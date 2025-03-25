$8.9 Milion River Oaks Mansion Brings Master Architect Cred — A Charles Tapley Original With Historic Friendly Renovation Perks

Views from the living room extend across the one acre lot at 4004 Inverness. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)

Renovation and interior design of 4004 Inverness was done by Laura U Design Collective. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)

The view to the breakfast room at 4004 Inverness shows this Houston mansion's wonder. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)

It is all about the stunning bones of this River Oaks mansion, designed in 1974 by noted architect Charles Tapley, bones that turned out to be the framework for a remarkable update that blended the oeuvre of the highly regarded residential architect and the talent of interior designer Laura Umansky of Laura U Design Collective. Five years after the thoughtful renovation, the Houston home at 4004 Inverness is on the market for $8.9 million, listed with Nan & Company Properties.

When the current owners bought the River Oaks home in 2019, their desire was for a carefully curated and preservation-minded update. When the six-month project was completed, the exceptional work received kudos from Preservation Houston program director Jim Parsons.

“Charles Tapley was known for thoughtful, site-sensitive designs, and the renovation of 4004 Inverness honors that legacy while bringing the house into the 21st century,” Parsons notes in praising the renovation. “In a time when too many architecturally significant homes are being lost to out-of-scale new construction, this project is a reminder that great design can evolve.

“It proves that modernizing a home doesn’t have to mean losing the character and intent that made it remarkable in the first place.”

A professor of architecture at Rice University and the University of Houston, Tapley worked on projects across the country. His work was widely published including in Architectural Digest. He is also celebrated for designing Tranquility Park, a tribute to Houston’s role in space exploration.

Sold to the current owners by Nancy Almodovar, co-founder and CEO of Nan & Company Properties, she now represents them as sellers of the exceptional residence.

“This is my second time selling this home, and to see its transformation reminds me why I love this business so much.” Almodovar tells PaperCity. “Watching a property evolve while maintaining its timeless charm is truly special. This home is a perfect example of luxury living in Houston, and I’m excited to bring it back to market for its next chapter.”

Renovation of the 7,473-square-foot home strengthened the structure, introduced energy-efficient features and modernized the interiors while preserving Tapley’s original vision.

Laura U Design Collective was a natural choice for the work as the firm has a dual-practice, specializing in new construction, renovations and full-service interior design.

The four/five bedroom home with five full baths and two half baths, features a second floor primary suite with a wall of windows leading to a private terrace. The renovated gourmet kitchen boasts dual islands with counter seating and double ovens. From the kitchen to the den, views are to the 50 feet by 16 feet in-ground swimming pool and backyard featuring a new pool pavilion and private bath. A leased tennis court is part of the package.

Modernizations include the addition of a full-house generator, ceiling fans, an electric car charging outlet and ever-green artificial turf.

The Charles Tapley home at 4004 Inverness in River Oaks went on the market just days ago. Personally, we would like to take it fully furnished. Its current interior design certainly gives a complementing nod to the famed architecture.