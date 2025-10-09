The Woodlands’ Pioneering Ritz-Carlton Project Takes a Major Step In the Sky — Going Higher and Much More Plush

The owners' boat house, pictured to the right, is a private area to store kayaks and canoes for use on Lake Woodlands. (Courtesy of Howard Hughes) (Photo by Courtesy Howard Hughes)

A "topping out" ceremony was held at The Woodlands' Ritz-Carlton Residences, marking a major construction milestone. (Photo by Howard Hughes Corp.)

Howard Hughes CEO David O'Reilly spoke at the "topping out" ceremony at The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands. (Photo courtesy Howard Hughes Corp.)

Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands residents will have access to a floral cutting garden and much more.

Employees gathered at the entrance to the Ritz-Carlton Residences The Woodlands for the "topping out" ceremony. (Photo by Howard Hughes Corp.)

A pioneering luxury development in The Woodlands is taking another giant step forward. Construction “topped out” at the Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands on Wednesday, marking a major milestone with the new plush residential project designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects reaching its full height of 15 stories.

This first standalone Ritz-Carlton Residences anywhere in Texas is situated on the last available large scale residential site on Lake Woodlands at 2399 Lake Woodlands Drive.

“This project represents a defining moment for The Woodlands, raising the bar for luxury living while building on its 50-year legacy of thoughtful planning, natural beauty and exceptional quality of life,” Howard Hughes president of the Texas Region Jim Carman says.

Constriction is scheduled to continue until it is completed in 2027, when the development is slated to open.

Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands was designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects of New York City, and broke ground October of 2024. Its design attempts to capture the spirit of Texas estates envisioned by famed architect John Staub, known as the father of River Oaks.

That design will be complemented by a country-club atmosphere with outdoor and wellness amenities and concierge services. Spanning eight private acres, the development is set to feature approximately 15,000 square feet of indoor wellness and lifestyle amenities, three acres of outdoor experiences and 1,200 feet of lakefront shoreline for residents.

Other planned amenities include a wine storage area, private outdoor spaces, a boathouse, a floral cutting garden and a world-class restaurant, with PaperCity The Woodlands first reporting that it’s expected to be a Jean-Georges restaurant.

“The project exudes sophistication,” founding partner of Robert A.M. Stern Architects Robert A.M. Stern says. “Each residence is laid out like a great house’ providing owners with the ideal setting of a modern lakeside estate. We have designed our buildings to surpass the most discerning of expectations.”

A Private World Of Its Own

The Residences bring an iconic luxury hospitality brand, world-class architecture and proven design power to a community consistently ranked among the best places to live in America. The Woodlands boasts topnotch shopping, restaurants and concerts at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. Then there is the expansive natural network of trails, lakes and parks that define this pioneering master planned community in many ways.

“As we continue to see across our portfolio of award-winning master planned communities, exceptional quality drives extraordinary demand,” Howard Hughes Holdings CEO David O’Reilly says. “The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands is reinforcing the strength of our community and showcasing the unparalleled residential experiences that make The Woodlands one of the most desirable places to live in the country.”

O’Reilly attended and spoke at this topping out ceremony.

Private sales appointments are available in the Ritz-Carlton Residences’ 4,000-square-foot sales gallery located in Howard Hughes’ headquarters in The Woodlands. Douglas Elliman Development Marketing is the exclusive listing brokerage for the project. Demand has been robust with units starting at $3 million-plus.