaces, entertainment spaces and dedicated children’s areas. All exclusively private for residents. On top of that, residents have access to the spectacular hotel amenities.”

As he also noted, branded residences have become a durable and recognized asset class.

Already several individuals have quietly reserved homes that begin in the neighborhood of $3 million-plus for 2,200 square feet and as much as $30 million for penthouses. This new 45-story Ritz-Carlton tower is expected to be completed in 2029.

PC Seen: Cathy Cleary, Rick Perez, David Harvey, Kathryn Falconi, Ashlee Rubbo, Chloe and Mark Rasch, Nora Jarrard, Axel Weisheit, David Rendon, Naimeh Salem, Karen Henry, Adrien Llerena, Leslie Kanarellis, Gustavo Gradvohl, Sherry Gordon, Nabil Issa, Sanford Criner, Yvonne and Scott Ziegler, and Maranda Blanton.