Remarkable 1931 River Oaks Revival Mansion Brings Historic Female Pioneer Clout and a $6.495 Million Listing Price

Covered seating areas offer effortless flow for entertaining or everyday enjoyment at 1419 Kirby (Photo by Sonya Bertolino / Compass)

The garage apartment with living quarters above at 1419 Kirby (Photo by Sonya Bertolino / Compass)

A beautifully scaled backyard anchored by a stately mature oak, offering a picturesque backdrop to the home’s refined architecture (Photo by Sonya Bertolino / Compass)

The swimming pool commands attention in the backyard of 1419 Kirby (Photo by Sonya Bertolino / Compass)

The garage apartment facing the swimming pool at 1419 Kirby (Photo by Sonya Bertolino / Compass)

Beverage center in the upstairs media/family room at 1419 Kirby (Photo by Sonya Bertolino / Compass)

The primary bath at 1419 Kirby featuring Eltis wall covering and Walker Zanger tile (Photo by Sonya Bertolino / Compass)

One of four bedrooms at 1419 Kirby (Photo by Sonya Bertolino / Compass)

Guest bath, one of three half baths at 1419 Kirby (Photo by Sonya Bertolino / Compass)

Hand-carved doors and antique tiles are found throughout the house at 1419 Kirby (Photo by Sonya Bertolino / Compass)

The cozy breakfast room with wood burning fireplace at 1419 Kirby (Photo by Sonya Bertolino / Compass)

The kitchen furnished with Thermador appliances at 1419 kirby (Photo by Sonya Bertolino / Compass)

The kitchen furnished with Thermador appliances at 1419 kirby (Photo by Sonya Bertolino / Compass)

The fireplace brings warmth to the family room at 1419 Kirby (Photo by Sonya Bertolino / Compass)

Inviting family room anchored by a traditional fireplace, framed by classic paneling and a wall of garden-facing windows (Photo by Sonya Bertolino / Compass)

Custom millwork and glass-front cabinetry in the bar area, situated off the butler’s pantry and adjacent to the family room (Photo by Sonya Bertolino / Compass)

Light-filled sunroom framed by expansive windows, offering views to the terrace and pool beyond (Photo by Sonya Bertolino / Compass)

The soaring living room is anchored by exposed beams and striking windows of leaded glass. (Photo by Sonya Bertolino / Compass)

Chateau-Domingue antique patterned tile and a sculptural curved stair at the entry set the tone for 1419 Kirby (Photo by Sonya Bertolino / Compass)

Old World entry to the residence at 1419 Kirby (Photo by Sonya Bertolino / Compass)

Beautiful brick work at the entry to 1419 Kirby Drive (Photo by Sonya Bertolino/Compass)

At 1419 Kirby the River Oaks mansion built in 1931 brings timeless architectural elegance, (Photo by Sonya Bertolino/Compass)

The River Oaks listing of 1419 Kirby Drive presents a sophisticated homebuyer with a rare opportunity to claim a remarkable 1931 Tudor Revival mansion that was built by Houston’s first female home builder Katharine Mott. No moldy oldie this.

Following a thoughtful renovation by Gunn Construction, this Houston home even received a Good Brick Award from Preservation Houston.

Interiors from Randy Powers and Christopher Alexander have bestowed this 7,000-square-foot River Oaks mansion with an understated elegance imbued with a warmth that plays to its historic charm.

Mike Mahlstedt of Compass has listed the Houston manse, which carries a historic landmark designation, for $6,495,000.

Clearly built with a wealthy individual in mind, the house boasts 16 rooms including four bedrooms, three full baths and three half baths. Plus, a breakfast room, media room, sun room and family room in addition to the expected living and dining rooms and modern kitchen. As was the case with numerous homes built in this era, 1419 Kirby has a basement, adding to the living space.

Of particular architectural note is the two-story living room with timbered beams, a vaulted ceiling and striking walls of leaded glass and diamond pane windows.

ELIZABETH ANTHONY Swipe





















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Features include a swimming pool, multiple staircases, a garage apartment with guest quarters and wood burning fireplaces.

Those interested in design elements will surely note that the flooring includes antique Chateau Domingue tile, Stark carpeting and seagrass. A custom Paul Ferrante chandelier and lighting from Dennis & Leen and Holly Hunt add bright notes to the interiors. Private quarters feature layered wall coverings from Hermès, Élitis and KFI, while the primary bath showcases Walker Zanger stone and Visual Comfort lighting.

As a speculative homebuilder, Katharine Mott created some 20 prominent Houston houses spread across the exclusive neighborhoods of River Oaks and Boulevard Oaks. Today as few as a dozen still exist, some of those modified. This home standing at 1419 Kirby presents a remarkable preservation of an earlier era of Houston development.

As architectural historian Stephen Fox wrote in an article for Cite magazine: “Katharine and Harry Mott’s houses, though few in number, have stood the test of time. Intelligence, responsibility, grace, and beauty operate as they should: these attributes inspire us and command our respect, admiration, and affection.

“These houses demonstrate that money-making speculative buildings, when thoughtful and imaginatively designed, possess value that far outlives their initial profit performance.”

For a closer look at the historic elegance of 1419 Kirby Drive, click thru the photo gallery above this story.