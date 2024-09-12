Inside a $18.9 Million River Oaks Mansion That Puts Houston Preservation First — a John Staub Stunner Is Beautifully Restored

2110 River Oaks Boulevard
2110 River Oaks Boulevard is a John Staub masterpiece and a next level Houston mansion. (Photo by TK Images/Compass)

02
27

This stunning restoration of a John Staub house, completed in 1938,at 2110 River Oaks Boulevard is up for sale for $18.9 million. (Photo by TK Images/Compass)

03
27

2110 River Oaks Boulevard (Photo by TK Images/Compass)

04
27

2110 River Oaks Boulevard makes the most of its outdoor spaces. (Photo by TK Images/Compass)

05
27

2110 River Oaks Boulevard (Photo by TK Images/Compass)

06
27

2110 River Oaks Boulevard (Photo by TK Images/Compass)

07
27

2110 River Oaks Boulevard (Photo by TK Images/Compass)

08
27

2110 River Oaks Boulevard is the best kind of Houston preservation story. (Photo by TK Images/Compass)

09
27

2110 River Oaks Boulevard (Photo by TK Images/Compass)

10
27

2110 River Oaks Boulevard (Photo by TK Images/Compass)

11
27

2110 River Oaks Boulevard (Photo by TK Images/Compass)

12
27

2110 River Oaks Boulevard (Photo by TK Images/Compass)

13
27

2110 River Oaks Boulevard (Photo by TK Images/Compass)

14
27

2110 River Oaks Boulevard (Photo by TK Images/Compass)

15
27

2110 River Oaks Boulevard (Photo by TK Images/Compass)

16
27

2110 River Oaks Boulevard (Photo by TK Images/Compass)

17
27

2110 River Oaks Boulevard (Photo by TK Images/Compass)

18
27

2110 River Oaks Boulevard (Photo by TK Images/Compass)

19
27

2110 River Oaks Boulevard (Photo by TK Images/Compass)

20
27

2110 River Oaks Boulevard (Photo by TK Images/Compass)

21
27

2110 River Oaks Boulevard (Photo by TK Images/Compass)

22
27

2110 River Oaks Boulevard retains the look of a classic River Oaks mansion. (Photo by TK Images/Compass)

23
27

(Photo by TK Images/Compass)

24
27

2110 River Oaks Boulevard (Photo by TK Images/Compass)

25
27

2110 River Oaks Boulevard (Photo by TK Images/Compass)

26
27

2110 River Oaks Boulevard (Photo by TK Images/Compass)

27
27

2110 River Oaks Boulevard is no ordinary Houston house. (Photo by TK Images/Compass)

Real Estate / Mansions

Inside a $18.9 Million River Oaks Mansion That Puts Houston Preservation First — a John Staub Stunner Is Beautifully Restored

Get a Closer Look at 2110 River Oaks Boulevard, a Historic Home With Modern Perks

BY // 09.11.24
Sunny and Larry Brookshire won the hearts of Houston architectural conservationists with their masterful restoration of the Clarence M. Frost house at 2110 River Oaks Boulevard, a stunning Tudor/Jacobean dwelling designed by noted Houston architect John F. Staub. With the passing last year of Larry Brookshire, the CEO of Fisk Electric, the historic home with two adjacent additions has been placed for sale with Laura Sweeney of Compass.

The asking price? A cool $18,900,000.

2110 River Oaks Boulevard
2110 River Oaks Boulevard is no ordinary Houston house. (Photo by TK Images/Compass)

Gracefully situated across more than 1.6 acres, this River Oaks estate includes the original residence, which measures in at 9,4238 square feet; a 978-square-foot poolside entertainment pavilion; and a two bedroom guest apartment that’s 1,484 square feet on its own, sitting above the four-car garage.

The careful restoration was in the talented hands of respected Houston architect Martha Bute in collaboration with New York interior designer Bruce Budd, who was Bunny Mellon‘s designer. McDugald Steele handled the verdant landscaping that unites the three structures of this magnum opus of a River Oaks mansion in beautiful harmony. The grounds are full landscaped in park-like perfection including a tiered lawn leading to the pool and an elevated spa.

2110 River Oaks Boulevard
2110 River Oaks Boulevard is the best kind of Houston preservation story. (Photo by TK Images/Compass)

From a central stretch of the lawn, a dreamy water feature begins in a circular fountain that serpentines as a stream that ends in a circular pool in one of the home’s verdant courtyards.

The house has enjoyed a certain design notoriety, according to PaperCity contributor Anne Lee Phillips. She notes that 2110 River Oaks Boulevard was featured by writer Mitchell Owens in Architectural Digest and the paneled library is included in the book Interiors, The Greatest Rooms of the Century.

2110 River Oaks Boulevard
2110 River Oaks Boulevard makes the most of its outdoor spaces. (Photo by TK Images/Compass)

Built in 1938, the original house boasts two staircases, five generously sized bedrooms, four beautiful full bathrooms, and two half baths. A game room, a wine room, five fireplaces and a basement also beckon. The house is served by a full generator. The property also comes full fenced with automatic gates.

The full Compass listing can be found here.

2110 River Oaks Boulevard
2110 River Oaks Boulevard retains the look of a classic River Oaks mansion. (Photo by TK Images/Compass)

