The Woodlands’ New Luxury Land Breaks Ground — The Ritz-Carlton Residences Start to Rise With Waterfront Wows

The new sales gallery for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands shows off the kind of luxury finishes you can expect in the first standalone Ritz-Carlton residential project in Texas. (Courtesy Howard Hughes)

Jim Carman, Jay Cross and David Reilly of Howard Hughes toast the groundbreaking for the Ritz Carlton Residences in The Woodlands.

Inside the groundbreaking tent at the site of the new Ritz Carlton Residences, The Woodlands.

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands are bringing something different to Texas. (Courtesy Howard Hughes) (Photo by Courtesy of Howard Hughes)

The groundbreaking event was held on the site of the new Ritz Carlton Residences, The Woodlands at sunset.

Jay Cross, President Howard Hughes; Bonnie Wedemeyer, Executive Vice President, National Condominium Sales & Strategy for Howard Hughes; Jim Carman, President Houston Region for Howard Hughes,; David O’Reilly, Chief Executive Officer of Howard Hughes; Sarah Khalifa, Vice President, Mixed-Use Development at Marriott International; Paul Whalen, Partner Robert A.M. Stern Architects; Matt Coscio with Harvey Builders; and Scott Tibiletti with Kirksey Architecture dig in at the groundbreaking for the Ritz Carlton Residences, The Woodlands.

One of the most ambitious projects in The Woodlands’ recent history is underway. Howard Hughes broke ground on The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands, the new luxury condominium project designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects, on Wednesday. Just like that, the build of this much anticipated new luxury land is beginning.

Situated on the last large-scale residential site available on Lake Woodlands, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands are designed to provide a personalized and intimate residential experience. The sky high goal is to set a new standard for luxury living in Texas.

“The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands is a first-of-its-kind, ultra-luxury condo development on the shores of Lake Woodlands, and the demand we have seen has been nothing short of incredible as it continues to surpass expectations,” Howard Hughes CEO David O’Reilly says in a statement. “The project commenced its long-awaited pre-sales in late March and closed that first quarter with more than half of its residences pre-sold at prices per square foot never seen in the Houston market.

“Since that time, sales have continued at a solid pace and set all-time highs for the region. As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Woodlands, we are also creating a vision for the next 50 years — anticipating evolving homebuyer preferences and providing our residents and tenants with the highest quality of life in a community with an unprecedented 35 percent of its acreage permanently dedicated to open green space.”

O’Reilly, Howard Hughes president Jay Cross, Howard Hughes president Houston Region Jim Carman, Howard Hughes executive vice president for national condominium sales & strategy Bonnie Wedemeyer, Robert A.M. Stern Architects partner Paul Whalen and Marriott International vice president of mixed-use development Sarah Khalifa all came together for the groundbreaking ceremony, golden shovels in hand.

Ritz-Carlton Residences Bring a Grand Estate Vibe

The first standalone Ritz-Carlton condominiums anywhere in Texas, this project exemplifies the signature style of Robert A.M. Stern Architects. Stern is aiming for a sophisticated, timeless elegance with modern classicism and grand proportions. The idea centers around each residence being meticulously designed to resemble a grand Texas estate. With generous spaces balanced by more intimate areas, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands will offer a country-club atmosphere that spans the coveted eight-acre site on Lake Woodlands.

Robert A.M. Stern Architects partner Paul Whalen notes that the development is being influenced by the work of renowned architect John Staub, who built 31 River Oaks mansions in addition to multiple notable building at Rice University and throughout Houston.

“Being on the water is spectacular,” Whalen tells PaperCity. “That is what this is all about. And we’ve designed this building so that it is all about the water. Everybody gets to view that water.”

Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands will features approximately 15,000 square feet of indoor wellness facilities, complemented by three acres of outdoor amenities including approximately 1,200 feet of lakefront shoreline for the private use and enjoyment of owners, including pickleball courts and a boathouse.

The boathouse is “another symbol of community and a symbol of connection to the landscape,” Whalen notes. “That is part of what you’re buying into here. You know, of community and of privacy at the same time.”

Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands now has 69 percent of its homes presold, according to Howard Hughes. The build is expected to take about two years to complete.

Private sales appointments are available in the project’s sales gallery located at Howard Hughes’ headquarters in The Woodlands. Douglas Elliman Development Marketing is the exclusive sales firm for Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands. For more information or to schedule an appointment with the sales team, email sales.info@theresidencesatthewoodlands.com or go here.