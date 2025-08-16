River Oaks Boulevard Dream Mansions Push Houston’s Real Estate Scene Higher — Inside a $18.9 Million John Staub Stunner

Regal reception spaces at 2411 River Oaks Boulevard help set the home of the late Texs governor John Connally apart. (Photo by TK Images for Compass)

Built in 1958 by Rice educated architect Ernest L. Schult, the one-time home of Governor John B. Connally Jr. sold in July. (Photo by TK Images for Compass)

2110 River Oaks Boulevard was the most expensive listing to sell in Houston in July. (Photo by TK Images/Compass)

This stunning restoration of a John Staub house, completed in 1938,at 2110 River Oaks Boulevard was listed for $18.9 million. (Photo by TK Images/Compass)

We swooned over both the John Staub home at 2110 River Oaks Boulevard and the history-filled dwelling at 2411 River Oaks Boulevard with governor connections when we first wrote about these Houston dream mansions last fall. Both Houston houses are spectacular in their own right. Both are ranked among the most expensive home sales in Houston in July now too. The John Staub mansion sold under a listing price of $18,900,000 and 2311 River Oaks Boulevard sold while listed at $7,745,000. (Exact sales figures are not publicly revealed.)

While the list price is seldom what the buyer actually pays, we can assume that the negotiations were not that dramatic.

So what does one of Houston’s priciest homes offer? With the John Staub mansion, one gets 9,428 square feet of living space in the main house on a 1.6 acre lot plus a 978-square-foot poolside entertainment pavilion, and a two bedroom guest apartment that measures in at 1,484 square feet, anchored above the four-car garage.

Designed by noted architect John Staub and built in 1938, this River Oaks mansion was magnificently restored by the previous owners, the restoration in the hands of Houston architect Martha Bute in collaboration with New York interior designer Bruce Budd. It is absolutely fabulous.

Interestingly, Compass agent Laura Sweeney represented both sides in the sale. And she also was the listing agent for the 2411 River Oaks Boulevard home for which Michael Raak of Nan & Co. Properties was selling agent. Sweeney also served as listing agent on three other of the most expensive homes sold in Houston for July. That’s a successful month.

When we first wrote about 2411 River Oaks Boulevard last August, it was listed for $8,995,000. With the list price reduced to $7,745,00, the former home of late Texas Governor John Connally found its new owners.

This 8,400-square-foot gem built in 1958 is a modern styled home from Rice-educated architect Ernest Shult that boasts five bedrooms, eight full baths, one half bath, a resort-worthy pool, a separate outdoor entertaining area, a three-car garage and ground level quarters with a private entrance.

In terms of list price, this Houston home ranking as the third most expensive sold was topped by 11506 Habersham, which comes into at more than 11,000 square feet in Memorial Villages. It was listed with Sweeney afor $7,995,000.

The remaining Top 10 Houston home sales for the month of July ranged from $4,950,000 to $6,995,000.

